Report: IA Has Strength in Green Jobs, Could Be Stronger

Juneteenth celebrations this month commemorated freedom, but Black and Brown people are still disproportionately impacted by environmental injustices based on their ZIP Code - including chronic disease.



Heather McTeer Toney, vice president for community engagement with the Environmental Defense Fund, is working to advance environmental justice based on 100% clean electricity and transportation.



She said from landfills to coal mines to polluting incinerators, minority communities historically have been saddled with environmental oppression. But she also noted that those same communities were often the first to reuse and recycle items others discarded.



"More of our polluting industries are in Black and Brown communities," said McTeer Toney. "We're also the very spaces where solutions have been a part of our cultures."



McTeer Toney said the intersection between racial justice and climate is becoming more pronounced - with wildfires, hurricanes and extreme weather events more likely to devastate marginalized communities.



Chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, asthma and heart disease are among the top health problems in the U.S. and affect minorities at twice the rate of white people.



Almeta Cooper, national manager for health equity for Moms Clean Air Force, said the Juneteenth spirit is about recognizing that even while waiting for liberation, people maintained hope.



"Climate and environmental injustices can be a really big issue that sometimes is difficult for people to wrap their arms around," said Cooper. "We want to say you can start right at home."



Juneteenth is now a federal holiday. It commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, 2.5 years after the Emancipation Proclamation took effect in 1863.



The proclamation remained a secret in Galveston until June 19, 1865 - when federal troops arrived, informing the enslaved population that they were free.







Fire season is now upon us - and local experts are speaking out on best practices for dealing with large wildfires, which seem to be Nevada's "new normal."



Continuing drought and high temperatures, linked to climate change, have created the same conditions that led to 610 fires last year, which burned more than 134,000 acres.



University of Nevada, Reno Assistant Professor Christina Restaino directs the "Living with Fire" program that teaches communities how to get ready.



"You need to prepare your own home and the property around your home," said Restaino, "by doing proper defensible space. Also through creating an evacuation plan for both family and your animals."



In addition, Restaino said people need to plan for smoky skies and poor air quality. And she said she believes more people are needed to help educate the community, study wildfire risk, and reduce the fuel load on the wildland/urban interface.



Tim Brown, the director of the Western Regional Climate Center at the Desert Research Institute in Reno, said the impact on people will be twofold.



"It's going to be respiratory issues - last year, compounded with COVID," said Brown. "On the mental side, it's the stress of dealing with those physical impacts, but also wondering just how bad is this season going to be?"



Jennifer Cantley - Nevada field coordinator for Moms Clean Air Force and an advisor to Gov. Steve Sisolak's Environmental Justice Team - said she relies on Environmental Protection Agency data from the website 'Airnow.gov.'



At one point, she said, it showed Douglas County with more 'red' air-quality days than Washoe or Clark counties.



"It showed that the rural communities do have dirty air just as much as the big cities, even though it's overlooked," said Cantley. "And most of the time, they don't have air monitoring systems."



Data from the Nevada Department of Wildlife indicate the problem is only getting worse.



More than 9 million acres of Nevada's landscape burned between 2000 and 2020, which is double the acreage lost to wildfire between 1980 and 1999.







