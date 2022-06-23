Advocates Urge PA Lawmakers to Pass Patient Safety Act

Since the beginning of the pandemic, several states have passed "safe staffing" laws aimed at balancing patient-nurse ratios in hospitals. In Pennsylvania, health care advocates are calling on lawmakers to vote on legislation still stalled in committee.



Senate Bill 240, also known as the Patient Safety Act, would establish limits to the number of patients one nurse is responsible for during a shift.



Maureen May, president of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals, said it is about ensuring positive outcomes for patients.



"I want to be in a hospital bed in which I know that there are enough nurses to care for me and my family members," May asserted. "I want to be a nurse that works in a hospital and walks away from the bedside at the end of the day and know that I did everything I could to make sure my patients received the best care possible."



Many health care system administrators oppose safe-staffing legislation, saying it is costly to their bottom line. Senate Bill 240 and its companion House Bill 106, which has more than 100 co-sponsors, have been referred to each chamber's health committees and await a vote.



Sen. Maria Collett, D-Montgomery County, said the pandemic exposed the cracks in the health care system and the need for legislation such as the Patient Safety Act. She stressed it has been disappointing to see the legislation stalled by a few lawmakers, given the bipartisan support for the bill.



"If you're someone that's not going to stand with nurses, that's not going to stand with patients, then put your name on the record," Collett urged. "Vote no on this bill because the people in our communities deserve to know where we stand when it comes to protecting patient outcomes and protecting the hardworking nursing staff."



A 2017 study found patients were much more likely to survive when nurses followed a hospital-mandated patient-nurse ratio. Lower patient-to-nurse staffing ratios also have been associated with significantly lower rates of cardiac arrest, hospital-acquired pneumonia, respiratory failure and patient falls.



Without federal intervention, a new report warns, rural hospitals across the United States, including many in Nebraska, could be forced to reduce services or even close their doors after pandemic relief funds expire.



Nemaha County Hospital chief executive Marty Fattig said ending across-the-board federal spending cuts, known as sequestration, would be a good start. Since lawmakers haven't used cuts to bring down the national debt as promised, Fattig said, he believes hospitals should receive full reimbursement from Medicare.



"So, it looks to me like the only people that are paying for this thing are those of us that take care of Medicare patients," he said. "And we get 2% off of what we would normally get paid. That's kind of a big deal."



Researchers at the Bipartisan Policy Center found that 30 rural hospitals in Nebraska suffered financial losses for patient services over a three-year average. More than 20 hospitals had negative earning margins. Current and long-term financial liabilities exceed current assets for 18 Nebraska hospitals. Nationally, the report says 441 rural hospitals face multiple financial risk factors.



In addition to putting a pause on sequestration, the report recommends making higher Medicare payments permanent, and maintaining flexibility in telehealth until at least two years after the federal public health emergency ends.



Report co-author Julia Harris, the think tank's senior policy analyst, said 116 hospitals closed between 2010 and 2019, but that pace slowed as COVID peaked.



"So, the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan really did a lot to stave off more hospitals from closing," she said, "but that aid masked the fact that the underlying finances of rural hospitals continue to deteriorate, especially with new pressures brought on from the pandemic."



Fattig said lawmakers also should push back against efforts by drug companies to make it harder to get discounted medicines through a program known as '340-B.' He said those savings help pay for patient services that aren't financially viable otherwise.



"Right now 'Big Pharma,' the big pharmaceutical companies, are throwing all kinds of roadblocks down," he said, "so that they will not pay for the 340B program like they should."



