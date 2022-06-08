Report: Missouri Food-Pantry Clients Face Hard Choices

A new report finds many Missourians still struggle with food insecurity, and at much higher levels than before the pandemic.
Food pantries are seeing demand at 50% over what it was pre-COVID, and 70% of food-pantry clients surveyed by the University of Missouri said they often don't know where their next meal is coming from.
Kim Buckman, communications and advocacy manager for Feeding Missouri, the group that commissioned the survey, pointed out that with inflation, just over half of respondents said they get more than half of all the food they consume from food pantries.
"Food insecurity is something that we never want anyone to have to go through," she said, "to try and figure out where their next meal is coming from, or worried about watering down food, or skipping meals or trading food for medicine or vice versa."
Nearly 40% of respondents said they'd had to choose between food and medicine or medical care; more than 45% said they'd chosen between food and paying utility bills; and nearly 35% between food and housing. While more than 70% of the households surveyed were eligible for SNAP - the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Buckman said, just over 40% were enrolled.
Buckman noted that the survey also covered ties between health issues and food insecurity. Sixty percent of respondents said someone in their household has high blood pressure, and 41% included someone with diabetes.
"We know that there's lots of research that ties food insecurity together with health issues," she said, "but we were actually able to kind of pinpoint the health issues - not only statewide, but also in the region - so we can have a better idea of what kind of education we could possibly provide at pantries."
Buckman said the high cost of gas and groceries is putting additional strain on many families.
"Even our food banks are seeing an increase - like in some categories, two to three times what they would have to spend on food, to get the food to distribute to people," she said, "so I can only imagine what that's doing to families."
Minnesota is now the 20th state in the nation to allow the maximum eligibility for federal SNAP benefits. Hunger-fighting groups say it comes at a crucial time, as households struggle with rising grocery costs.
The end of the legislative session drew attention mostly to what Minnesota lawmakers didn't finalize, but they did agree on raising the gross-income threshold for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. It's now 200% of the federal poverty level, or slightly more than $46,000 a year for a family of three.
Peter Woitock, government relations specialist for the group Hunger Solutions, said some households just above the eligibility line might have seen an extra bump in pay, but inflation still makes it hard to afford food.
"We're starting to see a 'hunger cliff,' and many people experiencing that," he said. "And so, this is one partial solution that can help out some of those families that would then be eligible."
He said it also comes as a number of temporary COVID-relief programs to address food insecurity start to wind down. The group noted that some people had missed SNAP eligibility by less than $100. Senate Republicans wanted to add work verifications, but opponents of that idea argued it would have been an added burden to those already facing hardships.
In southern Minnesota, Shari Koll, who manages the Springfield Area Food Shelf, said raising the income level for eligibility also could help ease the pressure local pantries are facing.
"What we're finding is that there are more people starting to come," she said, "and when they come, they tell us how expensive things are in the grocery store."
She said they've gone from serving around 20 clients per month to 60. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has said grocery costs rose nearly 11% from April last year to this year. Meanwhile, those who are newly eligible for SNAP benefits can apply through the Minnesota Department of Human Services. SNAP participants receive EBT cards to use at local grocery stores.
A new initiative in Arkansas' most populous county focuses on increasing healthy options at food pantries to help families experiencing challenges as a result of the pandemic and rising prices due to inflation.
Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance has received $500,000 from Pulaski County to create hunger gardens, purchase food, and improve or establish food-delivery programs for seniors and homebound residents.
Jessica Chapman, membership manager for the Alliance, said collaborating with food pantries is important. Pantries have faced major challenges during COVID-19 with a big increase in families experiencing food insecurity.
"With inflation, it's just gonna get worse," Chapman projected. "I know that with some of the pantries I've talked to, their funding isn't increasing, but the price of goods is going up. It's a lot of pressure on the pantries, and I'm glad we have this funding to be able to help them, and then therefore help the community."
The new initiative is an expansion of a $100,000 pilot run in Pulaski County last year, which was able to serve nearly 17,000 residents. Food pantries serving Pulaski County can apply for funding now through June 17 at arhungeralliance.org/grants. Awarded organizations will be announced on July 18.
Chapman added the funding for home-delivery programs will be key for people experiencing transportation challenges, such as older adults and homebound residents. With more resources, agencies and organizations could buy a vehicle of their own.
"A lot of pantries, whenever they have a delivery program, it's all volunteer-based," Chapman pointed out. "It's really hard to get a delivery program established because people are using their own vehicles, or they're not available to drive all the time and be consistent with their schedule."
Also through the initiative, organizations can apply for funding to establish or expand a hunger garden. Chapman added they can use the funding to finance purchasing items such as drip tape, fertilizer, compost or gardening tools.
Indiana has ended its participation in the federally enhanced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), so going forward, many food-insecure families will have less money for groceries.
For two years, all SNAP recipients received additional benefits to make ends meet.
Emily Weikert Bryant, executive director of Feeding Indiana's Hungry, explained the benefits will once again be based on several factors, such as income and household size. She said recipients can determine their exact benefit amount by calling the 800-number on the back of their electronic benefits card.
"And it will give you the last benefit you received in May, and it will also give you the benefit amount for June," Weikert Bryant noted. "Families can at least prepare a little bit for the amount that they'll start seeing when benefits start loading on the fifth."
Those who need additional food aid can call 211, which will connect them with food aid organizations across the state. Families who rely on free and reduced-cost school meals for kids can also call or text the U.S. Department of Agriculture's national hunger hotlines to find a local summer meal site. The service offers support in both English and Spanish.
Weikert Bryant pointed out the end of enhanced aid is coming at a tough time for food-insecure families, as inflation for everyday goods remains high. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports the cost of groceries rose nearly 11% from April 2021 to April 2022.
"It's also impacting the food bank network as well," Weikert Bryant emphasized. "Our transportation costs have gone up 20% in the last year. We're paying 40% more for food purchases to keep up with the demand and make up for the fewer food donations that we're seeing."
Weikert Bryant added ending the enhanced food aid will mean a loss of more than $50 million a month of additional SNAP benefits being spent with Indiana grocers and food sellers. At least 17 other states ended federally enhanced SNAP benefits in May.
