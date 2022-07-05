Millions Awarded to NY Health Centers for Residency Training Programs

Some New York health care facilities are getting a funding boost to help train the next generation of doctors and dentists.



The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is awarding $155 million to Teaching Health Centers nationwide, operating primary-care medical and dental residency programs. More than $12 million will go to centers in New York State.



Carole Johnson, administrator of the Health Resources and Services Administration, said she is excited to see the centers doing the legwork to develop training programs.



"You have to be able to demonstrate that you have the staff to do the training," Johnson asserted. "That you have the predecessors, that you have all those critical parts in place so that we're getting good, skilled clinicians through these programs."



In addition to medical and dental programs, a special emphasis has been placed on psychiatry residencies, with the hope of providing underserved communities with greater access to mental-health services. The funding comes at a time when health care workers are facing burnout in large numbers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The hope for the programs is medical residents will then stay to set up their practices in the communities where they are trained.



According to Johnson, health-center leaders believe this program will create a conduit to the health care workforce. But she feels it will also allow young health care professionals to understand what it is like to work in different environments.



"We want them to know what it's like to work with clients who have challenges getting child care, or getting transportation to the clinic to make their health care appointment," Johnson noted. "To really experience how to provide care to individuals who lead complicated lives and have other challenges in accessing health care services."



The bulk of the funding for these awards comes from the American Rescue Plan, approved by Congress in March 2021.



California is poised to become the first state in the nation to give health care to all income-eligible residents, regardless of their immigration status.



The Legislature is set to pass the final budget bills this week, which will be signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom shortly thereafter.



Cynthia Buiza, executive director of the California Immigrant Policy Center, said it is the fulfillment of an almost decadelong push by the Health4All campaign.



"This is very timely, but also long overdue," Buiza asserted. "Because for many, many years, many of our immigrant workers who have contributed tremendously to what makes California, California, have gone on without this very important safety net."



The budget deal represents a huge step toward universal health coverage and is expected to benefit about 700,000 people, starting in 2024. Opponents cite the cost: The budget includes $625 million to cover the first six months of 2024, and then allocates $2.1 billion per year.



Beatriz Hernandez, Central Valley organizer for the California Immigrant Policy Center, said it will make a huge difference in people's quality of life.



"This means that they will finally be able to get the health care that they need to care for the chronic illnesses that they've been suffering for many years," Hernandez pointed out. "And also be able to get the checkups that they need."



The deal marks the final push to expand Medi-Cal to all low-income Californians. In 2015, the state expanded Medi-Cal to include undocumented children. In 2020 the program grew to include young adults, up to 26 years old. And this year the program began to accept undocumented adults, age 50 and older.



