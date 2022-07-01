Friday, July 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 1, 2022
Play

The U.S. Supreme Court strips the EPA's power to curb pollution, California takes a big step toward universal health care, and a Florida judge will temporarily block the state's 15-week abortion ban.

2022Talks - July 1, 2022
Play

SCOTUS significantly limits the Clean Air Act and rules against the "Stay in Mexico" policy, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in to office, and President Biden endorses a filibuster carveout for abortion rights.

The Yonder Report - June 30, 2022
Play

From flying saucers to bologna: America's summer festivals kick off, rural hospitals warn they do not have the necessities to respond in the post-Roe scramble, advocates work to counter voter suppression, and campaigns encourage midterm voting in Indian Country.

Social Issues  |  Senior    News
ID AARP Grant Winners Include Anne Frank Memorial

Play

Friday, July 1, 2022   

Three projects in Idaho have been selected to receive grants from the AARP Community Challenge. Among them is the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise.

Dan Prinzing, executive director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, which oversees the memorial, said they received a grant of more than $21,000 to install a permanent sound system.

"The Community Challenge grant enables us to really finalize a dream that we've had for a number of years, and that's how to amplify the sound within the memorial," Prinzing explained. "We're literally amplifying the message of the memorial."

The memorial is the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States, and is one of the few places in the world displaying the full text of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. It is also recognized as an international site of conscience. Prinzing pointed out about 120,000 people visit the memorial each year.

Prinzing hopes the memorial site can have the sound system installed by August 16, which will be its 20th anniversary. He added many people often come to the site to stand in solidarity with each other.

"The memorial is often used for community vigils when something happens nationally," Prinzing noted. "The memorial represents a place where we can come together."

AARP is funding 260 projects across the country through a total of $3.4 million dollars in grants. They selected projects to make cities more livable for people of all ages. The efforts must be completed by Nov. 30.

The other projects in Idaho include a remote locker system for the Emmett Public Library and an electric cargo bike, which will carry games and other items around Boise this summer.


