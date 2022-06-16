Once-Obscure AZ Water Bank to Allocate "Surplus" Water Supplies

Two decades of extreme drought have put a squeeze on Arizona's water supply, but a once-obscure state agency could soon be at the forefront of keeping the taps flowing.



The Arizona Water Bank, created in 1999, keeps track of any surplus water from the state's annual allotment from the Colorado River. But the river water has reached critical levels this year, triggering mandatory restrictions.



Virginia O'Connell, director of the Arizona Water Banking Authority, said the agency, for the first time, could be deciding how to get the "banked" water to where it's needed, while making sure the supplies last.



"So, this is a first for us," she said. "We'll be distributing credits for that purpose, or that entitlements have even been shorted. We're all working together to make sure that we're prepared, and we're ready to go when there is a shortage."



Arizona normally receives 2.8 million acre-feet of water per year from the Colorado River, but the restrictions will cut the state's allotment by 18%. O'Connell said the Water Bank currently manages about 3.75 million acre-feet of water credits.



She said most of the banked water is kept in storage by a group of utilities and other entities that have credits in the bank's watery "vault."



"Basically, it's an accounting system to keep track of how much water is stored, because that actually gives you ownership of that water," she said, "and then you can recover those credits in the future when you need that water."



In the 1990s, O'Connell said, state officials became concerned that unused portions of Arizona's water allotment could be claimed by other states. So, they set up the Water Bank to preserve any surplus for use during droughts and other shortages.



"Their task was to store all of the unused portion of Colorado River water in Arizona, and that water would be made available in the future when there are times of shortage," she said. "And that's kind of where we are now."



Under the current agreement, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will annually assess the available water supply. O'Connell said the Water Bank will use that data to determine how much water can be released and who will get it.



Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of water recreation season, and before putting on a swimsuit, Iowa environmental experts say being mindful of water quality can help avoid serious illness.



The Iowa Environmental Council hosted a forum this week to highlight key information before people flock to lakes and beaches.



Alicia Vasto, water program associate director for the Council, said E. coli outbreaks at state park beaches have been pretty consistent, and there has been a gradual increase in swim advisories prompted by harmful algae blooms.



They contain a toxin Vasto describes as "nasty" after coming in contact with it.



"Even, you know, your skin contact, it can cause rashes and hives," Vasto outlined. "If you inhale it -- like in water droplets, if you're boating or water skiing or something like that -- it can give you respiratory issues. If you swallow it, it can cause stomach pain and vomiting, and diarrhea."



Algae blooms, which form in warm, stagnant waters, can resemble spilled green paint or pea soup, and emit a foul odor. The council advised swimmers to stay out of the water if warning signs are posted. Swimmers also are encouraged to shower after contact with surface water, even if there is not a warning. More than 20 such advisories were posted at Iowa's state park beaches last year.



Toxic algae blooms have also been linked to fatal liver disease.



Peter Thorne, professor of occupational and environmental health at the University of Iowa, said there are similar health concerns for pets.



"Take dogs, for example. They'll go in the water, even if it is scummy, and play in it, and they'll ingest it," Thorne observed. "And the ingestion is the real problem."



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in 2019, more than 200 animal deaths were reported around the country. The panel noted hot and dry summers, like the one Iowa saw last year, can fuel the growth of harmful algae. Farm runoff is considered a key source of surface water toxins.



