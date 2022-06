Advocates Urge PA Lawmakers to Pass Patient Safety Act

Since the beginning of the pandemic, several states have passed "safe staffing" laws aimed at balancing patient-nurse ratios in hospitals. In Pennsylvania, health care advocates are calling on lawmakers to vote on legislation still stalled in committee.



Senate Bill 240, also known as the Patient Safety Act, would establish limits to the number of patients one nurse is responsible for during a shift.



Maureen May, president of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals, said it is about ensuring positive outcomes for patients.



"I want to be in a hospital bed in which I know that there are enough nurses to care for me and my family members," May asserted. "I want to be a nurse that works in a hospital and walks away from the bedside at the end of the day and know that I did everything I could to make sure my patients received the best care possible."



Many health care system administrators oppose safe-staffing legislation, saying it is costly to their bottom line. Senate Bill 240 and its companion House Bill 106, which has more than 100 co-sponsors, have been referred to each chamber's health committees and await a vote.



Sen. Maria Collett, D-Montgomery County, said the pandemic exposed the cracks in the health care system and the need for legislation such as the Patient Safety Act. She stressed it has been disappointing to see the legislation stalled by a few lawmakers, given the bipartisan support for the bill.



"If you're someone that's not going to stand with nurses, that's not going to stand with patients, then put your name on the record," Collett urged. "Vote no on this bill because the people in our communities deserve to know where we stand when it comes to protecting patient outcomes and protecting the hardworking nursing staff."



A 2017 study found patients were much more likely to survive when nurses followed a hospital-mandated patient-nurse ratio. Lower patient-to-nurse staffing ratios also have been associated with significantly lower rates of cardiac arrest, hospital-acquired pneumonia, respiratory failure and patient falls.



References: Senate Bill 240 2022

House Bill 106 2022

Staffing study Univ. of Hong Kong 05/02/2017



get more stories like this via email



State agencies gathered in Austin last week for hurricane exercises. They emphasize that all Texans need to prepare before the next disaster.



Harris County Public Information Officer Brian Murray said the Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and will continue through the end of November. He said most residents in vulnerable areas have heard what they need to do to be ready.



"Having a disaster kit - food, water, medications, supplies for your pets for seven to 10 days so you can be independent," said Murray. "Having a plan - do you need to worry about having to evacuate for a storm surge or are you able to ride-out where you are? And then, being able to stay informed."



Staying informed may mean an extra battery pack for your phone, and telephone numbers for important contacts. Last week's exercises by 30 state agencies covered preparation, response, recovery and mitigation.



Juanita Jiménez-Soto, associate state director of communications with AARP Texas, said being prepared can mean peace of mind, especially for older Texans and their families.



"If you're rushing at the last minute, you forget things," said Jiménez-Soto. "Sometimes you forget things that are vital to your health - vital to your financial future. So, being prepared means that you've basically put a sense of relief in your life."



Murray said he's surprised by the number of folks in Harris County who tell him they don't expect a hurricane.



"Everyone always thinks, 'It can't happen to me,'" said Murray. "Well, sorry, we have more federally-declared disasters than any county in the United States. If you believe that it can't happen to you - it doesn't matter where you are - I'm going to tell you that you're wrong."



Jiménez-Soto said the organization has created hurricane checklists and an instructional video in both English and Spanish - at AARP.org/Houston. She said everyone needs to know about the checklist, especially older family members.



"And if you have someone who is 50-plus," said Jiménez-Soto, "you've got medications - you've got doctor's appointments - maybe there's a nutritional need that they have."







Disclosure: AARP Texas contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: 2022 Hurricane Season: Quick Tips, Resources, Checklists AARP 2022

Houston, TX AARP AARP 2022



get more stories like this via email