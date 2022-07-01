ID AARP Grant Winners Include Anne Frank Memorial

Three projects in Idaho have been selected to receive grants from the AARP Community Challenge. Among them is the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise.



Dan Prinzing, executive director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, which oversees the memorial, said they received a grant of more than $21,000 to install a permanent sound system.



"The Community Challenge grant enables us to really finalize a dream that we've had for a number of years, and that's how to amplify the sound within the memorial," Prinzing explained. "We're literally amplifying the message of the memorial."



The memorial is the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States, and is one of the few places in the world displaying the full text of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. It is also recognized as an international site of conscience. Prinzing pointed out about 120,000 people visit the memorial each year.



Prinzing hopes the memorial site can have the sound system installed by August 16, which will be its 20th anniversary. He added many people often come to the site to stand in solidarity with each other.



"The memorial is often used for community vigils when something happens nationally," Prinzing noted. "The memorial represents a place where we can come together."



AARP is funding 260 projects across the country through a total of $3.4 million dollars in grants. They selected projects to make cities more livable for people of all ages. The efforts must be completed by Nov. 30.



The other projects in Idaho include a remote locker system for the Emmett Public Library and an electric cargo bike, which will carry games and other items around Boise this summer.



This Friday, Iowa's new elder abuse law goes into effect. Those who pushed for its passage hope victims are aware of the added protections and will speak up about their situation, and supporters said the law covers a lot of gaps in state statute dealing with elder abuse.



The changes include a new crime addressing financial exploitation of an older individual, and there are enhanced penalties for assault as well as theft, when a person is targeted because of their age.



Anthony Carroll, advocacy manager for AARP Iowa, said such crimes often go unreported. Not only do they want to prevent incidents, they also want to inspire action.



"If you live in a community, you're concerned that someone that may be abused or isolated," Carroll explained. "Really making sure that you're being that good neighbor and coming forward. "



Carroll pointed out the law strikes a good balance in establishing accountability, while still allowing older adults to seek services from financial institutions and donate to trusted fundraisers. In addition to law enforcement, Iowa's six Area Agencies on Aging offer guidance, and AARP Iowa put more details of the new law on its website.



Laura Kriegermeier, elder rights coordinator for Heritage Area Agency on Aging in eastern Iowa, said they often receive calls from people concerned about abuse. She added seniors being taken advantage of by a loved one often worry about getting them in trouble. She hopes the new law convinces them authorities need to step in.



"Just like it's wrong for someone to abuse a child or to take advantage of a child," Kriegermeier emphasized. "There's consequences ... people go to jail."



Kriegermeier added in past situations, victims were often limited to seeking justice in civil court but lacked the resources to see the process through. She pointed out the new law provides tools for others to push these cases forward, if the person feels comfortable filing a report.



"The potential for this, with it being criminal, there could be a lot more justice," Kriegermeier predicted.



