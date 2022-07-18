Monday, July 18, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 18, 2022
Ohio marks 4 years since the last execution with 'Day of Hope; 'NY law regulates Predatory immigrant bond companies; farmers' advocates say fertilizer industry at odds over prices.

2022Talks - July 18, 2022
Texas lawmakers release new details on the Uvalde shooting, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gunman faces sentencing, and President Biden speaks at a Saudi summit while U.S. gas prices are dropping.

The Yonder Report - July 14, 2022
Tribal nations fear a recent SCOTUS decision erodes sovereignty, Black property owners learn what is "rightfully yours" can be an uphill battle over time, rural America needs more resources to meet the demographic transition, and the Appalachian region wants YOU!

Oakland Nonprofit Fills Community Fridges to Combat Hunger

Monday, July 18, 2022   

Local nonprofits in the Bay Area are tackling hunger in low-income neighborhoods by stocking corner stores and "community fridges" around town with free healthy meals.

The HOPE Collaborative in Oakland has received a $5,500 grant to help with this effort, from the Health, Environment, Agriculture and Labor Food Alliance - known as HEAL.

Elizabeth Esparza - interim project director at HOPE Collaborative - said people think that hunger needs went down as the pandemic has eased, but that isn't the case.

"There were a lot of increased supports in 2020," said Esparza. "And a lot of those started to drop off before the end of 2020 when the pandemic was at its worst. And so, that need is still there."

HOPE Collaborative has teamed up with nonprofits Cocina del Corazon and Third Eye Soul Kitchen to stock community fridges placed around town, and launched the Healthy Corner Store project in March.

Navina Khanna, executive director of the HEAL Food Alliance, said the group is awarding $52,000 in rapid-response grants to food justice organizations that work with communities of color.

"We were seeing that to go through a whole funding process is often very, very cumbersome," said Khanna, "in terms of an application and reporting requirements, and things like that. And that, by creating a pool of funds and getting that out to our communities, our communities could do what they need to do."

The grants are designed to be flexible and can be used for many things - including repairs to a broken fridge, transportation, food and more. They have benefited eight grassroots, BIPOC-led organizations across the country.



