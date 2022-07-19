Extreme Weather Across West as MT Fire Season Begins

The western United States is facing extreme weather, including long-lasting droughts, heat and an above-average wildfire season. For Montanans, the wildfire season has yet to kick into full gear, but is expected to in the coming month.
According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the year-to-date acres burned in the U.S. is about 220% above the 10-year average.
Rocky Infanger, a board member of FireSafe Montana, said the season may be off to a slow start, but Montana communities saw devastating fires at the end of last year.
"We're not generally used to fires in that time of the year, the winter-type months," Infanger observed. "But we're not getting the snow that we normally would, so we're just starting to see fires longer and longer."
Last December, a wildfire burned down dozens of homes in the town of Denton, which is east of Great Falls. The town of Browning, on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, also experienced fire devastation at the end of last year.
Infanger pointed out there are a few things people should keep in mind during fire season. He advised it is important to have addressing on your home, so firefighters can find you. He added people should know how to escape an encroaching fire.
"When it's time to evacuate, you need to be prepared, you need to have a plan," Infanger recommended. "Where are you going? What are you going to take with you? If you're given 15 minutes, are you prepared to go?"
Infanger emphasized people should remember to bring things like water, medications and a first aid kit.
Kevin Moran, associate vice president of regional affairs for the Environmental Defense Fund, said the more intense wildfire seasons, along with a brewing water crisis in the Colorado River and years of drought, are signs climate change is barging down the door in the western U.S.
"It's not enough just to fight the fire, if you will," Moran stressed. "We have to do that. But we also have to address the underlying causes of extreme heat, megadrought and wildfires, and that cause is climate pollution and the increasing temperatures which is creating those crises."
Moran argued Congress should ensure the country is investing in resilience and strategies to accelerate the transition to a clean-energy economy.
Disclosure: The Environmental Defense Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment, and Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Preliminary research shows less fresh water and higher sea levels could be changing the forage fish in Florida's famed Apalachicola Bay and the fisheries that depend on them.
University of Central Florida biology graduate student Kira Allen won a $15,000 fellowship from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to research food web models.
Allen looked at how drought and reduced river flow affects prey fish, such as anchovies, pinfish and menhaden. She said the study also simulates the potential future impacts on predator species - like speckled sea trout and Spanish mackerel.
"The freshwater reduction and sea level rise result in a pretty big increase in salinity in the bay," said Allen. "And a lot of the fish that live in the bay prefer the lower salinities, we're seeing pretty heavy predictive declines in their population."
Allen said she hopes her findings will spark a new food web model for the Apalachicola Bay Estuary that could address environmental impacts on individual forage fish species.
Florida's fisheries managers face many challenges keeping estuaries healthy to support recreational and commercial fishing, as well as ecotourism.
The Forage Fish Research program is supported by a coalition that includes The Pew Charitable Trusts. Justin Grubich, a fisheries scientist with Pew, said the partner organizations came together about six years ago to help improve ecosystem approaches in state fisheries management.
"The idea was to look at how we can advance sort of ecosystem-based approaches to our fisheries management," said Grubich, "because we know in Florida recreational fisheries are a $12 billion industry. "
Grubich said after realizing they could tap a treasure trove of graduate students to advance the research, the coalition - including the International Game Fish Association - has been awarding fellowships to help inform future fisheries management.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.
A new report released today details the potentially disastrous threats mines in British Columbia pose to Washington and other states in the Northwest.
Toxic liquid waste from mines, known as tailings, is stored behind dozens of dams in British Columbia. The analysis estimates there are at least 2.5 billion cubic meters of tailings stored in the Canadian province, or enough to fill one million Olympic-sized pools.
Mitch Friedman, executive director of Conservation Northwest, said British Columbia is a good neighbor in many ways. But he pointed out some of the biggest mines in the world are located there, including at the headwaters of rivers flowing into Washington.
"These mines contain their toxic liquid waste behind unstable earthen dams that in some cases are as tall as city skyscrapers, and it's dangerous," Friedman asserted. "It affects us downstream."
The report warns of some worst-case scenarios if one of the dams were breached, including potentially killing more than a hundred people downstream. Dam failure also would damage sensitive salmon habitat. The analysis was conducted by Dr. Steven Emerman, a geophysicist and international expert specializing in groundwater and mining.
The dams likely will become more sensitive as the planet continues to heat up. The changing climate is bringing more frequent flooding rains, which can destabilize tailings facilities. However, the dams present a Catch-22, of sorts. Friedman noted they are necessary to transition the world to alternative energy sources from fossil fuels.
"We need copper and other minerals from these mines in order to save our atmosphere and civilization," Friedman acknowledged. "So we're not anti-mining. We just want British Columbia to regulate its mines to make them safer."
Friedman argued Washington state provides a good example for how the Canadian province could better oversee these mines.
"That would mean full bonding for what it would cost to remediate the damage from any mining disaster, but also environmental assessment," Friedman outlined. "Most or a lot of British Columbia mines and potential mines don't get any substantial environmental review."
Dam failure is not unheard of in British Columbia. In 2014, 24 million cubic meters of tailings at the Mount Polley mine in the central part of the province breached a dam and flooded salmon habitat and the drinking water of nearby communities.
The busy season of U.S. Supreme Court decisions has come to an end, and among the policies justices struck down is the federal government's ability to regulate greenhouse-gas emissions from power plants. But what does it mean for Idaho?
Justices ruled that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency needs approval from Congress to address something big and new such as climate change, reversing the agency's attempt to regulate coal-fired power plants. The decision places more responsibility on states to govern carbon emissions.
Marie Kellner, conservation programs director for the Idaho Conservation League, said her group is disappointed with the decision, but notes it may not affect Idaho's trajectory much.
"Here in Idaho, we're moving in the right direction and I actually don't have a lot of concern that this opinion is going to change or reverse that direction, because the the market's already making it happen," she said. "We're moving in that way."
Idaho Power, which serves 600,000 customers across southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, has already committed to providing 100% clean energy by 2045. Avista, which has 400,000 electric customers in the Northwest, similarly plans to provide 100% clean power by 2045.
Last year, renewable energy generated nearly three-quarters of Idaho's in-state electricity - but that's mainly from hydropower, according to the Energy Information Administration. Still, Kellner said, the Supreme Court's EPA decision will have some impact on the state. She noted that climate and air pollution don't recognize state boundaries.
"These are collective problems for all of humanity, and this decision made it that much harder for the states, the utilities, the regulators that had not yet made clean energy commitments," she said. "This allows them a little more time to be reliant on these fuels that are making people sick, and that are heating up the world."
Despite the ruling, the Biden administration has said it's still aiming to cut fossil-fuel emissions completely from the electricity sector by 2035.
Disclosure: Idaho Conservation League contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.