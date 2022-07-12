MI Voting, Reproductive Freedom Ballot Campaigns Submit Signatures

Two constitutional amendment campaigns submitted signatures Monday to qualify to appear on the November ballot, one called "Promote the Vote 2022" and another called "Reproductive Freedom For All."



The first would expand early voting and drop boxes, protect against voter intimidation, improve absentee ballot tracking and other steps to modernize elections administration.



Michael Davis Jr., executive director of Promote the Vote, said the goal is to ensure no matter what party or candidate someone supports, where they live or what they look like, their voice will be heard, and their vote will be counted.



"What we know is that voters across Michigan want an election system that is secure and accessible," Davis asserted. "The common-sense provisions in Promote the Vote 2022 do just that."



Organizers of Promote the Vote 2022 delivered nearly 670,000 signatures to the Secretary of State's Office. Opponents argued such policies lead to voter fraud, but there is little evidence to support the claims.



The Reproductive Freedom for All initiative submitted more than 753,000 signatures. If approved by voters, it would guarantee a person's right to make their own decisions about abortion and other facets of reproductive care.



Michigan does have a law from 1931 on the books banning abortion, but it is currently blocked by a court injunction.



Renee Chelian, president and CEO of Northland Family Planning Centers, noted the need has become even more pressing since Roe v. Wade was overturned.



"People are outraged and angry, and then want to do something to take back this right," Chelian contended. "Many people who are unsure about abortion, or who even told us that they were anti-abortion, sign our petitions because they said this has gone too far."



The Michigan Legislature has taken no action on reproductive rights, despite opinion polls showing a majority of the state's voters support the right to an abortion.



Advocates for the amendment cite Michigan's gerrymandered districts, which tend to favor Republicans, as one reason and hope the new maps drawn by an independent commission to be used this year for the first time will lead to more competition and fairness in Lansing.



References: Promote the Vote 2022

Reproductive Freedom For All 2022

Abortion law 09/18/1931



get more stories like this via email



Some Ohio lawmakers are following in the footsteps of federal legislators with a bill to ban the policing of hairstyles based on racial stereotypes.



Eboney Thornton, communications coordinator at the Center for Community Solutions, said some businesses or schools have policies discouraging ethnic hair types, and even prohibit styles like braids, Bantu knots, cornrows and locs and dreadlocks.



"People of color, particularly Black women and Hispanic, end up having to do something to their hair that's unnatural for them," Thornton explained. "Or they may wear wigs, they may chemically process their hair to be in compliance of that particular dress code."



The U.S. House passed the CROWN Act in March to prohibit the denial of employment or educational opportunities because of a person's hair texture or protective hairstyle. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who voted against the measure, called it a distraction from more important issues. Shortly after, House Bill 668 was introduced at the state level.



Currently, Civil Rights Act Title VII only offers protections for the hairstyle known as an Afro.



Thornton pointed out often, policies intended to discriminate against certain cultures also penalize others.



"A lot of the dress codes, a lot of rules say you can't color your hair a certain way. You can't wear certain braids; you can't have your hair a certain length," Thornton outlined. "It doesn't just affect Black and brown. It affects white girls; it affects white boys who may be growing their hair out to donate."



A dozen states have passed laws prohibiting discrimination based on hair texture. Thornton argued as the world grows and changes, hair-based discrimination could drive qualified and talented workers away from Ohio, hindering economic progress.



"And that's kind of what Ohio is built on," Thornton contended. "We are creative, we are innovative, and we want to keep building that. So, if we stop penalizing people for how they look or how they're wearing their hair, just imagine how great that we can be."



Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland Heights and Columbus have passed similar CROWN Act laws.



Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.



References: House Resolution 2116 2022

House Bill 668 2022

CROWN study JOY Collective 2019



get more stories like this via email



Opponents of an Iowa Supreme Court decision they say makes it almost impossible to sue corporate farms over pollution, are encouraging landowners to collectively voice their concerns.



Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement is making that plea following last week's ruling, which reversed a previous legal opinion that property owners could sue operators over factors such as water pollution and odor problems.



The group's executive director Hugh Espey said it essentially shows the state prioritizes corporate interests and not the concerns of residents.



"This ruling kowtows to the corporate ag industry," said Espey. "And this is an industry that pollutes our air and water. It pushes family farms out of business."



The court says "protecting and promoting livestock production is a legitimate state interest."



Lawsuits can still be filed against confined animal feeding operations, or CAFOs. However, certain criteria has to be met.



Some estimates peg Iowa's number of CAFOs at roughly 10,000.



Meanwhile, Espey said landowners voicing their concerns in a collective way could help get the attention of policymakers. He said showing up at the ballot box helps, too.



"You gotta look at the candidates running for office," said Espey. "Where do they stand on this issue?"



In Iowa, Supreme Court justices are appointed by the governor. Republican incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds is up for re-election this fall.



The issue of landowner rights has come up in other ways in this region as some companies try to secure property for proposed underground carbon dioxide pipelines.







References: Gordon Berg Garrison v. New Fashion Pork LLP and BWT Holdings LLP the Iowa Supreme Court 2022



get more stories like this via email

