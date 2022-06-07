Virginia Woman Recognized for Work Raising Heart-Health Awareness

Heart disease is one of the most pervasive medical issues in America. One survivor said she hopes her experience can provide an important lesson on how to spot early signs of heart issues.



Megan Bucholz, clinical transformation manager for Unified Women's Healthcare and winner of the American Heart Association's 2022 Woman of Impact Award, was struggling with long-haul COVID and recovering from a pulmonary embolism in 2021, when one night her smartwatch alerted her she was experiencing an abnormal heartbeat.



She checked into the hospital, where the doctors caught the issue and put her on medication before it could progress. She hopes other women can learn from her experience.



"I really just want to encourage women to really take a good hard look at themselves," Bucholz asserted. "And make sure that they're taking care of themselves, especially their heart."



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the number one cause of death among American women, causing about one out of every five female deaths in 2017.



Bucholz pointed out there are a few simple steps folks can take to maintain heart health, including a healthy diet and regular exercise.



Bucholz was in the midst of fundraising for the American Heart Association's Woman of Impact campaign when her medical event happened. She continued her work while she was recovering. At the end of the nine-week campaign, she had raised more than $20,000 to support women's heart health.



"The fundraising is really about raising awareness for heart health," Bucholz emphasized. "And I thought, 'What a great opportunity to raise awareness, as I'm actually having an event that is part of what I'm raising funds for.' "



According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is a particularly pervasive issue for Black women. Nearly half of all Black women above the age of 20 have some form of heart disease, and the issue kills about 50,000 Black women annually.



The percentage of Colorado children in their first 15 months receiving preventive medical and behavioral health services rose by 23% from 2013 levels, and stayed constant during the COVID public-health emergency - according to new data released by the Center for Improving Value in Health Care.



But Dr. David Keller - a pediatrician and professor of pediatrics at the University of Colorado School of Medicine - said that was not the case for many children aged three and older who missed out on regular screenings.



"We're seeing an epidemic of children's mental-health problems," said Keller. "We are seeing lots of kids with anxiety disorder, lots of kids with depression, kids who are suicidal."



The focus of visits for kids age three and older is kindergarten readiness - making sure they are developmentally equipped, and screening for mental health to ensure children are in the best head space to succeed.



Those visits dropped significantly between 2019 and 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Keller added that school disruptions created even bigger mental-health problems for teenagers.



Despite overall positive trends, in 2020, 40% of children 15 months and younger did not receive the recommended six or more well-child visits with a primary-care provider. Kids covered by commercial health insurance did better than kids covered by Medicaid.



Keller said making it to appointments can be especially challenging for families struggling economically.



"I know a lot of families who work two jobs," said Keller. "I have a lot of families where the father works nights and the mother works days because they can't afford day care, and so that makes it really hard to schedule a well visit."



Children in rural parts of Colorado had similar visit rates compared with urban kids, even though there are fewer providers and families have to travel greater distances.



Keller said most families have a lot on their plate, and it's easy for wellness visits to slip down on their list of priorities.



"One of the things I love about being a pediatrician is that I get to actively practice primary prevention," said Keller. "There's so much we can do to help families help their children be the best they can be. And that would be my best message, is: Come on in, we want to see you."







