New Study: Most Americans' Hearts Not in Great Shape

Good heart health is associated with avoiding a range of medical issues. But new research shows only one in five Americans has optimal cardiovascular health.
South Dakota's medical community says there's a lot of complexities when considering prevention.
This summer's new study, appearing in the journal Circulation, used the American Heart Association's new "Life's Essential 8" scoring system. It found that 80% of adults landed at a low or moderate level.
Dr. Dave Kapaska is the retired president and CEO from Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. He said providers face a challenge in motivating patients to embrace healthier lifestyles, but he added there are other things beyond a person's control.
"Genetically, [and] there certainly are socioeconomic realities that occur," said Kapaska. "And all of these things fold together to make it a very complex, interrelated challenge."
Kapaska volunteers with the AHA as co-chair of its South Dakota Cabinet for Medicaid Expansion, part of a broader coalition to expand Medicaid in the state. The question goes before voters this fall.
Supporters say closing the insurance coverage gap allows marginalized residents to seek preventive-care visits. Opponents, including Gov. Kristi Noem, cite cost concerns and liken the issue to providing an entitlement to able-bodied individuals.
But the coalition notes the federal government covers most of the expansion costs. And Kapaska said expanding coverage so more South Dakotans can avoid chronic health issues such as heart disease, shouldn't be viewed as a handout - but rather a way to strengthen the state's workforce.
"These are people that are working," said Kapaska. "Every one of those people that we can keep healthy that can come to work and not have to take days or weeks off is important."
South Dakota's nonpartisan Legislative Research Council estimates that more than 40,000 residents would receive coverage if Medicaid expansion were to move forward.
Of the total cost of $1.5 billion, the state's share would be $166 million. And the council says the state's contribution could be even lower, through added federal incentives and general fund savings.
The estimates cover a five year period.
Environmental and health advocates are calling for a bill to keep toxic pesticides off school grounds before the legislative session concludes at the end of this month.
Currently, pesticides such as glyphosate, which most people know under the brand name Roundup, and 2,4-D, the active chemical in Agent Orange, can be used in school landscaping, on playgrounds and on fields.
Marty Dagoberto, policy director for the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Massachusetts, said unfortunately the extent of the usage is unclear, because there's no tracking mechanism. He pointed to pilot projects for using organic land care on sports fields in Stonyfield and Cambridge.
"They're showing that not only in the long run does it cost the municipality less, but you're protecting these kids," Dagoberto explained. "When they're going out to play soccer, or they're going on the playground, they're not getting exposed to these endocrine disrupters and carcinogens."
Dagoberto emphasized the bill would allow schools to apply for special permits in case of a health emergency to use toxic pesticides, for instance, against poison ivy. And he noted Connecticut and New York have passed similar laws. It's been advanced from the Joint Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture.
Of the 30 most commonly used lawn pesticides, some are possible or known carcinogens, others may cause hormonal changes, have reproductive effects, be linked to birth defects, or cause kidney or liver damage.
Rep. Carmine Gentile, D-Sudbury, introduced the bill and pointed out infants and children are more sensitive to toxic effects of pesticides than adults.
"The United States Environmental Protection Agency has identified herbicides, pesticides that are safe to use," stated. "My bill would simply change us over to using pesticides that they've already classified as being safe."
Dozens of local, state and national organizations as well as lawmakers across the spectrum support the bill, and wrote an open letter to the House Speaker, Rep. Ronald Mariano, D-Quincy, requesting it to be brought to the floor for a vote before the end of the session.
MaineCare is seeing two big changes this month. Children under 21 and Mainers who are pregnant now are eligible for coverage regardless of their immigration status, and adults enrolled in MaineCare now have access to comprehensive dental care.
Immigrants with legal status are eligible for certain public benefits, but for most who want MaineCare coverage, there's a five-year waiting period. As of July 1, that's now no longer the case for children and pregnant people.
Crystal Cron, president of Presente Maine, noted that Maine is one of just a handful of states that extends Medicaid coverage to some noncitizens.
"Beyond offering comprehensive care and dental and prenatal care to these newly eligible groups," she said, "it's really a monumental win, because this community for so long has been voiceless and been ignored."
Cron said she thinks MaineCare should cover all Mainers regardless of immigration status, not just kids and those who are pregnant. She added that the estimated budget for all adults is only a few million dollars more than is already allocated - and a small amount, relative to the overall cost of MaineCare.
MaineCare already includes dental coverage for children, and adults could get certain treatments for pain and infection. But now, adults can also get preventive, diagnostic and restorative dental care.
For many low-income people, said Kathy Kilrain del Rio, advocacy and programs director for Maine Equal Justice, this means being able to have cavities filled, fix broken teeth and more.
"People were often getting their care in emergency rooms, or once a condition had gotten too bad to do anything to stave it off," she said, "and that's really unfortunate. A lot of people lost teeth, a lot of people were afraid to smile; they felt like it impacted the way they interacted with people and they felt like it impacted their ability to get a job."
Kilrain del Rio noted that it may take some time to get a first appointment. She pointed out that Maine has fewer dental providers than other New England states, and not all of them accept MaineCare. The state also is boosting reimbursement rates for providers.
Wyoming lawmakers are set to distribute $85 million in federal pandemic relief for capital-improvement projects, and Tracy Brosius - the CEO of HealthWorks, a safety-net health center in Cheyenne - is getting in line.
While everyone wants to be finished with COVID, she said COVID is not finished with us. And as winter months creep closer, she said she does not want to see clinicians treating patients in parking lots in the snow again this year because of lack of space.
"So I just really think an investment in capital construction at this point in time," said Brosius, "would really be able to help us with the dignity of both my providers and our patients."
Brosius - who is also the incoming executive director of the Wyoming Primary Care Association - called the American Rescue Plan Act money a once-in-a-generation opportunity to access capital for Wyoming's federally qualified health centers that serve some 50,000 residents each year regardless of their ability to pay.
Senate File 0066, passed in the last session, tasks the State Loan and Investment Board - which includes Gov. Mark Gordon - to decide who will receive funding.
Brosius said the need for counseling and other behavioral health services exploded during the pandemic. She noted that expanding facilities will be critical for addressing COVID's long-term ripple effects on mental health.
"We have five clinicians at this point," said Brosius, "but physically we do not have enough space to hire another staff member, because we just don't have a space to put them. So therefore we can't expand our services and treat more patients."
Wyoming's health centers contribute $71 billion a year in economic impact, but Brosius said they face unique challenges raising large sums required for construction projects.
She said she believes health centers are a good fit for federal funds because they predominately serve the state's most vulnerable populations.
"In many cases in Census tracts where people have low income levels and/or difficulties seeking care," said Brosius. "So this funding would allow us to build and access capital that most of our clinics are not able to generate for themselves."
