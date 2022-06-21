Tuesday, June 21, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 21, 2022
Play

Calif. mulls regulating for-profit health industry mergers, states will face a tangled web of abortion laws post-Roe, and advocates want air pollution's effects to factor in N. Carolina's permitting process.

2022Talks - June 21, 2022
Play

Primary elections with Trump-backed candidates are in focus, President Biden mulls gas rebate cards and a gas tax break, and as the nation marks Juneteenth, the exploitation of incarcerated workers is highlighted.

The Yonder Report - June 16, 2022
Play

Rural pastors help farmers with mental health issues, Alabama screens those with pandemic-related alcohol dependency, and states are changing laws to help rural Americans stay in their trailer park communities.

Environment  |  Environment    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Great Lakes Department Official: Watch Out for Algal Blooms

Play

Tuesday, June 21, 2022   

Reports of harmful algal blooms have increased in Michigan in recent years, and state officials have tips on how to keep an eye out for them.

Algal blooms are rapid increases or accumulations of algae in surface waters, and mostly occur in lakes during summer and into fall. Cyanobacteria, known as blue-green algae, can sometimes produce toxins.

Gary Kohlhepp, supervisor of the Lake Michigan Unit for the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, said they are the biggest human health concern when it comes to algal blooms. He pointed out in the vast majority of cases, an algal bloom shows up as scum on the surface of the water.

"Whenever you see those conditions, we advise people not come into contact with it, and also to not allow their pet to swim in it," Kohlhepp recommended. "When in doubt, stay out. If you're not sure whether it's cyanobacteria or green algae, the best course of action is just to avoid it."

Skin contact with cyanobacteria can cause rashes, hives, skin blisters or runny nose or asthmalike symptoms. Swallowing large amounts can lead to flu-like symptoms, gastrointestinal issues or neurotoxic symptoms such as harm to the liver or kidneys.

Kohlhepp noted while algae are naturally occurring, blooms are often caused by agriculture or lawn fertilizer running from farms or land into waterways. The phosphorous and sometimes nitrogen in fertilizers can be a good source of food for algae, Kohlhepp stressed, sometimes too good.

"If there's a lot of food and especially when the weather warms up, so you get warmer temperatures, you get a lot of sunlight, not a lot of wind blowing, so it's pretty still calm conditions," Kohlhepp outlined. "That's a perfect recipe for these algae to really grow like crazy. "

Kohlhepp added algal blooms often last just a short time, for a few days or up to a week, and in rare cases multiple weeks. He cautioned there is a perception the blooms are everywhere, but it is actually a small number of lakes compared with the more than 10,000 lakes in Michigan.


get more stories like this via email
Estimates from Deloitte Consulting suggested expanding free school meals over the summer permanently would boost graduation numbers in the United States by more than 80,000. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Universal School Meals End June 30, Putting More Pressure on Families

At the end of June, waivers allowing the federal government to provide free school meals to all children will expire. As the programs return to pre-…

Health and Wellness

With Roe's Potential End, WI Faces Tangled Web of Abortion Laws

By Phoebe Petrovic for Wisconsin Watch.Broadcast version by Jonah Chester for Wisconsin News Connection reporting for Wisconsin Watch-Public News Serv…

Social Issues

Vocational-Tech High Schools Could Help Lower TN Dropout Rate

Tennessee high school graduation rates have been declining over the past few years, and some experts believe providing more opportunities for …

Advocates for and families of children and teens facing mental-health crises say emergency departments are not healthy for kids to stay in for days or weeks. (chrisdorney/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Mental-Health Program Provides Alternative to Emergency-Room Boarding

On a given day in Massachusetts, more than 100 children and teenagers are brought to hospital emergency rooms because they're facing a mental-health …

Environment

Push to Weigh Cumulative Impacts of Air Pollution in NC Permitting Process

Environmental groups are pushing for changes to North Carolina's industry-permitting process, which they say does not account for the cumulative …

Last year, a federal judge granted final approval of a settlement against the nonprofit Sutter Health for anticompetitive practices. New California legislation would increase oversight of for-profit healthcare entities. (Grantbow/Wikimedia Commons)

Health and Wellness

CA Hearing Tomorrow on Regulating For-Profit Health Industry Mergers

Health industry mergers are a major driver of high health care costs, and now, California lawmakers are considering a bill to regulate more of these …

Social Issues

Promoting Homeownership as Means to Financial Freedom

There's been little change in the homeownership rate for Black families in 50 years, so some lenders are rethinking their practices to make buying a …

Environment

Pollinator Week: Protecting Vital Links in Ohio's Ecosystem

From the Frosted Elfin Butterfly to the Rusty Batch Bumble Bee, vital links of Ohio's ecosystem are in trouble. This is Pollinator Week, bringing …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021