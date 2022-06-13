Monday, June 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 13, 2022
Play

Pride Month includes voter outreach, fake pills influence Ohio's historic overdose rates, and Texans' support for Medicaid reaches an all-time high.

2022Talks - June 13, 2022
Play

The Senate reaches a breakthrough in bipartisan talks on gun safety, March for Our Lives marches again, and President Biden pledges aid for New Mexico's wildfires.

The Yonder Report - June 9, 2022
Play

A new kind of "Shark Tank" promotes rural entrepreneurs, legislation is proposed to help independent ranchers compete with the four big meatpackers, preparation is key to dealing with possible summer blackouts, and more Americans live within a "threat radius" of oil and gas production.

Environment  |  Rural/Farming    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

NH Gets $50 Million from Feds for Broadband Buildout

Play

Monday, June 13, 2022   

New Hampshire is getting $50 million dollars from the federal government to expand broadband access.

According to the White House, the money, from the Capital Project Fund in the American Rescue Plan Act, will help connect up to 15,000 New Hampshire homes and businesses, particularly in rural areas.

Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs, said the Broadband Build Program just released a Request for Proposal for a local internet provider to bring service to parts of rural New Hampshire currently lacking.

"A lot of our communities, particularly rural communities, have struggled to frankly be able to get adequate broadband and high-speed internet," Caswell explained. "Our goal is really to take advantage of these resources, which from our perspective is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. "

Among New Hampshire residents, 5% live in areas without broadband infrastructure providing minimally accepted speeds, and more than 60% live in areas with just one internet service provider. Some 10% of households in the state do not have an internet service subscription.

Caswell pointed out having high-speed internet has become even more important since the pandemic. He noted many more people are working or learning from home. He added data collection on what households in what areas have broadband connections is important to ensure the funds go to the right places.

"And we're also working on a mapping effort so that we can sort of track the progress, see where those gaps really are," Caswell emphasized. "And have literally a road map for us to be working from in partnership with the communities to get this done."

He said there also is a Request for Proposal for the broadband mapping initiative. He stressed the influx of funding builds on the state's use of CARES Act dollars; $13 million from the CARES Act went toward bringing access to 4,500 households.


get more stories like this via email
Salt Lake City and its surrounding region are among the Top 10 worst in the country for toxic ozone pollution/ (salil/Adobe stock)

Environment

Salt Lake City, Others Sue EPA for Stronger Ozone Protections

A group of health and environmental advocates has sued the Environmental Protection Agency over its failure to enforce air-pollution protections in 30…

Health and Wellness

Fake Pills Influencing Ohio's Historic Overdose Rates

Ohio's overdose crisis has been heavily linked to the use of prescription painkillers or heroin, but it is not the case anymore. Health officials now …

Social Issues

Towns Tap Surveys to Uncover Wyoming’s Hidden History

Summer brings plenty of opportunities to get out and discover hidden historic treasures in your community, and preservation advocates are encouraging …

Community outreach workers like DeAnna Pitmann have been canvassing low-income neighborhoods to answer any questions people might have on how and where to vote. (California Calls)

Social Issues

Good Government Groups Press for Voter Education Funds in Budget

As California's state budget negotiations intensify, pro-democracy groups are asking lawmakers to put more money into voter outreach, to help …

Social Issues

Lawmakers Propose New National Monument Honoring Chavez

Congress is considering a new bill to establish a national historical park honoring union organizer Cesar Chavez and the farmworker movement he led…

The WIC program serves about 110,000 women, infants and children in Oregon, including with help buying baby formula. (ColleenMichaels/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Resources Available for Parents as Baby Formula Shortage Continues

Relief for a nationwide baby formula shortage could be coming soon, but in the meantime, bare shelves have become a scary sight for parents. The …

Social Issues

Pride Month in MN Includes Voter Outreach

One in five LGBTQ adults in the U.S. are not registered to vote. During Pride Month, a Minnesota organization is ramping up efforts to help improve …

Social Issues

SD to Revisit Juvenile Justice Reform

This summer, South Dakota lawmakers are looking at a range of issues tied to the state's correctional system. That includes another dive into efforts …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021