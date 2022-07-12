Coalition Calls for Free School Meals to Avoid Child Hunger Cliff

Much like textbooks and transportation, a healthy lunch is a vital part of a child's school day and can help achieve educational success.



Since March 2020, U.S. Department of Agriculture waivers have allowed schools to serve meals at no cost to all children, regardless of income.



Katherine Ungar, policy associate for the Children's Defense Fund of Ohio, explained it proved to be an effective policy.



"We saw an increase in school meal uptake as a result of those waivers," Ungar recounted. "Indicating that those school meals are really important when we think about childhood hunger and make sure that our students succeed."



The waivers expired at the end of the school year. Ungar said it means an estimated 1.4 million Ohio children will lose access to free school meals. The Hunger-Free Schools Ohio Coalition is calling on state leaders to use funding from the American Rescue Plan or other sources to supplement the cost of providing school meals for districts.



Ungar explained without the waivers, there is a whole subset of families who are struggling but might be just above the 185% of the federal poverty level, who will no longer qualify for free or reduced-price school meals. They will either have to purchase meals at full cost or pack their lunch.



"Which is going to just put a huge strain on the budget of families, not to mention the huge increase in prices of food alone," Ungar emphasized. "Grocery bills are exorbitant now, and that's really expensive when we think about feeding a family."



She added some of Ohio's larger urban districts are able to use the federal Community Eligibility Provision, which allows high poverty schools to offer meals at no cost to all.



"What that's shown is it reduces stigma so that certain kids are getting the free and reduced-price meals and certain kids are having to pay full price," Ungar contended. "There's no differentiation, and they see an increase in school meal uptake."



The coalition is also asking state leaders to encourage all eligible districts to pursue the provision and provide technical assistance to implement it.



Disclosure: The Children's Defense Fund-Ohio Chapter/KIDS COUNT contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Education, Health Issues, and Hunger/Food/Nutrition. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Nutrition waivers U.S. Dept. of Agriculture 2022

Letter Hunger Free Schools-Ohio 07/06/2022



get more stories like this via email



A fundraising effort is underway for a new community farm in Petersburg.



The Central Virginia Agrarian Commons aims to raise about $137,000 to purchase the roughly five-acre plot, which it will then lease out to a Black-owned farming enterprise for the next 99 years.



Tyrone Cherry III, project co-leader on the Petersburg Oasis CommUNITY Farm, has spent years building and supporting community gardens around the city with the Petersburg League of Urban Growers. He said the new farm would help address the city's issues with food access, but is also an important symbol of growth for the area.



"Petersburg is growing, and this community farm is a testament to that," Cherry asserted. "That's why we're calling it the Petersburg Oasis. We want to remind the community that, yes, we are in a situation that's called a 'food desert,' but we can grow an oasis here in the food desert together."



The farm will be located next to an elementary school where Cherry used to teach. According to the fundraiser's website, the project aims to provide education programs for those students and serve as an incubator and educational resource for early-career farmers.



Duron Chavis, the project's other co-leader, contends the operation will also create numerous environmental benefits for Petersburg. He said farms in urban areas help control stormwater runoff by laying down soil and plant life to capture water, something concrete-based cityscapes cannot do.



"These spaces act like a sponge," Chavis explained. "And are able to keep the water and any pollutants that might come from the streetscape from getting into our rivers and lakes."



Chavis noted the operation will help new farmers access land, one of the biggest hurdles for those looking to enter agriculture. He added they are hoping to split up the property into multiple plots to support early-career farmers.



"How can you develop a customer base and hone your practice and your system of farming if you don't have land that you can reliably be able to farm on for at least a year, two years, three years?" Chavis pointed out.



The organization has raised nearly $63,000 so far. Including the cost of the land and a farm endowment, setting up the Petersburg Oasis CommUNITY Farm will cost about $200,000.



References: Fundraiser Agrarian Trust 2022



get more stories like this via email

