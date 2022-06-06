U.S. 26 Wildlife Crossings Advance in WY with Heavy Summer Traffic

Americans are hitting the road for summer vacation, and many will be headed to Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks via U.S. Highway 26.



Daryl Lutz - Lander region wildlife management coordinator with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department - said biologists and Department of Transportation engineers are narrowing in on plans to reduce wildlife vehicle collisions along a 35 mile stretch near Dubois.



Lutz said state-of-the-art radio Global Positioning System collars helped finalize the best spots for wildlife crossings.



"Literally tens of thousands of location datapoints," said Lutz, "from elk, mule deer and bighorn sheep. That has helped us delineate where wildlife most frequently approach and/or cross the highway."



Wildlife-vehicle collisions along this section of Highway 26 kill up to 250 animals each year, at a cost of more than $800,000 in property damage, emergency response and cleanup.



After engineering plans are set - Lutz said they expect workers to break ground on one overpass, three underpasses, and modifications to four other structures within the next year or two.



Tourism and recreation is Wyoming's second-largest industry, adding $1.7 billion to the state's economy in 2019.



Grand Teton National Park superintendent Chip Jenkins said a large part of that economic activity depends on strong wildlife populations.



"People coming to see, people coming to hunt, people coming to photograph wildlife," said Jenkins. "So, these wildlife migration corridors are absolutely critical to maintain, not just for the health of the ecosystem but also for helping to support the state's economy."



Lutz said while overpasses and fencing that separate animals from vehicles are expensive, they enable herds to maintain access to critical habitat on both sides of the road. He said he believes they are a good investment.



"It's anticipated that we will have paid for them, given the number of collisions that happen and the costs associated with those collisions, in about 30 years," said Lutz. "And then the longevity of those structures is at least 75 years."



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.







References: Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account, U.S. and States, 2019 The Bureau of Economic Analysis 11/10/20



Young people are leading the charge this weekend in the call to remove four dams conservation groups believe will aid the survival of salmon in the Northwest.



The rally and march for salmon and orca take place on Saturday in Seattle, to urge Washington state leaders to remove four lower Snake River dams.



Owen Begley-Collier, a junior at Roosevelt High School in Seattle who is helping host the event with his group, Snake River Savers, said orcas have been one of his great loves since he was a kid, but he is worried about their future.



"Ever since four federal dams were put up on the lower Snake River, the wild salmon population has plummeted," Begley-Collier pointed out. "Which has deprived these ecosystems and communities."



Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., plan to release their recommendations for the lower Snake River dams by July 31. Conservation groups have encouraged the public to reach out to them to suggest breaching the dams. Supporters of the dams argued they are important for energy production, barging and irrigation.



Begley-Collier stressed it would take action beyond voting to remove the dams.



"If you vote someone in that you think aligns with your values, but you don't actually hold them accountable to do what you want them to do, they're not going to take action unless you put pressure on them and do more than just vote," Begley-Collier contended. "I think as young people, we've sort of realized that, because we can't do that yet."



Begley-Collier noted Inslee and Murray have promised salmon will not go extinct on their watch, and he believes they need to back up the claim.



"The scientific consensus is, and has been for decades now, that the only way to make sure that these species do not go extinct is to breach the Snake River dams," Begley-Collier asserted. "The only way to make that you are not lying about that is to breach the Snake River dams. That is the only option left."



The event begins at 11 a.m. at Central Lutheran Church Hall. Other organizations involved with the rally include the Endangered Species Coalition, Save Our Wild Salmon and the Washington Environmental Council.



Disclosure: The Endangered Species Coalition contributes to our fund for reporting on Endangered Species and Wildlife. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Rally information Snake River Savers 2022



