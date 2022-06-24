Friday, June 24, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - UPDATE - Supreme Court Overturns Roe.
The Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade - ending 50 yrs of abortion rights. NY's newest law requires school districts consider silent alarms; updates on menthol cigarette bans - and dam removal out west.

2022Talks - June 24, 2022
Gun reform suffers a defeat in the Supreme Court but notches a win in the U.S. Senate, former Justice Dept. officials testify before the Jan. 6 Committee, and the White House meets with big oil on high pump prices.

The Yonder Report - June 23, 2022
COVID funding kept rural hospitals open, cryptocurrency companies make inroads on the backroads of America, and rural communities' efforts to escape long-term poverty have unintended side effects.

Senior Vote is Critical for Tuesday's Utah Primaries

Friday, June 24, 2022   

Democrats, Republicans and other political parties in Utah hold primary elections Tuesday, and advocates for older voters are promoting the importance of making sure their voices are heard.

Each party will choose its candidates for the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Danny Harris, director of advocacy for AARP Utah, said some critical issues are coming up, both in the Utah Legislature and Congress, but the ballots will also be full of candidates for state supreme and appellate court justices, county and city officers, school boards and local ballot measures.

"There's a lot of issues that are particularly important to 50-plus voters, especially right now," Harris outlined. "With rising prices, people struggling to pay for groceries and gas, dealing with the pandemic and a retirement savings crisis."

People over 50 typically turn out to vote in large numbers. Harris urged them to study their local issues to make informed choices. Nonpartisan information is online at Vote.Utah.gov and at AARP.org/UTvotes. Voters can also contact their county elections office.

Harris pointed out voters can still fill out and send a mail-in ballot no later than Monday, or they can vote at their local precinct on Election Day. He said in-person voters should be ready to show identification.

"You must provide at least one valid primary form of ID that includes your name and photograph," Harris explained. "Or you can provide two forms of ID that, when those two combine, they show your name and a current address."

Harris added each political party in Utah has its own ballot, and some but not all, limit voting to only members of the party.

"The Republican, Constitution and Libertarian parties require voters to be affiliated with their respective parties," Harris noted. "But the Democratic, the United Utah, and the Independent American Party primaries are open. In the General Election, however, voters use the same ballot."

Voters who have questions or need assistance should contact election officials at their precinct. Polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., or until everyone in line by 8 p.m. has cast a ballot.


