Educators Speak Out on Ballot Measure to Fund Art, Music in CA Schools

A new ballot measure to support arts education will go before California voters in November.



Proposition 28 would require that 1% of school funding go toward arts and music education. The measure does not provide new money, but rather directs districts to prioritize existing funds.



"Just as math teaches them two plus two and how to get along in life and how to balance their checkbook, the arts teach them how to have empathy, how to be better people, how to have confidence and interact," said Richard De Haven, president of Children's Playtime Productions in Palm Desert, which has offered in-school and after-school children's theater programs for 27 years. "Confidence is a huge one."



Opponents favor a focus on reading, writing and math and have said the measure would limit school districts' flexibility, especially in tough economic times. Prop 28 would apply to all K-through-12 public schools, including charter schools. It would concentrate more funding in low-income schools. It would not raise taxes but would direct about $800 million to $1 billion a year in existing funds toward the arts.



De Haven said he's seen arts education improve test scores, reduce bullying and encourage further academic pursuits.



"We've noticed that the kids who are exposed to the arts do much better in school, and tend to go to college more often than those who are not exposed to the arts," he said.



Under Prop 28, schools with more than 500 students would have to spend 80% of their arts budget on staff and 20% on supplies and training. The group Californians for Arts and Music Education in Public Schools, which is campaigning for the measure, estimates that 90% of elementary schools, 96% of middle schools and 72% of high schools in the Golden State fail to provide a high-quality course of arts education.



References: Prop 28 Office of the California Attorney General 12/6/2021

Campaign for Prop 28 Californians for Arts and Music Education 2022



get more stories like this via email



Nearly 95,000 Wyomingites have completed some college, but have not earned a degree or credential, according to new data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.



Chad Auer, deputy superintendent of public instruction for the Wyoming Department of Education, said postsecondary education benefits individuals and the state's overall economy, and can give fossil-fuel industry workers real options.



"If they did want to make a change, and maybe they want to work in a different industry, maybe they want to do something different, that requires additional college work or a degree," Auer pointed out. "We have those solutions right here in the state of Wyoming."



In 2018, Gov. Matt Mead signed an executive order setting a 67% postsecondary education attainment goal for working-age adults in Wyoming by 2025.



The current rate of students finishing a degree or certificate program in the state is just 45%. Wyoming's overall educational attainment rate has increased by nearly 10 percentage points since 2008.



More than 3,200 people in Wyoming have some college but no degree, per every 1,000 undergraduates in the state, well above the national average of 2,100 per 1,000 undergrads.



Auer acknowledged the economic fallout of the pandemic is just one of many reasons students put a pause on their education.



"Things happen, and life gets complicated," Auer noted. "There's illnesses, or sometimes parenthood, or family situations change. There's a whole number of reasons why people just simply can't remain in college, so they have to stop out."



Wyoming is currently facing a shortage of public schoolteachers, and is considering putting paraprofessionals and bus drivers on a fast track to become full-time educators. Auer sees the state's 95,000 residents with some college but no degree as prime candidates to take on critical unfilled jobs.



"Education is empowering, and people who finish their degree have a lot more opportunities in life," Auer observed. "They're not as restricted to lower-paying jobs."



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



References: Student outcomes Nat'l Student Clearinghouse Research Center 05/10/2022

Executive Order Office of the Governor 08/23/2018



get more stories like this via email



The number of people with some higher education but no degree or other credential to show for it has increased in recent years, according to a new report.



The number of Washingtonians with "some college" is especially stark. The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center found about 1.1 million Washington state students without a credential.



Michael Meotti, executive director of the Washington Student Achievement Council, said this pool of adult students is larger than those coming out of high school, but often needs different support to finish higher education.



"They need to have a program that they can complete within, say, up to a year," he said, "and have it deliver some immediate value to them and perhaps their family, in terms of employability or earnings power."



Washington state set a goal in 2013 to have at least 70% of people between ages 25 and 44 with a postsecondary degree by 2023 but is likely to miss that mark, especially in the wake of the pandemic's effect on enrollment.



Meotti said paying for college is a big barrier for students, but noted that Washington state is generous, with financial aid programs able to pay tuition and fees for about one-third of students in the state. He said many people don't know that aid can be used for multiple education priorities.



"There's just a lot of public assumptions that financial aid is for academic programs; it's for being a psychology major and getting a degree," he said, "and they don't realize financial aid can cover getting your certificate as an automobile service technician. Financial aid can help you in an apprenticeship program, in which you get paid while you're learning."



Meotti said it's time to rethink pathways for adults. He's convinced that would be helpful for everyone, especially in Washington state, where many jobs require advanced skills.



"We can't look at the world as if it's what you know at the age of 23 or 24, what credentials you have at that age define the rest of your career," he said. "That might have been the way it was in the '50s and '60s, but that's the past - and the world is different now."





Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



References: Report National Student Clearinghouse Research Center 5/2022



get more stories like this via email

