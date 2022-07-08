Wyoming Students Could Help with Unfilled Jobs

Nearly 95,000 Wyomingites have completed some college, but have not earned a degree or credential, according to new data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.



Chad Auer, deputy superintendent of public instruction for the Wyoming Department of Education, said postsecondary education benefits individuals and the state's overall economy, and can give fossil-fuel industry workers real options.



"If they did want to make a change, and maybe they want to work in a different industry, maybe they want to do something different, that requires additional college work or a degree," Auer pointed out. "We have those solutions right here in the state of Wyoming."



In 2018, Gov. Matt Mead signed an executive order setting a 67% postsecondary education attainment goal for working-age adults in Wyoming by 2025.



The current rate of students finishing a degree or certificate program in the state is just 45%. Wyoming's overall educational attainment rate has increased by nearly 10 percentage points since 2008.



More than 3,200 people in Wyoming have some college but no degree, per every 1,000 undergraduates in the state, well above the national average of 2,100 per 1,000 undergrads.



Auer acknowledged the economic fallout of the pandemic is just one of many reasons students put a pause on their education.



"Things happen, and life gets complicated," Auer noted. "There's illnesses, or sometimes parenthood, or family situations change. There's a whole number of reasons why people just simply can't remain in college, so they have to stop out."



Wyoming is currently facing a shortage of public schoolteachers, and is considering putting paraprofessionals and bus drivers on a fast track to become full-time educators. Auer sees the state's 95,000 residents with some college but no degree as prime candidates to take on critical unfilled jobs.



"Education is empowering, and people who finish their degree have a lot more opportunities in life," Auer observed. "They're not as restricted to lower-paying jobs."



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



The number of people with some higher education but no degree or other credential to show for it has increased in recent years, according to a new report.



The number of Washingtonians with "some college" is especially stark. The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center found about 1.1 million Washington state students without a credential.



Michael Meotti, executive director of the Washington Student Achievement Council, said this pool of adult students is larger than those coming out of high school, but often needs different support to finish higher education.



"They need to have a program that they can complete within, say, up to a year," he said, "and have it deliver some immediate value to them and perhaps their family, in terms of employability or earnings power."



Washington state set a goal in 2013 to have at least 70% of people between ages 25 and 44 with a postsecondary degree by 2023 but is likely to miss that mark, especially in the wake of the pandemic's effect on enrollment.



Meotti said paying for college is a big barrier for students, but noted that Washington state is generous, with financial aid programs able to pay tuition and fees for about one-third of students in the state. He said many people don't know that aid can be used for multiple education priorities.



"There's just a lot of public assumptions that financial aid is for academic programs; it's for being a psychology major and getting a degree," he said, "and they don't realize financial aid can cover getting your certificate as an automobile service technician. Financial aid can help you in an apprenticeship program, in which you get paid while you're learning."



Meotti said it's time to rethink pathways for adults. He's convinced that would be helpful for everyone, especially in Washington state, where many jobs require advanced skills.



"We can't look at the world as if it's what you know at the age of 23 or 24, what credentials you have at that age define the rest of your career," he said. "That might have been the way it was in the '50s and '60s, but that's the past - and the world is different now."





A new report found when high school students enroll in early college programs, it improves the chances they will go on to college after graduation.



The Massachusetts Early College Initiative links high school students, especially those who are low-income, with community college courses, in an effort to reduce achievement gaps.



Nancy Hoffman, senior adviser at Jobs for the Future (JFF) and the report's author, said experiencing college courses in high school can show students they can do the work if they have sufficient support. It is also a way to get a head start on college credits without worrying about finances, because early college courses are free.



"When you have both high school teachers and college instructors supporting students, they get double encouragement, "Hoffman pointed out. "And tutoring and intervention when needed, to complete their college courses successfully."



The report said 60% of early college students in 2021 identified as Black or Latino. And more than half came from low-income backgrounds. It also found 64% of Massachusetts students who had taken early college courses enrolled in higher-ed, compared with 38% of their peers.



Hoffman added JFF and other early college partners are aiming to get students graduating from high school with up to 30 credits completed.



"What we have learned over 20 some years of working on early college, is that motivation, support, encouragement and an early start, really prove that young people want to go to college," Hoffman explained. "They want the opportunity, and are willing to work very hard."



She noted the data is still out on college completion and earnings for students who took early college courses in high school. Since 2017, the Early College Joint Committee created by the Department of Education has designated more than 30 programs, serving 41 high schools, with 21 higher-education partners.



