MI State Budget Includes Funding for Long-Term Care, Direct-Care Workforce

Four projects in New Hampshire have been awarded grants from AARP to make communities more livable, especially for older residents.



Types of projects considered for the Community Challenge grants are those that improve public spaces, transportation, housing, digital access and civic engagement, to name a few - and they must be completed by Nov. 30.



Ashley Davis, associate state director for outreach and advocacy at AARP New Hampshire, said older people or folks with mobility issues often struggle to access those community services - and it sometimes takes a long time to change that.



"But quick actions can really be the spark for sort of long-term progress," she said, "as well as attracting other funding, helping communities to overcome barriers, and especially increasing awareness of age friendly and livability."



The New Hampshire projects include a covered pavilion with benches to provide a shaded gathering place in Center Ossipee; a covered bench with raised-bed gardens and an information kiosk in Hillsborough; an electric "trishaw" for rides on the Northern Rail Trail in Lebanon; and a fully accessible dog park and community garden in Newport.



The Hillsborough Community Center Project aims to serve as a place where residents of all ages can find resources for health, education and well-being. However, Becky Johnson, its executive director, noted that it's still in the fundraising stage.



"For Hillsborough, I think the seniors are struggling to find a place to unite and come together and socialize," she said. "That was one of the reasons we're building the center; we want to provide a space for them. But this in the interim will provide them a nice, safe place to sit and socialize and rest."



Friends of the Northern Rail Trail, also receiving a grant, has become an affiliate chapter of Cycling Without Age, which connects volunteer cyclists with seniors and people with mobility issues, according to board member Amy Chan. They've been working with Lebanon Recreation and Parks on the initiative. Chan said there are so many lakes, rivers, bridges and more to see on the trail.



"Many of the seniors that we will be serving actually remember the railroad going through this land," she said, "and so, what better way to preserve railroad history than to give the seniors a chance to share their stories and their memories with a younger generation, while enjoying the trail together?"



In Hazard, Kentucky, volunteers are refurbishing used wheelchairs and other assistive equipment, and giving them to community members for free. So far, the program has provided more than $3.5 million worth of equipment to those in need.



Dr. Patrick Kitzman, professor of physical therapy at the University of Kentucky and director of Kentucky Appalachian Rural Rehabilitation Network, said for many rural residents, the costs of wheelchairs, walkers, bath benches and other products can run into the hundreds of dollars, either with a copay or without insurance.



"And what folks usually don't realize is when you have a wheelchair purchased by insurance, you're only allowed to get one wheelchair every five years," Kitzman pointed out. "A wheelchair takes a lot of beating, so many of our folks need that second wheelchair at home to help them."



Kitzman and his colleagues are the recent recipients of a more than $8,000 dollar AARP Community Challenge grant. He noted the money will help the shop purchase new workbenches, a 3D printer, pipe benders, and a drill press, in order to better tailor equipment to individual users' needs and develop new prototype parts.



He noted the service learning program, called Coordinating and Assisting the Reuse of Assistive Technology: Together One Priority (CARAT-TOP) trains college students, high-schoolers, and volunteers on how to repair equipment.



"We determine what needs to be tightened, what needs to be cleaned, what needs to be replaced," Kitzman outlined. "We usually have two students working on each piece of equipment to make sure there's always accountability."



Kitzman added losing access to or not having functioning assistive equipment can be life-altering for the individuals who rely on them.



"If your wheelchair breaks, you are not able to participate in the community," Kitzman stressed. "You can't go to church, go shopping. If you have a job, it decreases your ability to get to your employment. So, it's a big deal."



CARAT-TOP is part of the largest group of grantees to date with more than $3 million awarded among 260 community-based groups nationwide.



