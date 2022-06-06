Tuesday, June 7, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 7, 2022
Play

A new report warns about technological tools used to surveil pregnant people, student loan debt can create crippling financial stress, and community collaborations are improving urban tree-canopy equity.

2022Talks - June 7, 2022
Play

The Jan. 6 Committee will soon release new details of its investigation, the House will vote on a gun-control package, tariffs are suspended on some solar panels, and the Summit of the Americas is underway in L.A.

The Yonder Report - June 2, 2022
Play

The hashtag #vanlife is trending as more U.S. travelers pay big money for a home-on-wheels, a government plan to cut North Carolina's old-growth forests faces opposition, stressed-out Wisconsin farmers get mental health assistance, and Oregon's commercial fishing fleets push back on a proposed wind farm.

Environment  |  Endangered Species & Wildlife    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

U.S. 26 Wildlife Crossings Advance in WY with Heavy Summer Traffic

Play

Monday, June 6, 2022   

Americans are hitting the road for summer vacation, and many will be headed to Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks via U.S. Highway 26.

Daryl Lutz - Lander region wildlife management coordinator with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department - said biologists and Department of Transportation engineers are narrowing in on plans to reduce wildlife vehicle collisions along a 35 mile stretch near Dubois.

Lutz said state-of-the-art radio Global Positioning System collars helped finalize the best spots for wildlife crossings.

"Literally tens of thousands of location datapoints," said Lutz, "from elk, mule deer and bighorn sheep. That has helped us delineate where wildlife most frequently approach and/or cross the highway."

Wildlife-vehicle collisions along this section of Highway 26 kill up to 250 animals each year, at a cost of more than $800,000 in property damage, emergency response and cleanup.

After engineering plans are set - Lutz said they expect workers to break ground on one overpass, three underpasses, and modifications to four other structures within the next year or two.

Tourism and recreation is Wyoming's second-largest industry, adding $1.7 billion to the state's economy in 2019.

Grand Teton National Park superintendent Chip Jenkins said a large part of that economic activity depends on strong wildlife populations.

"People coming to see, people coming to hunt, people coming to photograph wildlife," said Jenkins. "So, these wildlife migration corridors are absolutely critical to maintain, not just for the health of the ecosystem but also for helping to support the state's economy."

Lutz said while overpasses and fencing that separate animals from vehicles are expensive, they enable herds to maintain access to critical habitat on both sides of the road. He said he believes they are a good investment.

"It's anticipated that we will have paid for them, given the number of collisions that happen and the costs associated with those collisions, in about 30 years," said Lutz. "And then the longevity of those structures is at least 75 years."

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.




get more stories like this via email
Several anti-protest laws have been passed in the United States in retaliation to the growing movements for racial justice and other issues. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Anti-Protest Bill Still on the Table in Ohio Legislature

By Halena Sepulveda at Kent State UniversityBroadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration…

Social Issues

ND Higher Education Still Affordable, But Accessibility Work Continues

North Dakota is among the top five states for college affordability. That ranking is in a new national report, and higher-education officials say …

Health and Wellness

Advocates Highlight Health, Equity Benefits of New Broadband Initiative

Groups that promote the responsible deployment of technology are celebrating the Biden administration's new $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access…

Under one small part of the federal infrastructure law, Minnesota would receive funding to train more auditors to help make buildings more energy efficient. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Utilities & Clean Power Groups: MN Must Match US Funds

Leaders in Minnesota's energy industry say the federal infrastructure law puts the state in a good position to reduce its carbon footprint. But they …

Health and Wellness

More Colorado Children Getting Preventive Health Care

The percentage of Colorado children in their first 15 months receiving preventive medical and behavioral health services rose by 23% from 2013 levels…

Other priorities of the Pennsylvania Lead-Free Promise Project include securing an annual $20 million to establish a lead remediation fund for homeowners facing financial hardship. (Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Lead-Free Promise Project)

Social Issues

'It's Preventable': PA Campaign Urges Action on Lead Poisoning

Advocates have launched a new push focused on getting Pennsylvania lawmakers to pass legislation that protects children from lead-paint poisoning…

Environment

FL Lawmakers Miss Climate Change in Fixes to Property-Insurance Crisis

Florida lawmakers have signed off on quick fixes to the state's property insurance crisis - but critics say the plan pays little attention to the grow…

Environment

National Rivers Month: More Protections for OR Waters

June is National Rivers Month and a proposal in Congress would protect more of Oregon's rivers. Currently about 2% of Oregon's 110,000 miles of …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021