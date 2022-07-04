Tuesday, July 5, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 6, 2022
Opening statements today in appeal to protect DACA; last chance to register to vote in MO August primary; and mapping big-game routes.

2022Talks - July 6, 2022
Highland Park mass shooting witnesses describe horrific scene, police release details about shooter, and Rudy Giuliani, Senator Lindsey Graham, receive subpoenas as part of an investigation surrounding former President Trump.

The Yonder Report - June 30, 2022
From flying saucers to bologna: America's summer festivals kick off, rural hospitals warn they do not have the necessities to respond in the post-Roe scramble, advocates work to counter voter suppression, and campaigns encourage midterm voting in Indian Country.

Social Issues  |  Human Rights/Racial Justice    News
Groups Follow Anti-Democratic Movements as US Celebrates July 4th

Monday, July 4, 2022   

This July 4th marks nearly 250 years since the United States declared its independence, setting the country on a path to establishing its democracy. But some feel the state of U.S. democracy needs close examination.

Lindsay Schubiner is with the Portland-based organization Western States Center. She is the director of its Momentum program, which is focused on countering white nationalism - and she said it's clear to many that the future of democracy is in peril.

"The country has watched as bigoted and anti-democracy movements have built political power and have been welcomed into mainstream politics, at least by many people," said Schubiner. "And that has had enormous and devastating repercussions."

As an example, she pointed to the white nationalist shooting of ten Black people in Buffalo, New York, in May - and the January 6 insurrection at the nation's Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Schubiner said the congressional hearings on January 6 are important because they're holding people accountable for what happened.

"It's critical to have elected officials and community leaders speak out clearly, and forcefully and repeatedly," said Schubiner, "both in support of inclusive democracy, but also to clearly reject the bigoted and anti-democracy movements."

Schubiner encouraged people to join and organize within local and neighborhood groups.

"We really do have the power to protect our democracy if we take action together," said Schubiner, "and a lot of that can start at the local level."




Coal-fired energy generation accounts for as much as 80% of air pollutants in some parts of the country. (lilifest/Adobe Stock)

Environment

