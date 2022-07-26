ND Reaches New Heights in Community Livability Projects

Towns and cities across America are rolling out recruiting efforts to keep their populations stable. A grant program for community-led projects puts the emphasis on making places livable for everyone, and the response is growing in North Dakota.



Since 2017, AARP has been awarding Community Challenge grants - which call for quick turnaround improvement projects carried out by civic leaders, nonprofits and residents.



At the state and national level this year, the program awarded its largest amount of grants so far.



Janelle Moos - advocacy director for AARP North Dakota - said as municipalities monitor population trends, putting a finer point on certain quality-of-life issues is important.



"Maybe it's making streets more walkable, making their downtown areas more friendly," said Moos. "How do they create community gardens?"



In North Dakota this year, four groups with ideas to improve their communities received grants totaling $52,000.



Among them is a plan for a public fishing spot in Devils Lake, as well as informational videos to promote the use of public transportation in the Bismarck, Mandan and Lincoln area.



Last year, Bismarck received funding to revitalize an underused park in a diverse area, with a new mural serving as a key component of the upgrades.



The city's Nutrition Services Program Coordinator Katie Johnke said she hopes it can spark conversations for similar efforts, while allowing area residents to come together on a range of issues.



"I think there's a lot of opportunity to use those spaces as a neutral environment for people to have those conversations," said Johnke.



The program is broadening its scope in considering projects, including those that address challenges such as affordable housing.



Moos said these collective efforts still center around the idea of making life better for everyone who either resides in or is looking to move to a specific community.



"We all want very similar things," said Moos. "So, these projects really look at what keeps people in communities but what attracts them and then how can we apply that funding to make sure that that is something that the community needs and wants."







References: AARP invests in communities across North Dakota through four organizations as part of nationwide grant program AARP 2022



get more stories like this via email



AARP is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Nebraska Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors Nebraskans age 50 and older who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.



LaNeta Carlock and her husband Stan received the Andrus Award in 2020 for a series of projects they spearheaded in Haigler, in southwest Nebraska - starting with volunteering to help underprivileged kids learn to read.



"So we had wonderful careers, we were able to retire early," said Carlock. "We decided we were going to move back to our little village to give back to the community where we got our start."



After seeing that the small country school Stan's mom attended had fallen into disrepair, they expanded their volunteer footprint. Six years and $50,000 raised later, the school was converted into the first of many museums and community centers founded by the Carlocks in Haigler.



Nomination forms for the annual award can be found online at 'aarp.org/AndrusAward.' Applications are due by July 15.



Carlock says there are many volunteers across Nebraska doing important work, and she encourages anyone who values their contributions to take time to fill out the application to give them the recognition they've earned.



"Even though they may not want it, or they don't think they need it," said Carlock. "But it's to let others know the joy and satisfaction of giving back, to encourage others to volunteer for their communities. Because you will get back so much more."



Previous Andrus recipients have been honored for their volunteer work fighting for family caregivers' rights in the workplace and at home; collecting and delivering clothing, household items and toys to the Omaha Indian Reservation in Macy; growing fresh produce for food banks and senior centers near Gering; and transporting Red Cloud emergency medical technicians and medications to the local hospital.







References: Volunteering in America: Rankings State ranking by volunteer rate The Corporation for National & Community Service 2022

AARP Andrus Award for Community Service AARP 2022



get more stories like this via email



Volunteers have set up camp and are hard at work on the historic Lemley Mill in Wyoming's South Pass Historic Mining District, where the Red Desert meets the Wind River Mountains.



They're working to stabilize the building, which still has mining equipment inside.



Renee Bovee, program coordinator for the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, said once it's on better footing, visitors will be able to peek through the windows and see what a gold mill looked like in the early 20th century.



"Eventually," said Bovee, "people will be able to see this mill, understand the surrounding, understand what it was like to try and be a gold miner in that area with Wyoming's horrible winters."



Constructed during the Great Depression, Lemley is one of the last remaining gold mills in the area.



The 30-square-mile mining district saw swarms of migrant miners after gold was discovered in 1842. By 1868, some 1,500 people lived in South Pass and Atlantic City.



The fund has contributed resources for the project through a grant to the Alliance for Historic Wyoming.



The U.S. Bureau of Land Management partnered with the nonprofit Historicorps to assemble a team of volunteers to assist in structural improvements at the mill, and the only saloon in Miner's Delight.



Liz Rice, director of workforce engagement and communications for Historicorps, said the saloon offers a window into boom-and-bust towns of the era.



They were wildly active over a few years, often with multiple saloons, granaries to purchase food, housing and other buildings filled with a variety of businesses.



"And in this case," said Rice, "the saloon is unique not only for being the only one in this location, but it's also one of the most deteriorated buildings that can still be saved."



The saloon is one of 17 buildings still standing in Miner's Delight, and Rice said she expects to be sending more volunteers - students and young adults learning traditional trades and crafts - back to the site in coming years.



She said participants rarely leave a few pounds lighter, thanks to delicious meals provided by Historcorp - one of many benefits reported by volunteers.



"One of the things that I hear the most is how much camaraderie they experienced," said Rice, "how much they learned about the history, how much they were able to advance their own technical skills on a historic preservation project site."









get more stories like this via email

