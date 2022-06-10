Kicking the Tires on Biking to Work

North Dakota has new laws in place to protect bicyclists, including those who ride electric bikes, and with gas prices still going up, one health expert said now might be a good time to consider making a bike part of your daily commute.



Dr. Mimi Secor, a family nurse practitioner and fitness advocate, said cycling has obvious health benefits, and doing it on an everyday basis is especially worthwhile because it is not as taxing on the body as some forms of exercise, which bodes well when trying to make it through the workday.



"You're not taking the hit on your joints like you would jogging or running," Secor pointed out. "It's a very gentle exercise."



A rural state like North Dakota can require longer commutes for some workers. Secor, an avid cyclist, said electric bikes could work in those situations. She noted they do not require as much effort, but you still have to pedal. In the last legislative session, North Dakota lawmakers approved several changes, including reclassifying E-bikes, giving them more places to roam.



With summer here, Secor advised bike rides are a good way to connect with nature before North Dakota winters return and make it harder to venture outdoors.



"You're going to notice and experience nature much more on a bicycle than in a car, because you're going to have a more full sensory experience," Secor explained. "You're going to see things up close and at a slower pace."



For those who feel intimidated about getting into cycling, Secor suggested starting small, by riding around your neighborhood. She recommended ensuring the bike works properly and is safe, so you do not start with a negative experience.



Some electric bike manufacturers are launching lines with affordability in mind, but industry officials warn supply-chain issues are still putting pressure on prices for all kinds of bikes.



References: House Bill 1148 04/22/2022



get more stories like this via email



Promoting the theme "unity in community," the Hispanic Access Foundation has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to bring COVID-19 vaccine clinics to Latino churches in three Texas communities.



Aurie Garcia, secretary of Hope of Life Church of God in Houston, said they want more people to either get vaccinated or at least get the right resources about the vaccines.



"We're seeing a lot of people that are still getting sick today, even when they use the masks, people are still getting the virus," Garcia observed. "I think it's important, and I tell them, 'It's still around.' "



The Hope of Life Church of God in Houston is offering vaccine clinics every Wednesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Power of God church in McAllen and the Living Covenant Church in El Paso are offering similar clinics through August.



David Armijo, chief of programs for the Hispanic Access Foundation, said many people feel more comfortable getting care at their church alongside people they know and trust.



"Many of them had not come because they had a fear that they wouldn't have material in Spanish," Armijo pointed out. "They'd have to fill out information, they wouldn't have a translator. So, being able to provide these clinics in heavy Latino areas has been a big success."



The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected Latino communities in the U.S., and Garcia reminded them not even church officials are immune.



"Even our pastor had it. He got COVID, like, a month ago," Garcia recounted. "But he just had to be at home and not to be exposed because of others, but he didn't have any major symptoms."



In addition to Texas, other clinics working to reach Latino families for COVID-19 vaccinations are located in Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey and Nevada.



Disclosure: The Hispanic Access Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Education, Environment, Health Issues, Human Rights/Racial Justice, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Vaccination sites Hispanic Access Foundation 2022

Report Kaiser Family Foundation 05/13/2021



get more stories like this via email

