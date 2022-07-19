Extreme Weather Across West as MT Fire Season Begins

The western United States is facing extreme weather, including long-lasting droughts, heat and an above-average wildfire season. For Montanans, the wildfire season has yet to kick into full gear, but is expected to in the coming month.



According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the year-to-date acres burned in the U.S. is about 220% above the 10-year average.



Rocky Infanger, a board member of FireSafe Montana, said the season may be off to a slow start, but Montana communities saw devastating fires at the end of last year.



"We're not generally used to fires in that time of the year, the winter-type months," Infanger observed. "But we're not getting the snow that we normally would, so we're just starting to see fires longer and longer."



Last December, a wildfire burned down dozens of homes in the town of Denton, which is east of Great Falls. The town of Browning, on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, also experienced fire devastation at the end of last year.



Infanger pointed out there are a few things people should keep in mind during fire season. He advised it is important to have addressing on your home, so firefighters can find you. He added people should know how to escape an encroaching fire.



"When it's time to evacuate, you need to be prepared, you need to have a plan," Infanger recommended. "Where are you going? What are you going to take with you? If you're given 15 minutes, are you prepared to go?"



Infanger emphasized people should remember to bring things like water, medications and a first aid kit.



Kevin Moran, associate vice president of regional affairs for the Environmental Defense Fund, said the more intense wildfire seasons, along with a brewing water crisis in the Colorado River and years of drought, are signs climate change is barging down the door in the western U.S.



"It's not enough just to fight the fire, if you will," Moran stressed. "We have to do that. But we also have to address the underlying causes of extreme heat, megadrought and wildfires, and that cause is climate pollution and the increasing temperatures which is creating those crises."



Moran argued Congress should ensure the country is investing in resilience and strategies to accelerate the transition to a clean-energy economy.



Preliminary research shows less fresh water and higher sea levels could be changing the forage fish in Florida's famed Apalachicola Bay and the fisheries that depend on them.



University of Central Florida biology graduate student Kira Allen won a $15,000 fellowship from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to research food web models.



Allen looked at how drought and reduced river flow affects prey fish, such as anchovies, pinfish and menhaden. She said the study also simulates the potential future impacts on predator species - like speckled sea trout and Spanish mackerel.



"The freshwater reduction and sea level rise result in a pretty big increase in salinity in the bay," said Allen. "And a lot of the fish that live in the bay prefer the lower salinities, we're seeing pretty heavy predictive declines in their population."



Allen said she hopes her findings will spark a new food web model for the Apalachicola Bay Estuary that could address environmental impacts on individual forage fish species.



Florida's fisheries managers face many challenges keeping estuaries healthy to support recreational and commercial fishing, as well as ecotourism.



The Forage Fish Research program is supported by a coalition that includes The Pew Charitable Trusts. Justin Grubich, a fisheries scientist with Pew, said the partner organizations came together about six years ago to help improve ecosystem approaches in state fisheries management.



"The idea was to look at how we can advance sort of ecosystem-based approaches to our fisheries management," said Grubich, "because we know in Florida recreational fisheries are a $12 billion industry. "



Grubich said after realizing they could tap a treasure trove of graduate students to advance the research, the coalition - including the International Game Fish Association - has been awarding fellowships to help inform future fisheries management.



