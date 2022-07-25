CT Rep Seeks to Create New Regulatory Agency for Food Safety

In the coming days, many Minnesota families with young children - dealing with food insecurity - should see some financial aid to help get them through the rest of the summer.



Minnesota has been approved for another round of funding under the federal Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer initiative. For qualifying households, money is loaded onto EBT debit cards that can be used at grocery stores and farmers markets.



The state says most eligible families don't need to apply and will receive the benefits automatically. Tikki Brown, assistant commissioner of children and family services at the Department of Human Services, said the latest distribution of aid is very timely.



"With inflation and with gas prices and just rising expenses," said Brown, "many families will feel an extra burden when trying to feed their family during the summer months."



Overall, more than 400,000 Minnesota kids are expected to receive the extra help. It goes to households that have children approved for free or reduced-price meals in the last school year.



And funds will go to kids five and under whose families are enrolled in programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). For those eligible but not signed up for these programs, there are application deadlines for later in the summer.



Details and applications can be found on the Department of Human Services website.



Brown said a lot of community programs also help with summer meal needs for kids. This latest burst of funding could help with service gaps.



"Especially in rural parts of our state, where access might be an issue or transportation might be an issue," said Brown, "this electronic benefit provides a lot more access and ease in buying food for families."



Starting in September, all benefits will be removed from these cards after nine months of not being used. And once that happens, the benefits cannot be replaced.



Minnesota is one of 27 states to be approved for the new round of P-EBT funding after submitting an application.







New faces, longer lines and empty shelves: Ohio's hunger-fighting network is sounding the alarm as it faces unprecedented challenges.



At the Southeast Ohio Foodbank in Logan, Director Rose Frech said with inventory at about 15% of capacity, they're struggling with severe food shortages. That's forced them to make difficult decisions, she said, such as canceling direct mobile food distributions.



"The real heartbreak is people came to rely on us for food for their families," said Frech. "To no longer be available to those folks in need - it's just frankly devastating."



CEO of the West Ohio Food Bank Tommie Harner said at the same time, there's been a spike in the number of people in need of food assistance.



"Many of them are struggling with rising inflation, the cost of fuel, the increased cost of food," said Harner. "And you go to the grocery store and many of the items are not available."



Ohio has nearly $2 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds remaining. The Ohio Association of Foodbanks asked for $183 million, including $50 million for emergency food purchases, but the Legislature recessed for summer without fulfilling the request.



Harner explained that a lack of product availability, price increases and higher transportation costs are putting the squeeze on federal commodities.



"Just in the last six months, we've had 48 loads of USDA foods that have canceled," said Harner. "And many times that USDA food is our protein items."



Local food donations are also down, but Frech noted that private donors can only do so much.



"There are a lot of really generous people who care deeply about the community," said Frech. "But there's just not the same kind of wealth that you would see in other areas. So we're never going to be able to fundraise our way out of a situation like this."







