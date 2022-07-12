Tuesday, July 12, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 12, 2022
Play

A Massachusetts court rules in favor of early voting and vote-by-mail, New York takes swift action to tackle climate goals, and concerns linger about unemployment benefit cuts in Iowa.

2022Talks - July 12, 2022
Play

As President Biden departs for the Middle East, a poll finds a majority of Democrats want the party to nominate another candidate in 2024, and the FDA considers approving an over-the-counter birth control pill.

The Yonder Report - July 7, 2022
Play

An uptick in ticks greets summer fun-seekers, agriculture advocates want faster action to protect independent farmers, and fewer school-age kids will go hungry during summer vacation, thanks to an extension of pandemic meal relief.

Health and Wellness  |  Reproductive Health    News
Certain Abortion Restrictions Lifted in MN

Play

Tuesday, July 12, 2022   

Minnesota's status as a "safe-haven" state was enhanced Monday after a court ruling lifted several abortion restrictions.

The procedure remained legal in Minnesota in spite of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn federal protections, but the state still had a number of requirements, including a 24-hour waiting period.

A Ramsey County judge said such rules violated the state's constitution.

Shayla Walker, executive director of the abortion rights group Our Justice, which was involved in bringing the case forward, called the decision a victory for anyone seeking this type of care.

"It comes at a time when Minnesota's protections for abortion are essential for people traveling as far as Texas and Missouri to get abortion care here," Walker pointed out.

Another requirement struck down involved both parents having to be notified before a minor can get an abortion. Opponents were quick to criticize the decision, including the group Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life. It called the judge's ruling extreme, while arguing the laws were common-sense measures.

Megan Peterson, executive director of the nonprofit Gender Justice, said the ruling aligns with the idea it is not enough just to allow this type of care.

"The court held that the Minnesota constitution protects not just the fundamental right to choose abortion, but also the fundamental right to access abortion care," Peterson explained.

The fallout from the ruling is spilling over into the race for Minnesota Attorney General. Republican candidate Jim Schultz urged DFL incumbent Keith Ellison to defend the state's law. Ellison, who was not in support of the restrictions, acknowledged his duties in that regard. He said he'll review the ruling as part of a 60-day window to file an appeal.


New York State has several new laws the governor says will accelerate progress on achieving a net-zero-emission electrical grid by 2040. (Adobe Stock)

