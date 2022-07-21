WA Voting Map Lawsuit in Yakima Valley Won't Affect 2022 Elections

A lawsuit challenging Washington state's new legislative map is underway, but it will not affect this year's primary or midterm elections.



The suit alleges the Washington State Redistricting Commission's state map in the Yakima Valley dilutes votes for the region's growing population of Washingtonians of Latin heritage.



Ernest Herrera, western regional counsel for the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, which is part of the lawsuit, explained the group's concern.



"This map was drawn in a manner that creates what we call a facade district, meaning it is a district that is meant to appear to give Latinos an opportunity to elect but does not actually give them an opportunity to elect candidates of their choice," Herrera pointed out.



District 15, the district in question, has a Latino voting population of 50.02% and, the suit alleges, cuts out heavily Latino populations in cities such as Yakima and Toppenish. The commission said it did not want to split up the Yakama Reservation, which is in the 14th District.



But Herrera argued the map resulted in a racial gerrymandering. He said even if it wasn't intentional, it is a violation of the federal Voting Rights Act, which laid out what is required in redistricting.



"Minorities are entitled to a district where they are sufficiently numerous, meaning eligible voters; where there is racially polarized voting, meaning the majority group, usually white people, votes in opposition to whoever the minority group wants; and where there is a history of discrimination," Herrera outlined.



Herrera added it also has an effect on the people who live in the region.



"Beyond the law, beyond the federal law, here you have Latinos in the Yakima Valley region and Pasco who are trying to elect representatives who are going to improve their lives and represent them in state government and in local government," Herrera emphasized.



Herrera noted the trial is scheduled to begin next January, although the state of Washington has filed a motion to push the date back at least six months.



With November's elections just over the horizon, voter-rights groups are working to get Nebraskans up to speed on recent changes in voting districts based on 2020 census numbers.



New districts can mean changes in official polling locations, and Rachel Gibson - vice president for action with the League of Women Voters of Nebraska - said they also determine which candidates will appear on your ballot.



Gibson said she sees a perfect storm aligning that should make for an interesting and impactful election.



"The districts have changed. State Legislature term limits are in full swing," said Gibson, "meaning there is a significant number of state Senate seats that are on the ballot. And we are shifting more toward a mail-in ballot."



Gibson pointed voters to the Secretary of State's website to find out how to register and sign up for mail-in ballots, where to vote, and how to track your ballot once it's been cast: 'sos.nebraska.gov.'



The League plans to offer nonpartisan info on key issues and candidates at 'lwvnebraska.org'



Even after court cases and claims of voter irregularities produced zero evidence, roughly 70% of Republicans still believe fraud played a major role in the 2020 election, according to recent analysis by the Poynter Institute.



Gibson said she felt reassured after an official review showed that Nebraska's elections are both efficient and secure.



"I can follow my ballot online, I can see where it is in the process," said Gibson. "Our elections are run very, very locally. These are our friends, our neighbors, fellow church-goers, community members. Those are the people who are running our elections, they're folks we know and trust."



Voter turnout tends to drop in non-presidential elections, but Gibson said local races can have significant impacts on Nebraskan's daily lives.



Policy decisions on abortion law, tax cuts, K-12 curriculum standards, and housing assistance were all in play in this year's legislative session, and Gibson said the votes of just one or two senators frequently made the difference.



"The margin of victory in the past decade for some of those exact offices have been under 50 votes," said Gibson. "That's a pretty small margin. So the concept of 'eh, my vote doesn't really count,' it absolutely does."









The Volunteer State ranks poorly in the U.S. for its overall lack of voter participation.



Over the last decade, critics say the poor turnout is partly a result of regular purges of the voter rolls, new registration requirements, and the state's restrictive voting laws that create unnecessary barriers.



Ballots are already being cast for the upcoming August 4 primary - and Debby Gould, president of the League of Women Voters of Tennessee, said so far, the early voting turnout is low.



"Almost nobody is doing early voting, which is really unusual," said Gould. "We're a state that likes to 'early vote.' But we have less than 1% of the voters who've done early voting the first three days."



Tennessee's early voting period for this primary ends July 30. Gould pointed out that voting early offers the flexibility of evening and Saturday hours, and allows Tennesseans to avoid Election Day crowds and shorten their wait times at the polls.



The August 4 election ballot is the longest in Tennessee history, with 20 pages of information to digest. Gould said the League has worked to make it easier for people to vote by posting a sample ballot online at 'Vote411.org' that anyone can study before they head to the polls.



"It allows you to go ahead and it says, 'Explore your personalized ballot and candidate information,'" said Gould. "And it allows you to actually look at every single race and see who's on the ballot and to make your selections in advance. It actually even has a printout, if you want to take a printout with you."



She explained that the ballot is lengthy because it encompasses two elections - the primary for state and federal races, and the General Election for local races.



The ballot includes candidates for more than 65 elected offices, 26 judicial positions, and in some counties, proposed charter amendments.



Gould says with such a long ballot, a few important issues haven't gotten much attention.



"Legislative races, state legislative races, are not," said Gould. "We're having some significant congressional redistricting coming up. And finally, this is the first year that school boards can be partisan positions as opposed to nonpartisan positions."



She said these results will all have significant impacts on entire communities.



