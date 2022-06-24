Poll: Pennsylvanians Over 50 will Play Major Role in November Election

There are fewer than five months to go until the November General Election, in which Pennsylvania voters will select a new governor and U.S. Senator.
A new poll commissioned by AARP Pennsylvania showed how residents over 50 are feeling about the candidates and the issues. In the 2018 midterm elections, Pennsylvanians age 50 years and older made up 61% of all voters in the state.
The AARP poll includes views about this year's political races, including the contest for governor, with Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Sen, Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin. Shapiro leads Mastriano by three points.
Bob Ward, partner and pollster at Fabrizio Ward, said for voters over 50, it is an even closer race.
"There's a one-point lead for Shapiro over Mastriano," Ward reported. "And so, 50-plus voters, due to their size but also sort of the competitive nature of where the election is in the governor's race, will be impactful. Candidates need to pay attention to what's important to these voters."
In the Senate race, Democratic Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman has a six percentage-point lead over Republican TV personality Mehmet Oz. And 77% of those polled believe the state is "moving in the wrong direction."
Some 30% of Pennsylvania voters polled said the economy is working well for them. However, one of their biggest concerns, which may influence their votes in November, is rising prices. For Republicans polled, it is their highest priority, while Democrats cite gun safety as their top issue.
Matt Hogan, partner and pollster at Impact Research, said the results also show inflation is still a cross-party worry.
"When we test it on its own and ask them to rate the importance, we certainly see it's a dominant issue with Democrats as well, it just doesn't rise to quite the top when we ask them to pick which is the most important," Hogan explained. "We definitely see a surge in guns [as an important issue] following Uvalde."
Other issues emerging as important to voters include immigration for Republicans, and abortion access and honesty in government for Democrats. The survey, which reached nearly 1,400 likely Pennsylvania voters, was conducted this month via landline, cellphone and text message.
AARP Pennsylvania contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues.
The Tennessee Titans are slated to get a new Nashville stadium, which experts are calling the most expensive publicly financed NFL stadium in the country, to replace the more than 20-year-old Nissan Stadium.
A new report by the Sycamore Institute said the Titans, along with the National Football League, plan to contribute $700 million, and the City of Nashville will cover the remaining $1 billion in construction costs.
Eric Harkness, executive director of the Sycamore Institute, said stadiums rarely generate enough new economic activity to offset public subsidies, and communities should examine whether the money could be better spent on schools, transportation or housing.
"Dollar-for-dollar, these investments don't pay for themselves," Harkness asserted. "It's really important to consider what those opportunity costs are."
Supporters of stadium building argue it provides jobs and spurs local economies through consumer spending and tourism. According to the report, since 2021, state and local lawmakers have approved spending taxpayer dollars for at least five pro-sports venues in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga.
Harkness added he understands stadiums may have other, non-economic impacts, such as fostering a sense of community and identity.
"And I think a lot of it boils down to that sense of civic pride," Harkness acknowledged. "Wanting to make our city be a more national gem."
According to the report, nationwide, the share of direct public financing for NFL stadiums has dropped over the past 35 years. One study estimates taxpayers covered about 75% of construction costs between 1987 and 2008, compared with 25% in the years after.
Leaders in Minnesota's energy industry say the federal infrastructure law puts the state in a good position to reduce its carbon footprint. But they warn inaction on providing matching funds could stall progress.
State lawmakers recently adjourned their session without passing supplemental spending bills - including matching funds to unlock Minnesota's share of federal infrastructure money.
The state is poised to get $7 billion over the next several years. But Jamie Fitzke, director of legislative affairs for the Center for Energy and Environment, said not matching the federal money adds difficulty to their work.
"What we're going to end up doing is ceding a lot of that growth," said Fitzke, "that job opportunity that we have in clean energy and energy efficiency to other states. And that really isn't something that we should be squandering."
The federal law provides Minnesota with $568 million to address climate issues, with a state match of $20 million in fiscal year 2023.
Gov. Tim Walz urges lawmakers to finalize agreements and meet in special session. Some Republicans have signaled support for acting quickly, but others say there's no urgency.
Some of the federal funding involves competitive grants among states, and some money would go toward upgrading the power grid. The funding could come just as grid regulators warn the Midwest could see rolling blackouts this summer.
Darrick Moe, CEO of the Minnesota Rural Electric Association, said the aid is a big priority for electric co-ops.
"Grid resiliency is badly needed," said Moe. "It's not a roadblock to the energy transition - it's actually a cornerstone to the energy transition - to make sure that the grid resiliency investments are made."
Clean energy advocates say adding grid capacity could help wind and solar projects move forward, and Minnesota Power notes that leveraging the federal funds will benefit their customers.
Moe also points out there's nearly $70 million to expand electric-vehicle charging here - with the state asked to provide about $3 million a year. He said that could help ease what he calls "range anxiety."
"We'd love to see a broader sweep across all of greater Minnesota, over the five years of the infrastructure bill," said Moe. "To make sure people can drive anywhere and count on getting a fast charge."
Small business groups are celebrating the new budget deal reached between California state legislators. Next up comes final negotiations with Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The deal includes more than $1 billion to offset the cost of paid sick leave and help cover taxes on unemployment insurance. Carolina Martinez is CEO of CAMEO, the California Association for Microenterprise Opportunities.
"Small businesses still need capital and also technical assistance," said Martinez. "So, we are happy to see that the governor's office and also the legislators are committed to continued support for the small businesses."
The budget must pass by June 15 and be signed into law by July 1. The budget includes $50 million for the California Investment and Innovation Fund, $8 million for Women's Business Centers, and $500 million for the California Small Business Hard-Hit Industries grant program.
Luis Ramos is director of business advising for Accion Opportunity Fund, a Community Development Financial Institution. He predicts the extra $50 million in funding means CDFIs will be able to shepherd many more budding entrepreneurs.
"We cannot only provide capital to the small businesses," said Ramos, "but also nurture them in that whole process, just to ensure that that capital is used efficiently and effectively."
The budget also includes $150 million for COVID-19 small business grants, $75 million for drought-relief grants for small agricultural businesses in the state, and $1 billion to be distributed over four years by the California Energy Commission, as grants to businesses headquartered in California.