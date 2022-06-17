Flood-Ravaged MT Communities See an Uncertain Summer

Community members in Montana are picking up the pieces left behind by historic flooding in the region.



Rising waters hit rivers including the Yellowstone, Stillwater and Gallatin. It also damaged roads in the northern section of Yellowstone National Park, forcing the park to close.



Karrie Kahle, a Livingston city commissioner, which sits on the Yellowstone River, said she spent Monday filling sandbags to prepare for the flood.



"This was a traumatic experience for all of us," Kahle remarked. "This is completely unprecedented, and I think we all need to allow ourselves that moment to recognize that, and to reach out to our friends and our neighbors."



Kahle noted people outside the community who would like to help can donate to the Park County Community Foundation. The Red Cross of Montana is also providing support, including with shelter. The organization has shelters in Bozeman, Bridger and Red Lodge.



Kahle pointed out, Livingston luckily did not see any casualties from the flood. Her fear now is what will happen to local businesses over the summer. She is concerned with the section of Yellowstone National Park nearest to Montana closed, it could affect tourism in Paradise Valley. Kahle added there is plenty to do on the river once the waters recede, including fishing and rafting.



"We really want folks to know across the country that we're still here, we're still open for business, and we want to see you come," Kahle urged. "You don't need to cancel your trip; maybe we just need to make some adjustments."



Climate experts have said this type of flooding is expected to increase as the climate changes, and Kahle stressed communities in the region will need to adapt.



"Certainly, we have to look at the changing climate," Kahle emphasized. "That also makes us need to stop and think about what we need to do around resiliency, and how we work towards creating resiliency plans for our communities."



Faith leaders and environmental groups want West Virginia to implement policies aimed at cutting carbon emissions and slowing the pace of climate change.



According to federal data, temperatures in the Mountain State have risen one degree Fahrenheit since the beginning of the 20th century. While it may not seem like much, warming temperatures are a troubling trend.



Jon Clark, Appalachia regional coordinator for the Citizens' Climate Lobby, said a carbon tax would send a price signal to the market utilities should be investing in technologies to capture the carbon they emit.



"It costs polluters nothing to keep dumping," Clark pointed out. "They're polluting into the atmosphere for free, so where's the incentive to invest in carbon capture and sequestration? Putting a carbon tax in place would actually be a long-term incentive to reduce it."



Some state officials disagree. This week West Virginia's Attorney General, along with his counterparts in a handful of states, sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, arguing a proposed rule to require companies to disclose all their direct greenhouse-gas emissions, and other climate-related data, is an attempt to "intimidate boardrooms" and "put profit secondary to political interests."



Ron English, president of the NAACP Charleston Branch, spoke at a recent conference focused on how climate change is affecting the everyday lives of West Virginians. He said faith communities have a responsibility to take action.



"And what we do, from the center of our very being, is to ask ourselves three questions: What is our intent? How are we guided by integrity? And what is the anticipation of our impact?" English urged.



A report released earlier this year by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change stressed countries need to take rapid and immediate action to curb greenhouse-gas emissions in order to avoid the most disastrous impacts of climate change.



Temperatures across Arkansas this weekend will continue to be in the high 90s, as a heat wave hangs on in the region, and health officials are warning people to be cautious and stay cool as they plan activities.



With hotter temperatures and high humidity come greater chances of heat-related illnesses, from heat stroke to heat exhaustion.



Dr. Bala Simon, deputy chief medical officer for the Arkansas Department of Health, said people at higher risk for these health scares include young children, older adults, and people with disabilities or who are taking certain medications. He added a wide range of symptoms can signal trouble.



"It can manifest anywhere from having heavy sweating, feeling tired, nauseated or having muscle cramps and all the way to having hot, red, dry skin and passing out, losing consciousness," Simon outlined.



In 2021, Arkansas saw 54 deaths due to heat-related illness.



The heat wave is the result of a heat dome slowly shifting east across the central U.S. This weekend, community centers throughout Little Rock will have cooling rooms open for residents without access to air conditioning.



Simon pointed out heat-related illnesses are preventable. A big factor in body temperature regulation is sweating, which helps the body cool off. But when it's humid, he explained, sweat does not evaporate and can lead to people becoming overheated. He added there are small things anyone can do to stay cool.



"Try [to] avoid going out during the hot time, like either between 10 or 11 through 5 to 6 o'clock in the evening," Simon recommended. "Stay indoors during those times, preferably in an air-conditioned environment where your body is in an optimal temperature; and drinking enough water."



Simon also advised people who are outdoors this weekend to wear a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen with a sun protection factor of 15 or higher. Residents can call 211 for assistance and referrals to cooling centers.



