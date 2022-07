ID AARP Grant Winners Include Anne Frank Memorial

Three projects in Idaho have been selected to receive grants from the AARP Community Challenge. Among them is the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise.



Dan Prinzing, executive director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, which oversees the memorial, said they received a grant of more than $21,000 to install a permanent sound system.



"The Community Challenge grant enables us to really finalize a dream that we've had for a number of years, and that's how to amplify the sound within the memorial," Prinzing explained. "We're literally amplifying the message of the memorial."



The memorial is the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States, and is one of the few places in the world displaying the full text of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. It is also recognized as an international site of conscience. Prinzing pointed out about 120,000 people visit the memorial each year.



Prinzing hopes the memorial site can have the sound system installed by August 16, which will be its 20th anniversary. He added many people often come to the site to stand in solidarity with each other.



"The memorial is often used for community vigils when something happens nationally," Prinzing noted. "The memorial represents a place where we can come together."



AARP is funding 260 projects across the country through a total of $3.4 million dollars in grants. They selected projects to make cities more livable for people of all ages. The efforts must be completed by Nov. 30.



The other projects in Idaho include a remote locker system for the Emmett Public Library and an electric cargo bike, which will carry games and other items around Boise this summer.



A new tool aims to help older adults in Arkansas and beyond who receive Medicare track what happens at their doctor appointments. It also can help spot and prevent Medicare fraud.



My Health Care Tracker is provided by Senior Medicare Patrol and instructs recipients on how to compare the health care services, tests and medical equipment items they receive to what was billed on their Medicare statements.



Seth Boffeli, adviser for the AARP Fraud Watch Network, said Medicare fraud can be committed against both the government and against seniors enrolled in the programs. He advised the best way to stay safe from scams is to be your own detective.



"The way a lot of Medicare waste, fraud and abuse is caught is that people are careful," Boffeli observed. "They get that statement, they go through it, and they say, 'Hey wait. I didn't get this drug, or I didn't get this treatment.' And they're able to flag that."



As of late 2021, there were nearly 652,000 residents enrolled in Medicare in Arkansas, which is more than 21% of the state's population.



Arkansans can request My Health Care Tracker, in Spanish or English, by contacting the Arkansas Senior Medicare Patrol at 866-726-2916.



Boffeli explained catching fraud early is crucial because not only does it save people money, it could have ramifications for access to future care. He added there are small things Medicare recipients can do to prevent scams.



"It's just really important that when you're giving out your Medicare information, or you're agreeing to a test or a device that Medicare is going to pay for, that you're doing that in consultation with your doctor," Boffeli recommended.



AARP's Fraud Watch Network offers tip sheets on more than 70 kinds of scams affecting older adults. My Health Care Tracker also gives information about State Health Insurance Assistance Programs, which provide local insurance counseling and assistance to Medicare-eligible individuals, their families and caregivers.



