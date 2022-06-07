Tuesday, June 7, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 8, 2022
Students, Teachers join nationwide action to demand gun-safety steps; low homeownership rates hurt MT Native Americans; TX Supporters of Castner Range renew calls for National Monument status.

2022Talks - June 8, 2022
A look at Tuesday s primary wins; the Treasury Secretary expects inflation to remain high; and the White House brings star power to gun reform debate. *Upload delayed to include primary results*

The Yonder Report - June 2, 2022
The hashtag #vanlife is trending as more U.S. travelers pay big money for a home-on-wheels, a government plan to cut North Carolina's old-growth forests faces opposition, stressed-out Wisconsin farmers get mental health assistance, and Oregon's commercial fishing fleets push back on a proposed wind farm.

Environment  |  Urban Planning/Transportation    News
Staffing Issues Spread to Iowa's Local Governments

Tuesday, June 7, 2022   

Local governments in Iowa say they're not immune to hiring challenges seen in the private sector, which is prompting municipalities to rethink how they can attract people to take on roles centered around public service.

Alan Kemp, executive director of the Iowa League of Cities, said it has been harder for local governments to fill open positions for administrative leads, police departments, and temporary jobs such as a lifeguard at the city pool. And he noted jobs such as wastewater operators face a wave of retirements without a younger group of workers to take over.

Kemp pointed out when possible, cities are trying to offer more flexibility in a competitive hiring environment.

"Waste collectors can't work remotely, but I think, more and more, they're having to begin to look at whether or not we need to do that," Kemp stated. "So, in other words, if you got like a deputy clerk or a utility billing clerk, do I need that individual to be in the office? Probably not."

He acknowledged it is a big shift for municipalities, because things like residency requirements always kept hiring local. But he noted some are casting a wider net for jobs that can be done remotely. Some are asking if teenagers can be hired for certain tasks traditionally done by adults. A recent national survey found 52% of state and local government workers were considering quitting.

Barb Barrick, clerk and treasurer for the City of Atlantic, said they have faced turnover issues with their police force. She added a big problem right now is finding enough lifeguards, creating the possibility of reduced hours at the city pool this summer. Atlantic raised wages and added hiring bonuses for the jobs, but the competition for workers is fierce.

"Fast-food restaurants have had to raise their wages to attract employees," Barrick observed. "But we cannot raise them to match what they're making it fast-food restaurants or at Walmart."

The League and other local leaders say it is important for the public to remember public roles allow a person to serve people they routinely see in their community.

John Haila, mayor of Ames, who cited similar hiring issues for seasonal jobs, suggested long-term positions in municipal government do not encounter as much volatility when the economy shifts.

"Between the salaries and benefits, relative stability for a staff member, I think that would be some definite benefits," Haila remarked.


A survey of high school seniors found 13% of English language learners plan to work a full-time job after graduation, compared with 6% of students who are not English language learners. (Methaphum/Adobestock)

Social Issues

Survey: More High School Seniors Feel Adrift Post-Pandemic

A new survey of 28,000 high school seniors found more than one in four changed their life plans during the pandemic. In 2019, 25% of students …

Social Issues

OR Child Services Algorithm Axed Over Discrimination Concerns

Child-welfare services in Oregon will no longer use an algorithm which helped social workers decide which families to investigate. The Oregon …

Environment

Restoring Soil Through Carbon Sequestering Benefits Farmers, Climate

With Nebraska farmers facing runaway costs for herbicides and fertilizers this year, a new Center for Rural Affairs report suggested adopting simple …

A group of 42 lawmakers signed a letter to the CEO of Google, asking the online search engine to stop collecting location data on its users. (petunyia/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report Warns About Tools Used to Surveil Pregnant People

A new report sounds the alarm about surveillance technology which could be used to target pregnant people if and when Roe v. Wade is overturned…

Social Issues

MT Housing Crisis Grows, But Some Protections Available

Montanans across the state are facing a housing crisis. Prices both to rent and buy a place to live have skyrocketed, leaving vacancy rates extremely …

In Arkansas, nearly 500,000 people face food insecurity, with almost 150,000 of them children, according to Feeding America. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Ark. Grants to Help Address Food Insecurity in Pulaski County

A new initiative in Arkansas' most populous county focuses on increasing healthy options at food pantries to help families experiencing challenges as …

Social Issues

Kentuckians Under “Crippling” Financial Stress from Student Loan Debt

Kentuckians collectively owe more than $20 million in student loan debt, and a new informal survey sheds light on how hefty student-loan payments …

Health and Wellness

Virginia Woman Recognized for Work Raising Heart-Health Awareness

Heart disease is one of the most pervasive medical issues in America. One survivor said she hopes her experience can provide an important lesson on …

 

