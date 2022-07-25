Tuesday, July 26, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 26, 2022
Play

Advocates say electrifying USPS vehicles will benefit workers, unemployment reform in Ohio would make benefits more inclusive, and environmental concerns slow proposed helium mining in the Navajo Nation.

2022Talks - July 26, 2022
Play

Vice President Harris visits Indiana to campaign against a state abortion ban, President Biden drums up support for the CHIPS+ Act, the State Department condemns executions in Myanmar, and gas prices are falling.

The Yonder Report - July 21, 2022
Play

Western states will benefit from EV stations, inflation hits rural people harder due to fuel costs, an ag scholarship for LGBTQ students hits an anniversary, and teachers-in-training reframe lesson plans to include more about rural America.

Social Issues  |  Hunger/Food/Nutrition    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

CT Rep Seeks to Create New Regulatory Agency for Food Safety

Play

Monday, July 25, 2022   

A Connecticut congresswoman is among those asking the government to overhaul the way it handles food-safety issues.

Fifteen federal agencies deal with food safety - but a bill in Congress is recommending a sixteenth.

It would create the Food Safety Administration, under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to take charge of several food-safety programs now under the purview of the Food and Drug Administration.

As a co-sponsor of the bill, Rep. Rosa DeLauro - D-New Haven - said while the 'F' in Food and Drug Administration stands for 'food,' the agency's track record has shown food safety isn't a top priority.

"I think we can safely say that public confidence is eroding in the ability of the FDA to protect our food supply," said DeLauro. "We've got inadequate responses to recalls, a failure to implement a culture of outbreak prevention, rules that languish, initiatives that they don't put into practice for years."

She said a new Food Safety Administration would have more power to investigate food-related public health concerns, and likens it to the role of the National Transportation Safety Board.

DeLauro said the FDA's priority has been the safety of drugs and medical devices, although it regulates 80% of the nation's food supply as well.

The Reagan Udall Foundation, an independent nonprofit, has been called in to investigate food-safety practices at the FDA, after the recall of powdered baby formula made by Abbott Nutrition.

DeLauro said she has some misgivings about the choice, since several of the foundation's board members were employed by the FDA. She said she thinks real change will require establishing a truly independent, federal food-safety agency.

"It is my intention to challenge the oversight of structural change - and where we need to go with the FDA - by the Reagan Udall Foundation," said DeLauro. "[I'd] rather put my faith in the Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General."

Unsafe food and food recalls are growing concerns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 128,000 Americans are hospitalized with foodborne illnesses every year, and they're fatal for 3,000 - incidents that are preventable.

A companion bill has been introduced in the U.S. Senate.




get more stories like this via email
With 96% of all incarcerated persons returning to their communities, the Institute for Educational Empowerment wants to ensure individuals are prepared to take on the challenges of re-entering society. (Pixabay)

Social Issues

Some Incarcerated People to Become College Grads at Miami Dade College

Eighteen incarcerated students will become college graduates Tuesday at Everglades Correctional Institution in South Florida. Imagine taking an …

Environment

Nebraska’s Onramp for Good-Paying EV Tech and Clean-Energy Jobs

Central Community College of Nebraska is putting students of all ages on a path to good-paying jobs in the state's growing clean-energy sector…

Environment

Coffers Refilled for Additional Private Land Conservation

Keep it Colorado has received $3 million in grants from Great Outdoors Colorado. According to Melissa Daruna, the group's executive director…

Since the 1970s, the number of days deemed "core fire seasons" have increased by 78 days, according to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control's 2022 Wildfire Preparedness Plan. (BrunoGermany/Pixabay)

Environment

Could Burying Power Save More Homes, Lives from Wildfires?

Western states under extreme drought made worse by climate change are a giant tinderbox - and one expert says it's time to minimize possible fire sour…

Social Issues

Community Peace Builders Instill Hope in Minneapolis

The summer season and violent crime can fuel narratives by the public and the media about safety in urban settings. But in Minnesota's largest city…

An estimated seven out of 10 LGBTQ patients have experienced negative care, according to research from Johns Hopkins University. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

WV Research Uncovers Barriers Affecting Health of Rural LGBTQ People

By Yasmeen Saadi for The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Nadia Ramlagan for West Virginia News Service for the Public News Service/Daily Yonder Coll…

Environment

Experts to Gather in TN at First National Stream-Restoration Conference

Water experts will gather next week in Nashville to talk about the state of stream restoration, at the first national stream restoration conference…

Environment

Report: Joining Regional Initiative Could Help NC Meet Climate Goals

North Carolina wants to reduce carbon emissions from its power plants by 70% by 2030, but experts say the state is currently not on track to meet its …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021