Friday, June 10, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 10, 2022
Americans urge lawmakers to take gun violence prevention seriously, committee chairs say Trump's stolen election lies motivated the Jan. 6 attack, and groups in Texas offer vaccines for the Latino community.

2022Talks - June 10, 2022
A majority in a new poll say it's more important to control gun violence than to protect gun rights, the House approves red-flag legislation, and Liz Cheney says Trump encouraged calls for violence on Jan. 6.

The Yonder Report - June 9, 2022
A new kind of "Shark Tank" promotes rural entrepreneurs, legislation is proposed to help independent ranchers compete with the four big meatpackers, preparation is key to dealing with possible summer blackouts, and more Americans live within a "threat radius" of oil and gas production.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
Kicking the Tires on Biking to Work

Friday, June 10, 2022   

North Dakota has new laws in place to protect bicyclists, including those who ride electric bikes, and with gas prices still going up, one health expert said now might be a good time to consider making a bike part of your daily commute.

Dr. Mimi Secor, a family nurse practitioner and fitness advocate, said cycling has obvious health benefits, and doing it on an everyday basis is especially worthwhile because it is not as taxing on the body as some forms of exercise, which bodes well when trying to make it through the workday.

"You're not taking the hit on your joints like you would jogging or running," Secor pointed out. "It's a very gentle exercise."

A rural state like North Dakota can require longer commutes for some workers. Secor, an avid cyclist, said electric bikes could work in those situations. She noted they do not require as much effort, but you still have to pedal. In the last legislative session, North Dakota lawmakers approved several changes, including reclassifying E-bikes, giving them more places to roam.

With summer here, Secor advised bike rides are a good way to connect with nature before North Dakota winters return and make it harder to venture outdoors.

"You're going to notice and experience nature much more on a bicycle than in a car, because you're going to have a more full sensory experience," Secor explained. "You're going to see things up close and at a slower pace."

For those who feel intimidated about getting into cycling, Secor suggested starting small, by riding around your neighborhood. She recommended ensuring the bike works properly and is safe, so you do not start with a negative experience.

Some electric bike manufacturers are launching lines with affordability in mind, but industry officials warn supply-chain issues are still putting pressure on prices for all kinds of bikes.


