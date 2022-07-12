Tuesday, July 12, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 12, 2022
Play

A Massachusetts court rules in favor of early voting and vote-by-mail, New York takes swift action to tackle climate goals, and concerns linger about unemployment benefit cuts in Iowa.

2022Talks - July 12, 2022
Play

As President Biden departs for the Middle East, a poll finds a majority of Democrats want the party to nominate another candidate in 2024, and the FDA considers approving an over-the-counter birth control pill.

The Yonder Report - July 7, 2022
Play

An uptick in ticks greets summer fun-seekers, agriculture advocates want faster action to protect independent farmers, and fewer school-age kids will go hungry during summer vacation, thanks to an extension of pandemic meal relief.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

MA Supreme Judicial Court Rules In Favor of Early Voting, Vote-By-Mail

Play

Tuesday, July 12, 2022   

Despite an attempt by some members of the Massachusetts GOP to block a new voting bill, good-government groups are raising awareness about the new options voters will have this election cycle.

The VOTES Act, signed into law and upheld by the courts, makes early in-person voting and no-excuse vote-by-mail permanent. The options were used in 2020 because of the pandemic, but ever since, groups have been calling to keep them, since they boosted voter participation to unprecedented levels.

Geoff Foster, executive director of Common Cause Massachusetts, noted because the law was passed and signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker with an emergency preamble, it goes into effect immediately.

"We saw the majority of voters cast their ballot during the pandemic, by mail, there were over one and a half million ballots cast by mail, and it went very smoothly," Foster pointed out. "We're really, really excited about those provisions being made permanent here."

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court upheld the law Monday after Massachusetts Republicans filed a lawsuit alleging early voting and no-excuse vote-by-mail lead to voter fraud. But evidence from 2020, when most states allowed both of those options, show they are safe and secure.

Every 10 years after the census, the most recent in 2020, voting district maps are redrawn to reflect changes in the population. Foster added it is important to make sure you know what district you are in, since each district has its own set of candidates.

"Folks may find that they were redistricted into a new state representative or state senator district," Foster cautioned. "Folks should definitely go online on the state website, enter in their address to see who's going to be on their ballot this fall."

The bill also makes improvements to jail-based voting, and automatic voter registration to make it easier to update your information at the RMV. It also enrolls Massachusetts in a national nonprofit for maintaining voter lists, the Election Registration Information Center.

While the Senate wanted to include Election-Day registration in the bill, the House did not, so they compromised by moving the registration cutoff from 20 days before the election to 10 days.


get more stories like this via email
New York State has several new laws the governor says will accelerate progress on achieving a net-zero-emission electrical grid by 2040. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

NYS Swift to Tackle Climate Goals

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has commissioned the Empire State Line, a $180 million power transmission line to increase transmission capacity and …

Social Issues

Coalition Calls for Free School Meals to Avoid Child Hunger Cliff

Much like textbooks and transportation, a healthy lunch is a vital part of a child's school day and can help achieve educational success. Since …

Health and Wellness

Certain Abortion Restrictions Lifted in MN

Minnesota's status as a "safe-haven" state was enhanced Monday after a court ruling lifted several abortion restrictions. The procedure remained …

Promote the Vote 2022 announced Monday it has collected nearly 670,000 signatures to get its amendment on the ballot. (Promote the Vote)

Social Issues

MI Voting, Reproductive Freedom Ballot Campaigns Submit Signatures

Two constitutional amendment campaigns submitted signatures Monday to qualify to appear on the November ballot, one called "Promote the Vote 2022" …

Social Issues

Concerns Linger About IA's Unemployment Cuts

Summer construction season is in full swing, and labor leaders in Iowa worry how seasonal workers will be affected down the road by changes to the …

Colorado communities can apply for state and federal funding to help reduce fuels that feed wildfires. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Wildfire Mitigation Increases Odds of Saving Colorado Homes

A changing climate is bringing longer and more severe drought and extreme heat to Colorado and other western states, and as a result, wildfire season …

Social Issues

Used Wheelchairs, Assistive Equipment Find New Life in Eastern KY Shop

In Hazard, Kentucky, volunteers are refurbishing used wheelchairs and other assistive equipment, and giving them to community members for free…

Environment

Multi-State Salt Marsh Conservation Planning Under Way

A plan to conserve more than one million acres of salt marsh stretching from North Carolina to northeast Florida is beginning to take shape. …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021