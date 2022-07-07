Thursday, July 7, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 7, 2022
Play

Mental health advocates urge people not to lump their cause in with mass shootings, California's aid-in-dying law gets a court hearing tomorrow, and Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone agrees to testify.

2022Talks - July 7, 2022
Play

The Biden Administration defends DACA in court, a South Carolina Republican vows to fight a Georgia subpoena, and the White House announces sweeping changes to the federal student loan program.

The Yonder Report - July 7, 2022
Play

An uptick in ticks greets summer fun-seekers, agriculture advocates want faster action to protect independent farmers, and fewer school-age kids will go hungry during summer vacation, thanks to an extension of pandemic meal relief.

Environment  |  Climate Change/Air Quality    News
Hearings Offer Chance to Comment on Duke Energy's Carbon Plan

Play

Thursday, July 7, 2022   

A series of in-person hearings across the state in the coming weeks will give North Carolinians a chance for input on a proposal by Duke Energy to cut its carbon emissions.

The utility was tasked with developing the plan by the North Carolina Utilities Commission, under legislation passed last fall to increase renewable energy.

As CEO of the nonprofit advocacy group Good Solar, Ethan Blumenthal said he's disappointed that only one out of the four plans proposed by Duke reaches the goal of 70% carbon emission reductions by 2030.

"One plan goes to 2032, and two of them go out to 2034," said Blumenthal, "when every second that we're emitting carbon creates more impacts."

Supporters of the plans point out that all four options achieve the 2050 carbon neutrality goal and would boost development of solar and wind.

The hearings will be July 11 in Durham, the 12 in Wilmington, 27 in Asheville, and 28 in Charlotte. More information is on the North Carolina Utilities Commission website at 'ncuc.net.'

Policy Manager at CleanAIRE NC Joel Porter said environmental groups would like to see North Carolina join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which would put a price on their carbon dioxide output.

"We believe that if they were to incorporate an actual carbon price in the carbon plan," said Porter, "they would come close to hitting their 2030 goal, just by the virtue of having to pay for the right to pollute."

Blumenthal added that stronger efforts to decarbonize will result in more clean and affordable energy for North Carolinians.

"And I think it's incredibly important from the clean energy economy perspective," said Blumenthal, "that North Carolina continues to show what can be done, particularly in the region."

North Carolina ranks fourth in the nation for solar power generation and third for installed solar. In 2020, 16% of the electricity generated in the state came from renewables, according to federal data.



Disclosure: CleanAIRE NC contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment, Environmental Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


