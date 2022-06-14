Tips Offered on How to Make It Through the Heat Wave

Ohioans are facing record high June heat this week. Experts cautioned keeping cool is as much about health and safety as it is about comfort.



High temperatures combined with humidity make it difficult for the body's natural cooling system -- sweating -- to work efficiently.



Kevin Brennan, communications officer for the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, added dehydration can occur, especially when a person is outside exerting themselves.



"You also run the risk of heat cramps or heat exhaustion or heat stroke, and those come with prolonged activity, prolonged exposure to the sun," Brennan explained. "You're not getting a chance to breathe effectively, so a lot of the heat gets trapped inside your body."



Older adults, children, people with disabilities and those who work outdoors are at most risk for a heat-related illness. Brennan recommended staying hydrated and avoiding sugary, alcoholic or heavily-caffeinated drinks, which can lead to dehydration. Also, limit time spent outdoors to the morning and evening hours and wear lightweight, light-colored, loosefitting clothing.



If your home does not have air conditioning, Brennan suggested spending time cooling off at a local library or shopping mall. Or call the county board of health to find a cooling center in the community. Fans can also be helpful to keep air moving. He also noted turning off lights during the day and reducing other energy use can be helpful.



"What we all want to make sure, if we can, is if we have a supply of food we want to make sure that our refrigerator doesn't go out if possible, and leave us without the ability to have cold water and fresh food for a period of time," Brennan emphasized. "So reducing electrical consumption, keeping your drapes closed, just trying to reflect the heat off of your house."



Brennan also reminded Ohioans to avoid leaving children and pets inside a car during the summer months. When it's 90 degrees outside, the inside temperature of a car can reach 138 degrees.



Colorado's community health centers are joining a national effort pushing back against Big Pharma's recent moves making it harder to provide discounted medicines to people living in severe poverty.



Donald Moore, chief executive officer of the Pueblo Community Health Center, said a federal program known as 340B has helped more of Pueblo's Latino community, who experience much higher rates of chronic disease, and more barriers to accessing primary health care.



"We're totally fulfilling the purpose of the legislation," Moore explained. "Which is to stretch our public funding as far as it can go to reach the people most in need, which in our case includes minority populations."



Over the past two years, drug producers and third-party prescription drug benefit managers have been throwing up barriers to the 340B program, according to a new report calling on Congress to add new protections. The industry has claimed discounted medicines are being diverted to patients not eligible under 340B, or savings are not being used to expand access.



Moore noted the law has a dispute-resolution process for determining if health centers are not doing what they are supposed to do. But drug companies and benefit managers are acting unilaterally, adding restrictions and new rules limiting access to discounted medicines at community health centers and their contracted pharmacies.



"They've tried to whittle away at that," Moore contended. "And keep more of the money in their pockets, [rather] than allow those savings to flow down to safety-net providers like community health centers to make sure people have access to medicines that are important to good outcomes for the patients."



The report found 92% of the nation's 1,400 health centers use 340B savings to increase access for low-income and/or rural patients. Moore pointed to a new clinic, which has added 300-400 new patients each month since it opened in January, and six school-based clinics, all made possible in part through savings under 340B.



"These clinics are an important access point to adolescents and young adults. But they do not operate on a profitable basis. And we utilize savings from the 340B program to ensure those access pointed can stay open."



Minnesota is among the top five states in a new report measuring a range of well-being factors for older populations, but some concerning trends playing out nationally are surfacing in this region.



United Health Foundation is out with its America's Health Rankings Senior Report. The findings show a decadelong progress in boosting flu vaccinations and the percentage of those reporting good to great health.



However, there is also a more-than 100% increase in drug deaths, and a 13% increase in suicides among those 65 and older.



Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare employer and individual, said the figures are very concerning.



"A lot of people may think that seniors are not part of the problem that we're seeing with mental health and drug overdoses and suicides," Randall pointed out. "But in fact, with the drug deaths, the seniors were one of the groups that had the highest rate of increase."



Minnesota ranked third overall in the report, with the authors noting a low prevalence of multiple

chronic conditions for seniors around the state. But Minnesota did see a nearly 200% increase in drug deaths, and a nearly 30% increase in obesity. The report also noted racial disparities are persistent in a number of the findings.



Another red flag in Minnesota's summary was a lack of investment in community support initiatives.



Deb Taylor, chief executive officer of Senior Community Services, which primarily focuses on helping older Minnesotans stay in their homes, said the trend is worrisome because the state's senior population is getting bigger.



"It's really surprising to me that the need is growing, we know the numbers, but the funding and support isn't there," Taylor observed.



For her group's efforts, Taylor emphasized if they see more challenges in helping seniors live independently, it eventually puts more pressure on health outcomes. Through state and federal efforts, there has been a larger push to boost access to technology, but Taylor worries certain programs will fade, and many seniors will still be left behind, leaving them feeling isolated.



