New Summer Food Benefits Surface for MN Children

In the coming days, many Minnesota families with young children - dealing with food insecurity - should see some financial aid to help get them through the rest of the summer.
Minnesota has been approved for another round of funding under the federal Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer initiative. For qualifying households, money is loaded onto EBT debit cards that can be used at grocery stores and farmers markets.
The state says most eligible families don't need to apply and will receive the benefits automatically. Tikki Brown, assistant commissioner of children and family services at the Department of Human Services, said the latest distribution of aid is very timely.
"With inflation and with gas prices and just rising expenses," said Brown, "many families will feel an extra burden when trying to feed their family during the summer months."
Overall, more than 400,000 Minnesota kids are expected to receive the extra help. It goes to households that have children approved for free or reduced-price meals in the last school year.
And funds will go to kids five and under whose families are enrolled in programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). For those eligible but not signed up for these programs, there are application deadlines for later in the summer.
Details and applications can be found on the Department of Human Services website.
Brown said a lot of community programs also help with summer meal needs for kids. This latest burst of funding could help with service gaps.
"Especially in rural parts of our state, where access might be an issue or transportation might be an issue," said Brown, "this electronic benefit provides a lot more access and ease in buying food for families."
Starting in September, all benefits will be removed from these cards after nine months of not being used. And once that happens, the benefits cannot be replaced.
Minnesota is one of 27 states to be approved for the new round of P-EBT funding after submitting an application.
A Connecticut congresswoman is among those asking the government to overhaul the way it handles food-safety issues.
Fifteen federal agencies deal with food safety - but a bill in Congress is recommending a sixteenth.
It would create the Food Safety Administration, under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to take charge of several food-safety programs now under the purview of the Food and Drug Administration.
As a co-sponsor of the bill, Rep. Rosa DeLauro - D-New Haven - said while the 'F' in Food and Drug Administration stands for 'food,' the agency's track record has shown food safety isn't a top priority.
"I think we can safely say that public confidence is eroding in the ability of the FDA to protect our food supply," said DeLauro. "We've got inadequate responses to recalls, a failure to implement a culture of outbreak prevention, rules that languish, initiatives that they don't put into practice for years."
She said a new Food Safety Administration would have more power to investigate food-related public health concerns, and likens it to the role of the National Transportation Safety Board.
DeLauro said the FDA's priority has been the safety of drugs and medical devices, although it regulates 80% of the nation's food supply as well.
The Reagan Udall Foundation, an independent nonprofit, has been called in to investigate food-safety practices at the FDA, after the recall of powdered baby formula made by Abbott Nutrition.
DeLauro said she has some misgivings about the choice, since several of the foundation's board members were employed by the FDA. She said she thinks real change will require establishing a truly independent, federal food-safety agency.
"It is my intention to challenge the oversight of structural change - and where we need to go with the FDA - by the Reagan Udall Foundation," said DeLauro. "[I'd] rather put my faith in the Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General."
Unsafe food and food recalls are growing concerns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 128,000 Americans are hospitalized with foodborne illnesses every year, and they're fatal for 3,000 - incidents that are preventable.
A companion bill has been introduced in the U.S. Senate.
New faces, longer lines and empty shelves: Ohio's hunger-fighting network is sounding the alarm as it faces unprecedented challenges.
At the Southeast Ohio Foodbank in Logan, Director Rose Frech said with inventory at about 15% of capacity, they're struggling with severe food shortages. That's forced them to make difficult decisions, she said, such as canceling direct mobile food distributions.
"The real heartbreak is people came to rely on us for food for their families," said Frech. "To no longer be available to those folks in need - it's just frankly devastating."
CEO of the West Ohio Food Bank Tommie Harner said at the same time, there's been a spike in the number of people in need of food assistance.
"Many of them are struggling with rising inflation, the cost of fuel, the increased cost of food," said Harner. "And you go to the grocery store and many of the items are not available."
Ohio has nearly $2 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds remaining. The Ohio Association of Foodbanks asked for $183 million, including $50 million for emergency food purchases, but the Legislature recessed for summer without fulfilling the request.
Harner explained that a lack of product availability, price increases and higher transportation costs are putting the squeeze on federal commodities.
"Just in the last six months, we've had 48 loads of USDA foods that have canceled," said Harner. "And many times that USDA food is our protein items."
Local food donations are also down, but Frech noted that private donors can only do so much.
"There are a lot of really generous people who care deeply about the community," said Frech. "But there's just not the same kind of wealth that you would see in other areas. So we're never going to be able to fundraise our way out of a situation like this."
Local nonprofits in the Bay Area are tackling hunger in low-income neighborhoods by stocking corner stores and "community fridges" around town with free healthy meals.
The HOPE Collaborative in Oakland has received a $5,500 grant to help with this effort, from the Health, Environment, Agriculture and Labor Food Alliance - known as HEAL.
Elizabeth Esparza - interim project director at HOPE Collaborative - said people think that hunger needs went down as the pandemic has eased, but that isn't the case.
"There were a lot of increased supports in 2020," said Esparza. "And a lot of those started to drop off before the end of 2020 when the pandemic was at its worst. And so, that need is still there."
HOPE Collaborative has teamed up with nonprofits Cocina del Corazon and Third Eye Soul Kitchen to stock community fridges placed around town and launched the Community Food Distribution Project with their Healthy Corner Store partners in March.
Navina Khanna, executive director of the HEAL Food Alliance, said the group is awarding $52,000 in rapid-response grants to food justice organizations that work with communities of color.
"We were seeing that to go through a whole funding process is often very, very cumbersome," said Khanna, "in terms of an application and reporting requirements, and things like that. And that, by creating a pool of funds and getting that out to our communities, our communities could do what they need to do."
The grants are designed to be flexible and can be used for many things - including repairs to a broken fridge, transportation, food and more. They have benefited eight grassroots, BIPOC-led organizations across the country.
Disclosure: HEAL (Health, Environment, Agriculture, Labor) Food Alliance contributes to our fund for reporting on Environment, Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice, Sustainable Agriculture. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.