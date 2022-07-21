Thursday, July 21, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 21, 2022
Play

New York City improves efforts to make more subway stations accessible to disabled commuters, Tennessee ranks poorly for voter participation, and a new program aims to support rural LGBTQ Virginians.

2022Talks - July 21, 2022
Play

Congress plans to revamp the Electoral Count Act, Merrick Garland says no one is above the law, the mayor of Highland Park calls for an assault weapons ban, and the Ukrainian first lady makes an impassioned plea.

The Yonder Report - July 21, 2022
Play

Western states will benefit from EV stations, inflation hits rural people harder due to fuel costs, an ag scholarship for LGBTQ students hits an anniversary, and teachers-in-training reframe lesson plans to include more about rural America.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

WA Voting Map Lawsuit in Yakima Valley Won't Affect 2022 Elections

Play

Thursday, July 21, 2022   

A lawsuit challenging Washington state's new legislative map is underway, but it will not affect this year's primary or midterm elections.

The suit alleges the Washington State Redistricting Commission's state map in the Yakima Valley dilutes votes for the region's growing population of Washingtonians of Latin heritage.

Ernest Herrera, western regional counsel for the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, which is part of the lawsuit, explained the group's concern.

"This map was drawn in a manner that creates what we call a facade district, meaning it is a district that is meant to appear to give Latinos an opportunity to elect but does not actually give them an opportunity to elect candidates of their choice," Herrera pointed out.

District 15, the district in question, has a Latino voting population of 50.02% and, the suit alleges, cuts out heavily Latino populations in cities such as Yakima and Toppenish. The commission said it did not want to split up the Yakama Reservation, which is in the 14th District.

But Herrera argued the map resulted in a racial gerrymandering. He said even if it wasn't intentional, it is a violation of the federal Voting Rights Act, which laid out what is required in redistricting.

"Minorities are entitled to a district where they are sufficiently numerous, meaning eligible voters; where there is racially polarized voting, meaning the majority group, usually white people, votes in opposition to whoever the minority group wants; and where there is a history of discrimination," Herrera outlined.

Herrera added it also has an effect on the people who live in the region.

"Beyond the law, beyond the federal law, here you have Latinos in the Yakima Valley region and Pasco who are trying to elect representatives who are going to improve their lives and represent them in state government and in local government," Herrera emphasized.

Herrera noted the trial is scheduled to begin next January, although the state of Washington has filed a motion to push the date back at least six months.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.


get more stories like this via email
One of the most common issues cited in using the New York City subway is the lack of elevator and escalator access at stations for people with disabilities, though others mistake it as an issue of convenience. (Michael Vi/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

NYC Subway Aims for Accessibility for Riders with Disabilities

New York City's subway system has often been a thorn in the side of the disabled community, because only 114 of the system's 472 stations, or 24%…

Social Issues

NH Education Department Holds Backpack Drive for Students In Need

The New Hampshire Department of Education is collecting new backpacks for students whose families may need some help this year getting those back-to-s…

Social Issues

Grants Fund Emergency Supports for Florida Farmworker Families

Florida farmworkers are getting some much-needed support thanks to a grant from the Health, Environment, Agriculture, Labor Food Alliance (HEAL)…

Lake Mead is at 27% of capacity and has dropped 10% in the past two months. (Renee Grayson/Flickr)

Environment

Historic Drought: Advocates Slam Upper CO Basin States’ Conservation Plan

Water conservation groups are speaking out against a plan from the states of New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah to divert less water from the …

Health and Wellness

New Study: Most Americans' Hearts Not in Great Shape

Good heart health is associated with avoiding a range of medical issues. But new research shows only one in five Americans has optimal cardiovascular …

Texas' House Bill 1280, soon to take effect, makes it a second-degree felony "for a person who knowingly performs, induces or attempts an abortion." (austintexas.org)

Social Issues

Texas Abortion Poll: Lawmakers Out of Step With Constituents

Texas soon will enact one of the strictest abortion bans in the country - and a majority of voters don't like it. Three out of four - 77% of the …

Social Issues

Advocate: IL Schools Should Adopt Restorative-Justice Policies

The start of the fall semester is just around the corner for Illinois students. As children return to class, one advocate is urging school …

Social Issues

Long Lines, Empty Shelves: Ohio's Hunger Response Network is Hurting

New faces, longer lines and empty shelves: Ohio's hunger-fighting network is sounding the alarm as it faces unprecedented challenges. At the …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021