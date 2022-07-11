Monday, July 11, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 11, 2022
Play

The U.S. Supreme Court will consider the legal validity of the "Independent State Legislature" theory; Nebraska is now in year three of a prison overcrowding emergency; the push is on for NC to adopt new heavy-duty electric-vehicle rules by the end of next year.

2022Talks - July 11, 2022
Play

Joe Biden hopes to reinstate Roe v. Wade and helps boost access to childcare; Steve Bannon is willing to testify about Jan. 6; Blinken travels to Japan to pay tribute to Abe.

The Yonder Report - July 7, 2022
Play

An uptick in ticks greets summer fun-seekers, agriculture advocates want faster action to protect independent farmers, and fewer school-age kids will go hungry during summer vacation, thanks to an extension of pandemic meal relief.

Social Issues  |  Hunger/Food/Nutrition    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

HEAL Grant Bolsters Workers' Center Programs in Central NY

Play

Monday, July 11, 2022   

An organization in Central New York is getting a funding boost to help workers who are still struggling with the financial effects of the pandemic.

The Workers' Center of Central New York says it will use a new grant from the HEAL Food Alliance to help with some of the unexpected expenses its members can't cover, due to rising costs and transportation issues.

Workers' Center Executive Director Jessica Maxwell said the need is great.

"We see a lot of workers still in really precarious situations, especially affording things like dental care," said Maxwell. "We just helped somebody with some dental expenses, for example. Accessing food pantries - we have a lot of rural members in isolated areas and transportation has been really expensive right now."

Since the pandemic began, the Workers' Center has added services such as food delivery. Maxwell said a network of volunteers brings food to about 100 families a month in the Syracuse area who might not otherwise get it.

The HEAL Food Alliance is a coalition of 55 organizations working to transform food systems to make them more accessible to all.

Maxwell said the Workers' Center usually has in-person meetings to develop relationships with their clients. However, with numerous members in rural areas without reliable transportation, she said virtual meetings have become a trusted alternative.

"Really taking advantage of technology to be able to do remote consultations, video consults," said Maxwell, "to help people with paperwork, or facilitating a meeting online - is something that's really, in some ways, opened up a lot of access to people who would have trouble getting to an in-person meeting."

Even when the pandemic is over, Maxwell said she hopes to continue the Center's virtual presence and other programs. However, she noted state elected officials appear to have split feelings about just where New York is in terms of the pandemic.



Disclosure: HEAL (Health, Environment, Agriculture, Labor) Food Alliance contributes to our fund for reporting on Environment, Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice, Sustainable Agriculture. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Ohioans can no longer register for the Aug. 2 special primary, but the deadline to register for the November general election is Oct. 11.

Social Issues

Voters Encouraged to Partake in Ohio's Rare Second Primary

A rare August election is just a couple of weeks away, and Ohio voters are encouraged to cast their ballot early. They'll select candidates for the …

Social Issues

Congressional Hearing This Week Tackles Housing Crisis

Local housing advocates are speaking out ahead of a congressional hearing before the House Ways and Means Committee this Wednesday called "Nowhere to …

Environment

NC Pushes for Electric Trucks, School Buses to Cut Carbon Emissions

North Carolina businesses and advocacy groups want Gov. Roy Cooper to adopt new heavy-duty electric-vehicle rules by the end of next year. They say …

The decades-long project to restore the historic Kissimmee River was completed in 2021. (Screenshot of aerial tour via South Florida Water Management District)

Environment

A Call to Prevent Future Mistakes with "Wild and Scenic" Rivers

It took about $1 billion to restore Florida's historic Kissimmee River to its natural state and U.S. Rep. Darren Soto - D- Kissimmee - wants to keep …

Social Issues

Watchdogs: Natural Gas Customers in MN Not Getting Fair Shake

In the near future, Minnesota regulators will decide whether companies such as CenterPoint Energy can keep customer surcharges in place related to a 2…

Nebraska taxpayers are on the hook for more than $38,000 a year for every person serving time in the state's prison system. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Nebraska's Prison Overcrowding Emergency Now in Third Year

Nebraska is now in year three of a prison overcrowding emergency, according to the latest numbers released by the Nebraska Department of Correctional …

Health and Wellness

ND Groups Navigate Challenges to Expand Crime Victim Aid

Non-profits assisting North Dakota crime victims are trying to maintain services they've been building in recent years. As demand reaches pre-…

Social Issues

Consumer Group Presses for Better Protections for Used Car Buyers

Consumer advocates are out to stop cars with unrepaired recall defects from winding up with new owners. Federal law bans car dealers from selling …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021