Friday, July 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 1, 2022
Play

The U.S. Supreme Court strips the EPA's power to curb pollution, California takes a big step toward universal health care, and a Florida judge will temporarily block the state's 15-week abortion ban.

2022Talks - July 1, 2022
Play

SCOTUS significantly limits the Clean Air Act and rules against the "Stay in Mexico" policy, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in to office, and President Biden endorses a filibuster carveout for abortion rights.

The Yonder Report - June 30, 2022
Play

From flying saucers to bologna: America's summer festivals kick off, rural hospitals warn they do not have the necessities to respond in the post-Roe scramble, advocates work to counter voter suppression, and campaigns encourage midterm voting in Indian Country.

Health and Wellness  |  Reproductive Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

FL Judge to Temporarily Block 15-Week Abortion Ban

Play

Friday, July 1, 2022   

A Florida judge plans to put a hold on the state's new, 15-week abortion ban, set to take effect today. He said it is unconstitutional and will issue a temporary injunction.

Groups including Planned Parenthood of America, the Center for Reproductive Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union sued the state over the law passed by Republican lawmakers, claiming it violates the right to privacy in the state constitution.

Circuit Judge John Cooper agreed, just days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned federal protections for abortions.

Rep. Yvonne Hinson, D-Gainesville, predicted despite the new Florida ruling, Gov. Ron DeSantis will follow through on his promise to fight to keep the ban.

"He not only will appeal, but come back full force with the full weight of his office, to try and do a full ban," Hinson stressed. "We can expect that if we don't go to the polls with that understanding."

The Florida abortion ban includes no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. In response to the ruling, DeSantis said he expected it, and does not think the state constitution mandates things like, in the governor's words, "dismemberment abortions." Judge Cooper plans to issue the injunction Tuesday.

Hinson urged anyone concerned about a possible outright ban on abortions in Florida to make their voices heard at the polls, because in her view, DeSantis has been able to get what he wants, so far.

"I mean, he has followed through on everything that he has said," Hinson pointed out. "We have to believe him and, we need to vote like we believe him, because everything he does is intentional."

Judge Cooper cited Section 23 of the Florida Constitution, which states: "Every natural person has the right to be let alone and free from governmental intrusion into the person's private life except as otherwise provided herein." Republicans have long struggled to restrict abortions in the state because of the privacy clause.


get more stories like this via email
While most classrooms are empty right now, lingering concerns from the previous school year, such as the pandemic's effect on students and staff, are being dissected ahead of next year. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Summer Recharge for MN School Social Workers

Research is emerging about the secondary trauma school staff members face after helping students during the pandemic. As summer moves forward…

Environment

U.S. Supreme Court Strips EPA's Power to Curb Pollution

The Environmental Protection Agency now has fewer tools to fight climate change, after the U.S. Supreme Court stripped the agency of its authority to …

Social Issues

ID AARP Grant Winners Include Anne Frank Memorial

Three projects in Idaho have been selected to receive grants from the AARP Community Challenge. Among them is the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in …

Northern Plains Resource Council is holding presentations on soil health at farms and ranches across Montana. (Northern Plains Resource Council)

Environment

Montanans Learn About Healthy Agriculture with Soil Crawls

Montanans get a sense of what soil health is like on farms and ranches across the state with Northern Plains Resource Council's soil crawls. The …

Social Issues

My Health Care Tracker Tool Helps Medicare Recipients Prevent Fraud

A new tool aims to help older adults in Arkansas and beyond who receive Medicare track what happens at their doctor appointments. It also can help …

Proponents of a consumer-owned utility say as Maine works to improve the power grid, it is important to hold power companies in the state accountable. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Campaign Gathers Signatures to Start Consumer-Owned Utility in Maine

A campaign in Maine is gathering signatures to replace the state's investor-owned energy grid with a consumer-owned utility. Central Maine Power (…

Social Issues

Vega v. Tekoh Ruling Weakens ‘Miranda’ Protections

Another important U.S. Supreme Court ruling this month has been overshadowed by the controversy about overturning abortion rights. Legal experts say …

Social Issues

Addressing Affordable Worker Housing in Mountain Resort Towns

By Sarah Melotte for The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Eric Galatas for Colorado News Connection for the Public News Service/Daily Yonder Collabor…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021