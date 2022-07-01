Friday, July 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 1, 2022
Play

The U.S. Supreme Court strips the EPA's power to curb pollution, California takes a big step toward universal health care, and a Florida judge will temporarily block the state's 15-week abortion ban.

2022Talks - July 1, 2022
Play

SCOTUS significantly limits the Clean Air Act and rules against the "Stay in Mexico" policy, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in to office, and President Biden endorses a filibuster carveout for abortion rights.

The Yonder Report - June 30, 2022
Play

From flying saucers to bologna: America's summer festivals kick off, rural hospitals warn they do not have the necessities to respond in the post-Roe scramble, advocates work to counter voter suppression, and campaigns encourage midterm voting in Indian Country.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Summer Recharge for MN School Social Workers

Play

Friday, July 1, 2022   

Research is emerging about the secondary trauma school staff members face after helping students during the pandemic. As summer moves forward, school social workers in Minnesota say there are ways to seek a manageable environment when classes resume this fall.

New findings in the journal Psychology in the Schools noted teachers and support staff have had difficulty finding time for self-care as work demands pile up. It coincides with more students needing mental-health support.

Brooke Davis, a school social worker at Hopkins Public Schools, recommended colleagues collectively reflect on their jobs this summer, and express to administrators which duties should be prioritized.

"Honestly, that reflection, and teaming and collaborating, has brought me more comfort and peace than any hobby," Davis acknowledged.

School districts had hoped for more funding this spring to add staff in light of Minnesota's historic budget surplus. But talks fell apart as the session ended. And with leaders from both major political parties still at odds, a special session seems unlikely right now.

Davis, a member of the Minnesota School Social Workers Association, said for staff still feeling burnout, therapy is an option to consider.

"Not only for yourself, but also, it creates this parallel process where we are getting support from someone, and we are supporting other people," Davis explained. "And we can see how those two processes are happening at the same time."

She contended it allows staff to better serve the students they work with. Davis added the increasing demands in the last two years include responding to behavioral issues as students get re-acclimated to classroom settings.

Separately, a recent Surgeon General's report suggests school districts establish realistic workloads and student-to-staff ratios in addressing concerns about well-being.

Disclosure: The Minnesota School Social Workers Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Education, Mental Health, and Youth Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
In calling Florida's new 15-week abortion ban unconstitutional, Florida Circuit Judge John Cooper said, "Florida passed into its constitution an explicit right to privacy that is not contained in the U.S. Constitution." (fotodigitalmunioz/Pixabay)

Health and Wellness

FL Judge to Temporarily Block 15-Week Abortion Ban

A Florida judge plans to put a hold on the state's new, 15-week abortion ban, set to take effect today. He said it is unconstitutional and will issue …

Environment

U.S. Supreme Court Strips EPA's Power to Curb Pollution

The Environmental Protection Agency now has fewer tools to fight climate change, after the U.S. Supreme Court stripped the agency of its authority to …

Social Issues

ID AARP Grant Winners Include Anne Frank Memorial

Three projects in Idaho have been selected to receive grants from the AARP Community Challenge. Among them is the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in …

Northern Plains Resource Council is holding presentations on soil health at farms and ranches across Montana. (Northern Plains Resource Council)

Environment

Montanans Learn About Healthy Agriculture with Soil Crawls

Montanans get a sense of what soil health is like on farms and ranches across the state with Northern Plains Resource Council's soil crawls. The …

Social Issues

My Health Care Tracker Tool Helps Medicare Recipients Prevent Fraud

A new tool aims to help older adults in Arkansas and beyond who receive Medicare track what happens at their doctor appointments. It also can help …

Proponents of a consumer-owned utility say as Maine works to improve the power grid, it is important to hold power companies in the state accountable. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Campaign Gathers Signatures to Start Consumer-Owned Utility in Maine

A campaign in Maine is gathering signatures to replace the state's investor-owned energy grid with a consumer-owned utility. Central Maine Power (…

Social Issues

Vega v. Tekoh Ruling Weakens ‘Miranda’ Protections

Another important U.S. Supreme Court ruling this month has been overshadowed by the controversy about overturning abortion rights. Legal experts say …

Social Issues

Addressing Affordable Worker Housing in Mountain Resort Towns

By Sarah Melotte for The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Eric Galatas for Colorado News Connection for the Public News Service/Daily Yonder Collabor…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021