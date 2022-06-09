Thursday, June 9, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 9, 2022
Play

Coloradans brace for higher energy bills this summer, Washington state nursing home workers demand raises promised by the legislature, and advocates are "breaking silences" for Ohioans with disabilities.

2022Talks - June 9, 2022
Play

A Uvalde mass shooting survivor and victims' families testify before lawmakers, the DOJ launches a review of the Uvalde incident, and an armed man is arrested outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home.

The Yonder Report - June 9, 2022
Play

A new kind of "Shark Tank" promotes rural entrepreneurs, legislation is proposed to help independent ranchers compete with the four big meatpackers, preparation is key to dealing with possible summer blackouts, and more Americans live within a "threat radius" of oil and gas production.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
Early Primary Voting Ends Tomorrow in Nevada

Play

Thursday, June 9, 2022   

Early voting in the Nevada primary ends tomorrow, but if you miss it, don't despair. There are still multiple ways to vote.

Brian Harris, voter education organizer for the Institute for a Progressive Nevada, noted you can mail in your ballot, as long as it is postmarked on or before Election Day, and you can, of course, vote in person on Tuesday, June 14.

"You will be required to surrender your mail-in ballot or sign the form that said you will not attempt to vote with that mail-in ballot," Harris pointed out. "The election worker will write 'canceled' on the ballot, and then you will be prompted to vote in person."

If you mail your ballot, it will only be valid if you sign the envelope. You can find other tips plus information on the candidates at the Secretary of State's website or at votesmartnv.org, a site put together by a nonpartisan coalition of groups including Silver State Voices, the ACLU, Institute for a Progressive Nevada, and the Asian Community Development Council.

If you have questions about your ballot or vote, you can contact your county registrar of voters or call the voter protection hotline at 866-OUR VOTE.

Harris emphasized every election, and every race from governor to the school board, affects people's lives, so everyone should make their voice heard.

"This is their home. This is where people live. This is where people work and they have their family," Harris stressed. "So if you want things to change in your community, you should go out and be the change that your community needs."

If there is a discrepancy or your ballot envelope lacks a signature, the county will try to reach you to "cure" the ballot. The last day to fix any errors is June 20.


Studies show that there is more than one gun for each of 330 million Americans, and 110 people are killed every day due to gun violence. (Artfully-79/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

