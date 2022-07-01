Summer Recharge for MN School Social Workers

Research is emerging about the secondary trauma school staff members face after helping students during the pandemic. As summer moves forward, school social workers in Minnesota say there are ways to seek a manageable environment when classes resume this fall.



New findings in the journal Psychology in the Schools noted teachers and support staff have had difficulty finding time for self-care as work demands pile up. It coincides with more students needing mental-health support.



Brooke Davis, a school social worker at Hopkins Public Schools, recommended colleagues collectively reflect on their jobs this summer, and express to administrators which duties should be prioritized.



"Honestly, that reflection, and teaming and collaborating, has brought me more comfort and peace than any hobby," Davis acknowledged.



School districts had hoped for more funding this spring to add staff in light of Minnesota's historic budget surplus. But talks fell apart as the session ended. And with leaders from both major political parties still at odds, a special session seems unlikely right now.



Davis, a member of the Minnesota School Social Workers Association, said for staff still feeling burnout, therapy is an option to consider.



"Not only for yourself, but also, it creates this parallel process where we are getting support from someone, and we are supporting other people," Davis explained. "And we can see how those two processes are happening at the same time."



She contended it allows staff to better serve the students they work with. Davis added the increasing demands in the last two years include responding to behavioral issues as students get re-acclimated to classroom settings.



Separately, a recent Surgeon General's report suggests school districts establish realistic workloads and student-to-staff ratios in addressing concerns about well-being.



Gov. Kathy Hochul has approved a new law, requiring schools to consider installing a silent, panic-alarm system.



Approval of what's known as "Alyssa's Law" comes in the wake of several mass shootings, which have made many elected officials consider more strict gun safety and school safety laws.



Andy Pallotta, president of New York State United Teachers, believes the new provision in school safety plans will quell some of the anxiety students and teachers feel about whether they can be safe in the classroom.



"Well, I think that we are in a position where we support anything that can make students feel safer and staff feel safer," Pallotta explained. "And then, the entire community feel that everything is being done to keep their schools as safe as possible. So, this makes sense."



The bill passed unanimously. The law is named for Alyssa Alhadeff, a 14-year-old who lost her life in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.



Pallotta thinks after hearing input from students, parents and teachers, school districts across the state will find ways to adopt new methods to urgently call first responders.



"In a state like New York, which just came through with a very good budget for education, I think that there are ways they can come up with different methods of making this happen," Pallotta contended.



New York is the third state to approve Alyssa's Law, following its approval in New Jersey and Florida in 2019 and 2020, respectively. It has also been submitted for votes in the state legislatures of Arizona, Nebraska, Texas and Virginia, as well as a national version in the U.S. House of Representatives.



