New Study: Most Americans' Hearts Not in Great Shape

Good heart health is associated with avoiding a range of medical issues. But new research shows only one in five Americans has optimal cardiovascular health.



South Dakota's medical community says there's a lot of complexities when considering prevention.



This summer's new study, appearing in the journal Circulation, used the American Heart Association's new "Life's Essential 8" scoring system. It found that 80% of adults landed at a low or moderate level.



Dr. Dave Kapaska is the retired president and CEO from Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. He said providers face a challenge in motivating patients to embrace healthier lifestyles, but he added there are other things beyond a person's control.



"Genetically, [and] there certainly are socioeconomic realities that occur," said Kapaska. "And all of these things fold together to make it a very complex, interrelated challenge."



Kapaska volunteers with the AHA as co-chair of its South Dakota Cabinet for Medicaid Expansion, part of a broader coalition to expand Medicaid in the state. The question goes before voters this fall.



Supporters say closing the insurance coverage gap allows marginalized residents to seek preventive-care visits. Opponents, including Gov. Kristi Noem, cite cost concerns and liken the issue to providing an entitlement to able-bodied individuals.



But the coalition notes the federal government covers most of the expansion costs. And Kapaska said expanding coverage so more South Dakotans can avoid chronic health issues such as heart disease, shouldn't be viewed as a handout - but rather a way to strengthen the state's workforce.



"These are people that are working," said Kapaska. "Every one of those people that we can keep healthy that can come to work and not have to take days or weeks off is important."



South Dakota's nonpartisan Legislative Research Council estimates that more than 40,000 residents would receive coverage if Medicaid expansion were to move forward.



Of the total cost of $1.5 billion, the state's share would be $166 million. And the council says the state's contribution could be even lower, through added federal incentives and general fund savings.



The estimates cover a five year period.



Environmental and health advocates are calling for a bill to keep toxic pesticides off school grounds before the legislative session concludes at the end of this month.



Currently, pesticides such as glyphosate, which most people know under the brand name Roundup, and 2,4-D, the active chemical in Agent Orange, can be used in school landscaping, on playgrounds and on fields.



Marty Dagoberto, policy director for the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Massachusetts, said unfortunately the extent of the usage is unclear, because there's no tracking mechanism. He pointed to pilot projects for using organic land care on sports fields in Stonyfield and Cambridge.



"They're showing that not only in the long run does it cost the municipality less, but you're protecting these kids," Dagoberto explained. "When they're going out to play soccer, or they're going on the playground, they're not getting exposed to these endocrine disrupters and carcinogens."



Dagoberto emphasized the bill would allow schools to apply for special permits in case of a health emergency to use toxic pesticides, for instance, against poison ivy. And he noted Connecticut and New York have passed similar laws. It's been advanced from the Joint Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture.



Of the 30 most commonly used lawn pesticides, some are possible or known carcinogens, others may cause hormonal changes, have reproductive effects, be linked to birth defects, or cause kidney or liver damage.



Rep. Carmine Gentile, D-Sudbury, introduced the bill and pointed out infants and children are more sensitive to toxic effects of pesticides than adults.



"The United States Environmental Protection Agency has identified herbicides, pesticides that are safe to use," stated. "My bill would simply change us over to using pesticides that they've already classified as being safe."



Dozens of local, state and national organizations as well as lawmakers across the spectrum support the bill, and wrote an open letter to the House Speaker, Rep. Ronald Mariano, D-Quincy, requesting it to be brought to the floor for a vote before the end of the session.



