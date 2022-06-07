Staffing Issues Spread to Iowa's Local Governments

Local governments in Iowa say they're not immune to hiring challenges seen in the private sector, which is prompting municipalities to rethink how they can attract people to take on roles centered around public service.



Alan Kemp, executive director of the Iowa League of Cities, said it has been harder for local governments to fill open positions for administrative leads, police departments, and temporary jobs such as a lifeguard at the city pool. And he noted jobs such as wastewater operators face a wave of retirements without a younger group of workers to take over.



Kemp pointed out when possible, cities are trying to offer more flexibility in a competitive hiring environment.



"Waste collectors can't work remotely, but I think, more and more, they're having to begin to look at whether or not we need to do that," Kemp stated. "So, in other words, if you got like a deputy clerk or a utility billing clerk, do I need that individual to be in the office? Probably not."



He acknowledged it is a big shift for municipalities, because things like residency requirements always kept hiring local. But he noted some are casting a wider net for jobs that can be done remotely. Some are asking if teenagers can be hired for certain tasks traditionally done by adults. A recent national survey found 52% of state and local government workers were considering quitting.



Barb Barrick, clerk and treasurer for the City of Atlantic, said they have faced turnover issues with their police force. She added a big problem right now is finding enough lifeguards, creating the possibility of reduced hours at the city pool this summer. Atlantic raised wages and added hiring bonuses for the jobs, but the competition for workers is fierce.



"Fast-food restaurants have had to raise their wages to attract employees," Barrick observed. "But we cannot raise them to match what they're making it fast-food restaurants or at Walmart."



The League and other local leaders say it is important for the public to remember public roles allow a person to serve people they routinely see in their community.



John Haila, mayor of Ames, who cited similar hiring issues for seasonal jobs, suggested long-term positions in municipal government do not encounter as much volatility when the economy shifts.



"Between the salaries and benefits, relative stability for a staff member, I think that would be some definite benefits," Haila remarked.



Pollution from diesel engines can cause a variety of health issues, and a new report reveals some Illinois communities face higher risks from diesel pollution.



Illinois is projected to have the fifth-highest diesel pollution-related death count per capita in the U.S. in 2023, in the analysis by the Chicago-based Respiratory Health Association.



Brian Urbaszewski, director of environmental health programs for the group, said the pollution concentrates in communities with diesel-heavy infrastructure, such as highways, freight yards and fleet garages.



"There's a lot of communities that are in close proximity to large sources of diesel emissions," Urbaszewski explained. "They're getting a larger dose of diesel exhaust."



The report urges Gov. JB Pritzker to sign onto a multistate agreement adopting new policies, pushing the trucking industry toward cleaner, electric fleets. The Illinois Legislature passed a resolution endorsing the move last year, although Pritzker has yet to act on it.



The compact, which includes 17 states and Washington, D.C., is not a legally binding agreement. Rather, it sets a target of phasing out the sale of new medium- and heavy-duty diesel trucks by 2050, and replacing them with zero-emission electric alternatives.



Urbazewksi argued the transition would protect some of Illinois' most pollution-vulnerable communities.



"There's technology out there that eliminates this diesel exhaust, which is putting these vulnerable people at increased risk of severe health damage," Urbazewksi stressed.



The report focused exclusively on fine particulate pollution from diesel engines, which is smaller than 2.5 millionths of a meter. Urbaszewski noted the trucks can emit multiple types of pollutants, which can cause other health and environmental issues.



A new report found by speeding up the timetable to fully adopt electric vehicles, Arizona could reap significant health and economic benefits in the decades ahead.



The study said by setting and meeting a goal of 100% all-electric new vehicles by 2035, Arizona would save billions of dollars and significantly reduce fossil-fuel pollution.



Alex Routhier, senior energy policy analyst for Western Resource Advocates, which developed the report, said policymakers need to rethink their goals for making Arizona carbon-neutral.



"We found that when compared to a no-action scenario, kind of a 'business-as-usual' scenario, the pathway that we're recommending shows about $13.7 billion annual savings for the state of Arizona by 2050," Routhier reported.



The study encouraged state and local decision-makers to set interim goals for meeting a 2050 target of becoming carbon-neutral. However, earlier this year, Arizona regulators rejected a measure which would have set interim emissions standards for reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.



Routhier pointed out the study showed increasing the number of electric vehicles on the roads would mean less dependence on more expensive alternatives.



"By using electricity and clean renewable resources, we drastically reduce the need for biofuels and drastically reduce the need for carbon capture," Routhier contended.



Routhier noted the report's recommended policy changes included making sure any modifications to energy policies benefit all Arizonans.



"In our policy stuff, we talk about focusing on low-income communities and making sure that everyone is gaining the benefits of the decarbonization and the reductions in pollution," Routhier remarked.



He added over the next five years, Arizona will get up to $76 million in federal funds through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program to develop electric-vehicle charging stations along the interstate corridors.



