Workers in PA State Parks, Recreation Centers Honored for Service

Pennsylvania has more than 6,000 local and state parks, and the people who manage them and run all the park activities are being honored this week.



Park and Recreation Professionals Day is this Friday, and it takes thousands of them to help build strong, vibrant communities.



Tonya Brown, director of parks and recreation for Mechanicsburg and president of the Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society, said 86% of adults in a national survey think access to the outdoors and nature is helpful, especially during stressful times, and it's important to recognize the workers who make it accessible.



"Not just directors and full-time staff, but the part-time staff that are working in playgrounds with our community children, or lifeguards, individuals that are running leagues, everybody," Brown outlined. "Because it takes really a village to raise a child correctly, through parks and recreation."



She noted parks and rec centers also serve in many towns as emergency shelters, for COVID testing and vaccination sites, and as summer food program sites for low-income families.



Park use during the pandemic jumped more than 26% in the Commonwealth.



Heather Dighe, executive director of the Lancaster Recreation Commission, said it is further proof ready-to-use parks are vital to people's health.



"A recent study by the National Recreation and Parks Association said that 93% of adults say that parks improve their mental health," Dighe pointed out. "Having free, accessible, safe, clean parks means that people can benefit their physical health but also their mental health as well, which is so important."



Brian Barrett, director of parks and recreation for Haverford Township near Philadelphia, said his department has recreational programs for adults and even a preschool program to safely introduce the area's youngest residents to the outdoors.



"What the Parks and Rec added to a community is community," Barrett asserted. "It gives people a chance to gather and use sports settings. It gives people a chance to just go to their local playground, play on the swings, run in the field, and walk their dogs."



Increased use of many park facilities and the tendency for their budgets to be cut when times are lean, means there is a backlog of repairs and maintenance, which the workers also deal with on the job.



Disclosure: The Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Environment, Health Issues, and Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

June is National Rivers Month, and supporters are calling for greater protections of the Olympic Peninsula's rivers and landscapes.



The Wild Olympics Wilderness and Wild and Scenic Rivers Act in Congress would protect more than 126,000 acres as wilderness and designate 19 rivers and their tributaries as wild and scenic.



The legislation has received support from local elected officials, tribes, businesses and conservation groups.



Ashley Nicole Lewis, owner of Bad Ash Fishing on the Olympic peninsula, and a member of the Quinault Nation, explained the value of the designations.



"Protecting these forests, protecting these watersheds are super important culturally," Nicole Lewis emphasized. "Because salmon and steelhead fishing really is the bedrock of my culture as an Indigenous woman, and also as somebody who works in the ecotourism field."



She pointed out rivers in the region are some of the most productive salmon and steelhead waterways in the country.



Nicole Lewis argued safeguarding the landscapes now while they are still in good condition is crucial. She noted the measure will protect fishing, boating and hunting without closing down access to any such opportunities.



"It protects the Olympic Peninsula's ancient forests, free-flowing rivers and salmon streams for the future," Nicole Lewis stressed. "But it also permanently protects some of the last healthy upstream salmon and steelhead habitats left on the peninsula."



Nicole Lewis stated the bill has benefits for the region's endangered orcas as well, which need the salmon from the peninsula's rivers to survive, and believes everyone has a reason to care about it.



"From the point in which a salmon swims up the river, dies, brings nutrients from the ocean into the forest, creates healthy forests, which creates cleaner air," Nicole Lewis outlined. "Every point of this is important and connected to anything that we care about in the Northwest."



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.



