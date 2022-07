Coalition Calls for Free School Meals to Avoid Child Hunger Cliff

Much like textbooks and transportation, a healthy lunch is a vital part of a child's school day and can help achieve educational success.



Since March 2020, U.S. Department of Agriculture waivers have allowed schools to serve meals at no cost to all children, regardless of income.



Katherine Ungar, policy associate for the Children's Defense Fund of Ohio, explained it proved to be an effective policy.



"We saw an increase in school meal uptake as a result of those waivers," Ungar recounted. "Indicating that those school meals are really important when we think about childhood hunger and make sure that our students succeed."



The waivers expired at the end of the school year. Ungar said it means an estimated 1.4 million Ohio children will lose access to free school meals. The Hunger-Free Schools Ohio Coalition is calling on state leaders to use funding from the American Rescue Plan or other sources to supplement the cost of providing school meals for districts.



Ungar explained without the waivers, there is a whole subset of families who are struggling but might be just above the 185% of the federal poverty level, who will no longer qualify for free or reduced-price school meals. They will either have to purchase meals at full cost or pack their lunch.



"Which is going to just put a huge strain on the budget of families, not to mention the huge increase in prices of food alone," Ungar emphasized. "Grocery bills are exorbitant now, and that's really expensive when we think about feeding a family."



She added some of Ohio's larger urban districts are able to use the federal Community Eligibility Provision, which allows high poverty schools to offer meals at no cost to all.



"What that's shown is it reduces stigma so that certain kids are getting the free and reduced-price meals and certain kids are having to pay full price," Ungar contended. "There's no differentiation, and they see an increase in school meal uptake."



The coalition is also asking state leaders to encourage all eligible districts to pursue the provision and provide technical assistance to implement it.



Disclosure: The Children's Defense Fund-Ohio Chapter/KIDS COUNT contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Education, Health Issues, and Hunger/Food/Nutrition. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

There may be some truth to the expression about the "starving college student" struggling to earn a degree.



A survey of students enrolled in Utah colleges and universities found that for many, chronic food insecurity is a major issue.



The survey, commissioned by Utahns Against Hunger, asked students at several Utah campuses if they regularly have access to enough affordable, nutritious food. Almost two out of five students responded that they struggle to put food on their table.



Yescenia Quintana is a Weber State University evaluation and community research supervisor, and co-author of the report. She said poor nutrition can affect more than a student's grades.



"Students that were hungry had lower GPAs," said Quintana. "They were much more likely to report that they had a long-term health issue, that they had poor health, that they were struggling to pay rent or their mortgage, or that they were struggling with utilities or getting clothing or any other basic needs. So it's not just limited to food."



Quintana said the statistics found for Utah students closely tracked national studies of hunger on campus. The Utah survey found that food insecurity disproportionately impacts women, first-generation students, students of color and rural students.



Quintana said students with nutritional needs often turn to relatives, free events, food pantries or government assistance programs to find sufficient food. She said as a result, those students also often face medical or emotional challenges.



"Students who are food insecure are much more likely to be socially isolated," said Quintana, "which is not helpful for them as far as getting the support they need."



Quintana said she hopes the study will provide a roadmap for Utah colleges and social-services agencies to develop programs to help students meet their nutritional needs and their academic goals.



"Utah's Against Hunger do have recommendations," said Quintana, "and they have presented on those recommendations, every single one of them, what they could be doing nationally to locally, to what they could be doing on their own campus."



The study was conducted over a six-week period in late 2021 and surveyed more than 5,700 students from a variety of colleges and universities around the state.



Disclosure: Utahns Against Hunger contributes to our fund for reporting on Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Livable Wages/Working Families, Poverty Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

