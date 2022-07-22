Advocates: New 988 Suicide Prevention Line Will Save Utahns' Lives

Mental-health advocates say the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline could save the lives of many Utahns and others facing mental-health crises.



The new three-digit number is a "shorthand" version of the previous 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline that has been in use since 2005. The new number links callers to a local mental-health help center based on their area code.



Rachel Lucynski, director of community crisis intervention at the University of Utah's Huntsman Mental Health Institute, said saving the time it takes to look up an unfamiliar number could make the difference for someone in a crisis.



"We're confident that if folks can remember '911,' that they can definitely remember '988' in an easier way," she said, "and that remembering that, accessing the service, could be the difference in keeping someone alive in a suicidal crisis."



The 988 system was first proposed in 2014 by a Utah legislator who had experienced a suicide in his family. Subsequent efforts to pass the measure failed, but Congress finally approved the plan in 2020.



Lucynski said the Utah crisis team currently handles an average of 8,600 calls a month. While most of them are people looking for information, she said, a significant number are individuals dealing with a personal crisis.



"We know that the Utah crisis line really is effective for folks in accessing 24/7 life-saving services," she said, "being connected immediately to a crisis worker who can help de-escalate a situation and help keep folks safe during emotional and potentially suicidal crises."



The state Department of Health reported that from 2018 to 2020, Utah had the sixth-highest age-adjusted suicide rate in the United States, with an average of 657 incidences per year.



If someone you know is facing a crisis, Lucynski said, you can call 988 to get them help.



"It doesn't have to be just you that you're calling in for," she said. "If you're worried about a friend or family member or coworker, someone who is acting differently or maybe expressing thoughts of suicide, you can call 988 and ask those questions."



Just like 911, organizers behind the new three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL) hope it becomes easy to remember for the public.



The switch to 988 happens Saturday, with preparation ramping up in states, including Iowa. The NSPL takes calls 24/7 from those experiencing a mental-health, substance-use or suicide crisis.



The Federal Communications Commission and Congress authorized the change to its new number.



Drew Martel is director of crisis services for the Foundation 2 Crisis Center, one of two locations in the state that will keep staffing the service for Iowans who call. He said it coincides with Americans being more open about addressing mental health.



"There's a de-stigma campaign that's been going on that's been increasing calls into the line," Martel noted. "People feel more comfortable reaching out."



The line has grown to more than three million calls and texts per year. A trained counselor will talk to the person and determine if a crisis response is needed. The federal government has helped with initial funding to enhance the service, but Martel acknowledged Iowa is one of many states needing to establish sustainable resources to handle demand in the future.



Martel pointed out the switch to 988 could divert people experiencing a crisis away from unnecessary hospitalizations and encounters with the criminal-justice system.



"We know 911 has been quite successful," Martel stated. "But what that has led to is our law enforcement officers being the front line of mental-health response in the United States"



Around Iowa, jurisdictions have crisis response teams which can include a mental-health professional paired with law enforcement, a professional responding on their own, or police trained in crisis intervention.



Groups such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness note not all of Iowa has a formal unit, while adding 80% of calls can be managed in the field. Meanwhile, Iowa also operates its own statewide crisis line, Your Life Iowa. Like the national line, Your Life Iowa has experienced higher demand.



