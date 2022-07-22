Advocates: New 988 Suicide Prevention Line Will Save Utahns' Lives

Mental-health advocates say the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline could save the lives of many Utahns and others facing mental-health crises.
The new three-digit number is a "shorthand" version of the previous 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline that has been in use since 2005. The new number links callers to a local mental-health help center based on their area code.
Rachel Lucynski, director of community crisis intervention at the University of Utah's Huntsman Mental Health Institute, said saving the time it takes to look up an unfamiliar number could make the difference for someone in a crisis.
"We're confident that if folks can remember '911,' that they can definitely remember '988' in an easier way," she said, "and that remembering that, accessing the service, could be the difference in keeping someone alive in a suicidal crisis."
The 988 system was first proposed in 2014 by a Utah legislator who had experienced a suicide in his family. Subsequent efforts to pass the measure failed, but Congress finally approved the plan in 2020.
Lucynski said the Utah crisis team currently handles an average of 8,600 calls a month. While most of them are people looking for information, she said, a significant number are individuals dealing with a personal crisis.
"We know that the Utah crisis line really is effective for folks in accessing 24/7 life-saving services," she said, "being connected immediately to a crisis worker who can help de-escalate a situation and help keep folks safe during emotional and potentially suicidal crises."
The state Department of Health reported that from 2018 to 2020, Utah had the sixth-highest age-adjusted suicide rate in the United States, with an average of 657 incidences per year.
If someone you know is facing a crisis, Lucynski said, you can call 988 to get them help.
"It doesn't have to be just you that you're calling in for," she said. "If you're worried about a friend or family member or coworker, someone who is acting differently or maybe expressing thoughts of suicide, you can call 988 and ask those questions."
The switch to 988 happens Saturday, with preparation ramping up in states, including Iowa. The NSPL takes calls 24/7 from those experiencing a mental-health, substance-use or suicide crisis.
The Federal Communications Commission and Congress authorized the change to its new number.
Drew Martel is director of crisis services for the Foundation 2 Crisis Center, one of two locations in the state that will keep staffing the service for Iowans who call. He said it coincides with Americans being more open about addressing mental health.
"There's a de-stigma campaign that's been going on that's been increasing calls into the line," Martel noted. "People feel more comfortable reaching out."
The line has grown to more than three million calls and texts per year. A trained counselor will talk to the person and determine if a crisis response is needed. The federal government has helped with initial funding to enhance the service, but Martel acknowledged Iowa is one of many states needing to establish sustainable resources to handle demand in the future.
Martel pointed out the switch to 988 could divert people experiencing a crisis away from unnecessary hospitalizations and encounters with the criminal-justice system.
"We know 911 has been quite successful," Martel stated. "But what that has led to is our law enforcement officers being the front line of mental-health response in the United States"
Around Iowa, jurisdictions have crisis response teams which can include a mental-health professional paired with law enforcement, a professional responding on their own, or police trained in crisis intervention.
Groups such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness note not all of Iowa has a formal unit, while adding 80% of calls can be managed in the field. Meanwhile, Iowa also operates its own statewide crisis line, Your Life Iowa. Like the national line, Your Life Iowa has experienced higher demand.
Bipartisan federal legislation introduced this week would provide more personalized mental health services to survivors of military sexual assault and trauma.
Under the proposal for the Department of Veterans Affairs, survivors would have access to peer-support specialists, often someone who has been in a similar situation, to serve as a partner in helping them seek justice.
One in four women in the military reports being a victim or survivor of sexual trauma during their military service. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal - D-CT - one of the bill's co-sponsors, said a peer support specialist can be there in moments of crisis.
"Military sexual trauma is a scourge that needs to be stopped," said Blumenthal. "And one way to do it is through peers, partners, supporting the victims seeking justice. Our men and women who serve and sacrifice for our country deserve to do it without the threat of military sexual trauma."
And for every 100 men in the military, one also reports sexual assault or harassment.
The bill's other prime sponsors include Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto - D-NV - and Sen. John Boozman - R-AR. The bill has been referred to the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs.
Connecticut resident Denise Florio is a peer-support group leader with the Wounded Warrior Project who served as a U.S. Army medic. She said it's been rewarding to help veterans in their recovery process.
"Unfortunately, a lot of people don't want to deal with it," said Florio. "They push it to the back side, because they don't have the support that they need to carry through. And I'm grateful that hopefully, I'll be a part of the VA peer support and help my brothers and sisters through what they need to, and be there as a lending ear, as a support system."
The Wounded Warrior Project hosts peer-support group meetings in Middletown. Between 2016 and 2020, there were more than 160,000 veterans living in Connecticut, according to U.S. Census data.
The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to announce its decision on a case, which could upend abortion access across the country. The topic is a source of fiery debate, and one reason could be because of our anxiety about death.
At a webinar hosted by the Seattle-based Ernest Becker Foundation, panelists discussed the link between the anthropologist's work on terror-management theory and the issue of abortion.
Dr. Emily Courtney, social psychologist at the University of South Florida, said people manage their anxiety about death by constructing worldviews, such as religions, ideologies and political orientations. But it also makes people defensive when their worldview is challenged, making topics such as abortion more divisive.
"The fact that we deal with the death anxiety by putting more of our own kind of personal stake in the ideologies that we've adopted as human beings," Courtney explained. "When those things are threatened, we take a step back and things get a little bit more intense when we do confront those issues."
A leaked Supreme Court opinion on the Mississippi abortion case showed justices could be preparing to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade case, which legalized abortion.
Regardless of the ruling, the option will remain legal in Washington state.
Courtney pointed out death is a large part of terror-management theory, but there are other components to our fear of death, including existential threats to our identity and autonomy. Courtney noted threats can present themselves when someone is not able to make the choice to get an abortion.
"So by limiting those choices, you're presenting more of an existential threat to specific groups of people," Courtney emphasized. "Women, people who may be marginalized in society, people who may be in different socio-economic tiers who could simply not support children."
Dr. Lindsey Harvell-Bowman, associate professor at James Madison University and director of the Terror Management Lab, explored more hopeful messages of empathy and trying to neutralize the terror-management defense which can come up on issues such as abortion.
She recommended humanizing people on the other side of this issue from you, and using communication as a way to get there.
"We're all humans," Harvell-Bowman stated. "We all end the same way, and so really in order to enact change we have to engage in meaningful conversations with each other without completely ruining the other side."