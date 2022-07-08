Lawsuit Filed Against North Dakota's Abortion Ban

North Dakota's pending trigger law on abortions is being called unconstitutional in a new lawsuit.



Separately, a handful of cities will see rallies this weekend as organizers hope to channel their frustration into civic engagement. The suit was filed on behalf of the state's lone abortion clinic and seeks to block enforcement of the ban put in play by the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade.



On July 28, most abortions will be outlawed in North Dakota.



Janna Farley, communications director for the ACLU of North and South Dakota, which is not part of the suit, said the rallies and other efforts show opponents of restrictions are not giving up without a fight.



"It's going to be in the courts, it's going to be at our Legislature, it's going to be at the ballot box," Farley emphasized.



Rallies will be held tomorrow morning in Bismarck and Minot, and in the evening in Fargo. With elections near, Farley hopes attendees feel encouraged to reach out to legislators.



Political experts say issues such as partisan gerrymandering have led to decisions unpopular with the public, like the end of Roe. Meanwhile, the state attorney general said he is reviewing the lawsuit.



Farley pointed out for a long time, it seemed mostly activists and nonprofits were speaking out against the restrictions. She feels it is time more citizens not happy with the ban lend their voice, noting there is concern other rights might be at stake.



"The same politicians who are seeking to control the bodies of pregnant people are also coming for the right to access birth control, or gender-affirming care, marry who you love and vote," Farley outlined.



In the Supreme Court's opinion related to Roe, one of the justices suggested other federal protections be reconsidered. And this fall, the court will hear arguments in a case which questions whether a state legislature can have broad authority over federal elections, and bypass oversight from state courts.



Coming off a string of controversial opinions, the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments in a case tied to oversight of federal elections. That has pro-democracy groups worried.



The case stems from North Carolina, where Republicans want a ruling from that state's high court tossed out. It had to do with a map of political boundaries drawn by the GOP that opponents say was gerrymandered.



Annastacia Belladonna-Carrera - executive director of the non-partisan Common Cause Minnesota - said even though that case involves redistricting, there are broader implications as these Republicans seek to diminish the role of state constitutions in elections.



"Mail-in ballot deadlines can be impacted," said Belladonna-Carrera. "Election schedules and processes are impacted by this."



She said while Minnesota has enjoyed strong voter-access policies, along with high turnout in elections, there are some conservative lawmakers here who have pushed for restrictive laws.



The current balance of power in state government has prevented such proposals from advancing.



Meanwhile, the plaintiffs say the Constitution's elections clause bolsters their argument.



Belladonna-Carrera said Minnesota might not align with other states where "bad-actors" have tried to influence election procedures. But she said she feels a ruling in favor of the plaintiffs would produce more chatter here and elsewhere about testing the so-called "independent state legislature" theory.



"I think that what we're seeing is part of a broader attack on an inclusive democracy, right?" said Belladonna-Carrera. "It's part of that power grab that has devastating consequences."



To counteract that, she said Minnesota has an extensive non-partisan movement to spur voter engagement and showcase fair elections. Arguments in the Supreme Court case are expected in October.



