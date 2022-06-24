Friday, June 24, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - UPDATE - Supreme Court Overturns Roe.
Play

The Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade - ending 50 yrs of abortion rights. NY's newest law requires school districts consider silent alarms; updates on menthol cigarette bans - and dam removal out west.

2022Talks - June 24, 2022
Play

Gun reform suffers a defeat in the Supreme Court but notches a win in the U.S. Senate, former Justice Dept. officials testify before the Jan. 6 Committee, and the White House meets with big oil on high pump prices.

The Yonder Report - June 23, 2022
Play

COVID funding kept rural hospitals open, cryptocurrency companies make inroads on the backroads of America, and rural communities' efforts to escape long-term poverty have unintended side effects.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Poll: Pennsylvanians Over 50 will Play Major Role in November Election

Play

Friday, June 24, 2022   

There are fewer than five months to go until the November General Election, in which Pennsylvania voters will select a new governor and U.S. Senator.

A new poll commissioned by AARP Pennsylvania showed how residents over 50 are feeling about the candidates and the issues. In the 2018 midterm elections, Pennsylvanians age 50 years and older made up 61% of all voters in the state.

The AARP poll includes views about this year's political races, including the contest for governor, with Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Sen, Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin. Shapiro leads Mastriano by three points.

Bob Ward, partner and pollster at Fabrizio Ward, said for voters over 50, it is an even closer race.

"There's a one-point lead for Shapiro over Mastriano," Ward reported. "And so, 50-plus voters, due to their size but also sort of the competitive nature of where the election is in the governor's race, will be impactful. Candidates need to pay attention to what's important to these voters."

In the Senate race, Democratic Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman has a six percentage-point lead over Republican TV personality Mehmet Oz. And 77% of those polled believe the state is "moving in the wrong direction."

Some 30% of Pennsylvania voters polled said the economy is working well for them. However, one of their biggest concerns, which may influence their votes in November, is rising prices. For Republicans polled, it is their highest priority, while Democrats cite gun safety as their top issue.

Matt Hogan, partner and pollster at Impact Research, said the results also show inflation is still a cross-party worry.

"When we test it on its own and ask them to rate the importance, we certainly see it's a dominant issue with Democrats as well, it just doesn't rise to quite the top when we ask them to pick which is the most important," Hogan explained. "We definitely see a surge in guns [as an important issue] following Uvalde."

Other issues emerging as important to voters include immigration for Republicans, and abortion access and honesty in government for Democrats. The survey, which reached nearly 1,400 likely Pennsylvania voters, was conducted this month via landline, cellphone and text message.

Disclosure: AARP Pennsylvania contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References:  
Poll AARP 06/22/2022

get more stories like this via email
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed Alyssa's Law Thursday, saying it is one of many new safety measures she plans to adopt, to keep New Yorkers safe from gun violence. (Office of the Governor)

Social Issues

NY's Newest State Law Requires School Districts Consider Silent Alarms

Gov. Kathy Hochul has approved a new law, requiring schools to consider installing a silent, panic-alarm system. Approval of what's known as …

Social Issues

Senior Vote is Critical for Tuesday's Utah Primaries

Democrats, Republicans and other political parties in Utah hold primary elections Tuesday, and advocates for older voters are promoting the …

Environment

Public Comment Encouraged on Snake River Dams Removal Plan

A report from leaders in Washington state lays out how the services of four dams on the lower Snake River could be replaced in order to save ailing sa…

According to the Indiana Department of Health, opioid overdose deaths spiked by more than 50% from 2019 to 2020. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Survey Aims to Create Holistic Picture of IN Addiction-Recovery Needs

The State of Indiana wants to learn more about Hoosiers' experiences with substance-use disorder and addiction-recovery services. Administered by …

Social Issues

Report: Corporate Consolidation Seen as Major Driver of Inflation

Seven in 10 Americans view inflation as the most pressing issue facing the nation right now, and in Maine, a new report seeks to explore the causes…

Organizers behind an Iowa effort to improve stroke care say a new donation will enhance training for hospital staff, along with other measures. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Donation Aims to Boost Stroke Care, Health Staff in Rural IA

Iowa is getting more than $9 million to improve its system of care for stroke patients, and to address staffing issues among public-health workers in …

Health and Wellness

Backers of Menthol Cigarette Ban Cite Health Benefits for Black Ohioans

The Food and Drug Administration could soon ban the manufacture and sale of menthol cigarettes, a move advocates in Ohio said could have a positive …

Environment

NV Experts Warn Conditions are Ripe for Large Fires

Fire season is now upon us - and local experts are speaking out on best practices for dealing with large wildfires, which seem to be Nevada's "new …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021