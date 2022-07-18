Oakland Nonprofit Fills Community Fridges to Combat Hunger

An organization in rural Missouri is getting a funding boost to empower workers at meat-processing plants, especially immigrants and refugees, and help them advocate for themselves.



The Rural Community Workers Alliance, (RCWA) based in Milan near the Smithfield plant, said it will use a new Rapid Response grant from the HEAL Food Alliance to organize workers, make sure they know their rights in the workplace and advocate for policies that hold companies accountable.



Axel Fuentes, executive director of the RCWA said ironically, many food industry workers struggle to afford to feed their own families.



"Even when you hear the companies, they say, 'Well, we pay high rates.' It's not always the case, because in many cases, also they use a lot of contractors," Fuentes explained. "Those contractors, they are not necessarily paying the same rate as the companies are saying."



Fuentes added meat-processing plant workers also face a high likelihood of injury on the job. He noted meat processing requires repetitive and strenuous movements, and there is no regulation on how many cuts employees can be expected to produce in a given period of time. He added Missouri does not require companies to offer workers breaks during the workday.



Fuentes argued immigrant and refugee workers are often more vulnerable to being exploited by their employers.



"What we do is to teach them how to come together as a group, and how to address the situation either approaching management or sending letters or complaining to the government agencies and teaching them that they have rights," Fuentes outlined.



Navina Khanna, executive director of the HEAL Food Alliance, said the COVID pandemic has revealed the long-standing fragility of the food system, and farmworkers, workers at meat-processing plants and BIPOC communities more likely to face diet-related chronic health conditions are often most affected.



"We really believe that the solutions that are most impactful, and the folks who really know what the solutions are, are the people who are most affected by the problems that we're facing," Khanna stressed. "We intentionally aim to invest in and uplift the leadership of front-line communities in this work."



Khanna emphasized flexible grants are important, since it is not always possible to predict what the needs will be.



Disclosure: The HEAL (Health, Environment, Agriculture, Labor) Food Alliance contributes to our fund for reporting on Environment, Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice, and Sustainable Agriculture. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Rural Community Workers Alliance 2022



get more stories like this via email



Much like textbooks and transportation, a healthy lunch is a vital part of a child's school day and can help achieve educational success.



Since March 2020, U.S. Department of Agriculture waivers have allowed schools to serve meals at no cost to all children, regardless of income.



Katherine Ungar, policy associate for the Children's Defense Fund of Ohio, explained it proved to be an effective policy.



"We saw an increase in school meal uptake as a result of those waivers," Ungar recounted. "Indicating that those school meals are really important when we think about childhood hunger and make sure that our students succeed."



The waivers expired at the end of the school year. Ungar said it means an estimated 1.4 million Ohio children will lose access to free school meals. The Hunger-Free Schools Ohio Coalition is calling on state leaders to use funding from the American Rescue Plan or other sources to supplement the cost of providing school meals for districts.



Ungar explained without the waivers, there is a whole subset of families who are struggling but might be just above the 185% of the federal poverty level, who will no longer qualify for free or reduced-price school meals. They will either have to purchase meals at full cost or pack their lunch.



"Which is going to just put a huge strain on the budget of families, not to mention the huge increase in prices of food alone," Ungar emphasized. "Grocery bills are exorbitant now, and that's really expensive when we think about feeding a family."



She added some of Ohio's larger urban districts are able to use the federal Community Eligibility Provision, which allows high poverty schools to offer meals at no cost to all.



"What that's shown is it reduces stigma so that certain kids are getting the free and reduced-price meals and certain kids are having to pay full price," Ungar contended. "There's no differentiation, and they see an increase in school meal uptake."



The coalition is also asking state leaders to encourage all eligible districts to pursue the provision and provide technical assistance to implement it.



Disclosure: The Children's Defense Fund-Ohio Chapter/KIDS COUNT contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Education, Health Issues, and Hunger/Food/Nutrition. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Nutrition waivers U.S. Dept. of Agriculture 2022

Letter Hunger Free Schools-Ohio 07/06/2022



get more stories like this via email

