Friday, June 10, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 10, 2022
Play

Americans urge lawmakers to take gun violence prevention seriously, committee chairs say Trump's stolen election lies motivated the Jan. 6 attack, and groups in Texas offer vaccines for the Latino community.

2022Talks - June 10, 2022
Play

A majority in a new poll say it's more important to control gun violence than to protect gun rights, the House approves red-flag legislation, and Liz Cheney says Trump encouraged calls for violence on Jan. 6.

The Yonder Report - June 9, 2022
Play

A new kind of "Shark Tank" promotes rural entrepreneurs, legislation is proposed to help independent ranchers compete with the four big meatpackers, preparation is key to dealing with possible summer blackouts, and more Americans live within a "threat radius" of oil and gas production.

Environment  |  Environment    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

AZ Program Trains Volunteers to Help Prevent Heat Deaths

Play

Friday, June 10, 2022   

The summer heat in Arizona is downright miserable for most people, but for some it can become deadly, as temperatures often reach 110 degrees or above.

To help Arizonans keep their cool, The Nature Conservancy is sponsoring its second annual Urban Heat Leadership Academy.

The goal is to train volunteers to develop greener, healthier, and cooler communities.

Anna Bettis, Arizona Healthy Cities program manager for the Nature Conservancy, said the academy will provide community leaders with the knowledge and skills to advocate for more heat-mitigating resources.

"The academy is a first-of-its-kind, virtual program that's focused on building the capacity of people who live in the hottest neighborhoods to advocate for and implement solutions to mitigate urban heat," Bettis explained.

Bettis pointed out urban heat impacts people's health, safety and comfort, and it disproportionately affects Black and Indigenous residents. More than 330 people died from heat-related illnesses in the metro Phoenix area alone in 2021. Academy classes begin June 18. The deadline to sign up is June 14.

Bettis noted summer temperatures can vary significantly between neighborhoods, making those lacking vegetation like shade trees and grassy park lands, vulnerable.

"It's actually shocking," Bettis remarked. "There is some research that showed that there can be neighborhoods as little as two miles apart that can have up to a 13-degree difference in air temperature."

In addition to teaching volunteers how to mitigate heat in their neighborhoods, Bettis added it teaches them presentation skills to help them advocate in public settings.

"Maybe it's going to a city council meeting and talking about why resources for trees and shade are really critical to include in the budget," Bettis suggested. "They actually get some training on storytelling, and they practice the three minutes you have at a public meeting to 'say your piece.' "


get more stories like this via email
Massachusetts is one of 21 states that requires background checks and/or permits to purchase any handgun. (michelmond/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MA Educators, Nurses Join Call for Federal Gun Legislation

This Saturday, groups across the country are taking to the streets to call for federal legislation to prevent gun violence, in the wake of the recent …

Social Issues

NH Students Urge Lawmakers to Take Gun Violence Prevention Seriously

After the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, New Hampshire students are taking to the streets to advocate for stricter …

Environment

MN Nears Next Step in Regulating Underground Carbon Pipelines

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) announced it will soon accept public comments on drafting rules to regulate underground carbon-dioxide…

Trade groups predict the U.S. could soon surpass the one million mark for the number of electric bikes sold annually. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Kicking the Tires on Biking to Work

North Dakota has new laws in place to protect bicyclists, including those who ride electric bikes, and with gas prices still going up, one health …

Social Issues

New IL Laws Aim to Increase College Enrollment, Retention

Illinois is taking steps to increase higher education opportunities for people across the state. Gov. JB Pritzker signed two higher-ed bills into …

In 2019, West Virginia's McDowell County had the highest gun death rate, followed by Clay County and Roane County, according to data from The Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence. (Flickr)

Social Issues

Gun Safety Focus of Charleston "March for Our Lives" Rally

West Virginians concerned about gun violence are rallying this weekend to put pressure on lawmakers to pass gun-safety measures in the wake of mass sh…

Social Issues

Kansas City Groups Hold First "Caring Communities Day"

This Saturday, the Kansas City Local Investment Commission (LINC) holds its first "Caring Communities Day." The goal is to provide resources to …

Health and Wellness

Lagging in Vaccinations, TX Latinos Offered COVID Shots at Church

Promoting the theme "unity in community," the Hispanic Access Foundation has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to bring …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021