Health Centers Call for Action to Protect Low-Cost Drug Program

California's aid-in-dying law could be halted, depending on the outcome of a hearing tomorrow in federal court.



The Christian Medical and Dental Association is asking the judge to put Senate Bill 380 on hold while the group's lawsuit proceeds. The law allows terminally ill patients with less than six months to live to get a prescription to end their suffering if they choose to use it.



Andrew Flack, 35, a terminally ill patient from Oceanside, just got his from a pharmacy, in case the judge grants a preliminary injunction.



"I like having this option, because there is a tremendous amount of anxiety that comes with dying from cancer, and also the day-to-day pain that you experience," Flack explained. "Knowing that I have a way out versus the inevitable suffering, it's relieving."



The plaintiffs argued the law violates their rights by forcing them to tell patients they do not offer this type of end-of-life care. They must note it in the medical records and transfer the patient's records to another physician upon request.



John Kappos, an attorney, represents Mr. Flack, two doctors and the Compassion & Choices Action Network, all of whom are intervenors in the case.



"This is a law that is requiring physicians to do little or nothing more than they're already required to do," Kappos contended. "It is not an infringement on First Amendment rights, freedom of religion, freedom of speech. It's more, at most, an incidental impact on those rights."



Dr. Catherine Sonquist Forest, a family medicine physician at a University of California-San Francisco residency in Salinas, who treats terminally ill patients and trains other physicians across the Bay Area, said last summer, her husband of 37 years used medical aid-in-dying when his motor neuron disease became unbearable.



"It only takes one personal experience of a beloved or a near-family member, whose suffering is not answered by hospice or palliative care, to understand why that decision needs to be between a person and their care team," Sonquist Forest asserted.



The California Department of Health reports more than 2,800 terminally ill Californians received prescriptions from 2016 to 2020, and about 1,800 individuals chose to use their medication.



Some New York health care facilities are getting a funding boost to help train the next generation of doctors and dentists.



The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is awarding $155 million to Teaching Health Centers nationwide, operating primary-care medical and dental residency programs. More than $12 million will go to centers in New York State.



Carole Johnson, administrator of the Health Resources and Services Administration, said she is excited to see the centers doing the legwork to develop training programs.



"You have to be able to demonstrate that you have the staff to do the training," Johnson asserted. "That you have the predecessors, that you have all those critical parts in place so that we're getting good, skilled clinicians through these programs."



In addition to medical and dental programs, a special emphasis has been placed on psychiatry residencies, with the hope of providing underserved communities with greater access to mental-health services. The funding comes at a time when health care workers are facing burnout in large numbers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The hope for the programs is medical residents will then stay to set up their practices in the communities where they are trained.



According to Johnson, health-center leaders believe this program will create a conduit to the health care workforce. But she feels it will also allow young health care professionals to understand what it is like to work in different environments.



"We want them to know what it's like to work with clients who have challenges getting child care, or getting transportation to the clinic to make their health care appointment," Johnson noted. "To really experience how to provide care to individuals who lead complicated lives and have other challenges in accessing health care services."



The bulk of the funding for these awards comes from the American Rescue Plan, approved by Congress in March 2021.



