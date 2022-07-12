MA Supreme Judicial Court Rules In Favor of Early Voting, Vote-By-Mail

Despite an attempt by some members of the Massachusetts GOP to block a new voting bill, good-government groups are raising awareness about the new options voters will have this election cycle.



The VOTES Act, signed into law and upheld by the courts, makes early in-person voting and no-excuse vote-by-mail permanent. The options were used in 2020 because of the pandemic, but ever since, groups have been calling to keep them, since they boosted voter participation to unprecedented levels.



Geoff Foster, executive director of Common Cause Massachusetts, noted because the law was passed and signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker with an emergency preamble, it goes into effect immediately.



"We saw the majority of voters cast their ballot during the pandemic, by mail, there were over one and a half million ballots cast by mail, and it went very smoothly," Foster pointed out. "We're really, really excited about those provisions being made permanent here."



The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court upheld the law Monday after Massachusetts Republicans filed a lawsuit alleging early voting and no-excuse vote-by-mail lead to voter fraud. But evidence from 2020, when most states allowed both of those options, show they are safe and secure.



Every 10 years after the census, the most recent in 2020, voting district maps are redrawn to reflect changes in the population. Foster added it is important to make sure you know what district you are in, since each district has its own set of candidates.



"Folks may find that they were redistricted into a new state representative or state senator district," Foster cautioned. "Folks should definitely go online on the state website, enter in their address to see who's going to be on their ballot this fall."



The bill also makes improvements to jail-based voting, and automatic voter registration to make it easier to update your information at the RMV. It also enrolls Massachusetts in a national nonprofit for maintaining voter lists, the Election Registration Information Center.



While the Senate wanted to include Election-Day registration in the bill, the House did not, so they compromised by moving the registration cutoff from 20 days before the election to 10 days.



In its next session, the U.S. Supreme Court will weigh a congressional gerrymandering case from North Carolina, and the court's ruling could have a significant impact on the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission.



The case centers around the "Independent State Legislature Theory" (ISLT), which holds legislatures have broad authority to manage federal elections and redistricting.



Ethan Herenstein, counsel with the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, said the most extreme version of the theory could bar legislatures from sharing any election power with other state actors.



"And that would mean that the Wisconsin Elections Commission wouldn't be permitted to help run federal elections, even if the Legislature asked it to," Herenstein explained. "The ISLT is radical; this would be doubly so."



In another scenario, which Herenstein acknowledged the court is unlikely to endorse, the Legislature could pass a law dissolving or diminishing the power of the elections commission, and Gov. Tony Evers would be unable to veto it, as it pertains to federal elections.



The bipartisan elections commission has recently found itself in GOP crosshairs, as many Republican legislators allege it has mishandled the state's elections, and have called for its dissolution.



A ruling endorsing the Independent State Legislature theory would have far-reaching implications, specifically in the realm of redistricting. According to the Brennan Center, the principle could be used to block state courts from weighing in on federal redistricting cases.



Herenstein argued it is a serious problem, since a prior Supreme Court ruling blocked federal courts from weighing partisan gerrymandering claims.



"So, in short, if the Supreme Court were to rule for the gerrymanderers in North Carolina, that may mean that state legislatures are free, when it comes to congressional elections, to gerrymander to their heart's delight and there will be no court available to stop them," Herenstein asserted.



But Herenstein added federal courts still could consider cases where lawmakers break other federal election and redistricting rules, such as racial gerrymandering. The Supreme Court will likely hand down a ruling in the North Carolina case next summer.



A rare August election is just a couple of weeks away, and Ohio voters are encouraged to cast their ballot early.



They'll select candidates for the Ohio House and Senate that they want to move on to November's general election. Because of ongoing litigation over redistricting, those state legislative races were not included in the May primary.



State Director for the group All Voting is Local Kayla Griffin said all the confusion at the time hindered turnout.



"We looked at the previous midterm elections for the last three to four years before cycles," said Griffin. "And this one was the lowest that we've seen. That means we're anticipating this August primary will be even lower because it is very hard to turn people out in August."



According to Griffin, early vote requests in the May 3 primary were down 40% compared with the 2018 election.



This week, early in-person voting at local boards of election runs Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.



Absentee voting by mail also is available and the deadline to request a ballot is July 30 at noon. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by August 1.



On August 2, the polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.



Many voting-rights groups pushed for the May primary to be delayed amid the redistricting drama.



After four sets of district maps were rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court, Griffin said a federal court ordered a second primary election on August 2 for legislative races using the third set of maps.



"So we will have these maps for the next couple of years," said Griffin. "And then we'll have to go back before our next census and reinstitute new maps in order to be in compliance with our constitution."



The Ohio Secretary of State's Office estimates the second primary will cost $20 million. Information for voters is available online at vote.ohio.gov.









