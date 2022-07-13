Wednesday, July 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 14, 2022
Play

WI election officials reject new absentee-voting rules; EPA sued for CO smog-reduction plan with fracking loophole; NH grants to make communities more "livable.

2022Talks - July 14, 2022
Play

Congressional leaders respond to the latest inflation numbers, the January 6th Committee is talking to the Justice Department about false electors, and President Biden pledges his commitment to Israel's security.

The Yonder Report - July 14, 2022
Play

Tribal nations fear a recent SCOTUS decision erodes sovereignty; Black property owners learn what's "rightfully yours" is an uphill battle over time; rural America needs more resources to meet the demographic transition and the Appalachian region wants YOU!

Social Issues  |  Education    News
Educators Speak Out on Ballot Measure to Fund Art, Music in CA Schools

Play

Wednesday, July 13, 2022   

A new ballot measure to support arts education will go before California voters in November.

Proposition 28 would require that 1% of school funding go toward arts and music education. The measure does not provide new money, but rather directs districts to prioritize existing funds.

"Just as math teaches them two plus two and how to get along in life and how to balance their checkbook, the arts teach them how to have empathy, how to be better people, how to have confidence and interact," said Richard De Haven, president of Children's Playtime Productions in Palm Desert, which has offered in-school and after-school children's theater programs for 27 years. "Confidence is a huge one."

Opponents favor a focus on reading, writing and math and have said the measure would limit school districts' flexibility, especially in tough economic times. Prop 28 would apply to all K-through-12 public schools, including charter schools. It would concentrate more funding in low-income schools. It would not raise taxes but would direct about $800 million to $1 billion a year in existing funds toward the arts.

De Haven said he's seen arts education improve test scores, reduce bullying and encourage further academic pursuits.

"We've noticed that the kids who are exposed to the arts do much better in school, and tend to go to college more often than those who are not exposed to the arts," he said.

Under Prop 28, schools with more than 500 students would have to spend 80% of their arts budget on staff and 20% on supplies and training. The group Californians for Arts and Music Education in Public Schools, which is campaigning for the measure, estimates that 90% of elementary schools, 96% of middle schools and 72% of high schools in the Golden State fail to provide a high-quality course of arts education.


