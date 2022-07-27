Groups Fill Food-Access Gaps in WA School District

When school districts are not able to provide summer-school classes, it can have a big effect on how children get meals. Case in point: the Mount Adams School District in the Yakima Valley, where staffing shortages mean about 800 kids won't have breakfast and lunch meal options this summer.



Groups like Yakima Valley Partners for Education and the Peacekeeper Society are stepping up to fill the gap, in communities like White Swan and Harrah.



Suzy Diaz, collective impact director of Yakima Valley Partners for Education, said a confluence of issues is leading families to choose low-quality foods.



"Families will go for low cost but also low nutrition, because it's something that is easier for families to access," Diaz explained. "Our hope is that we can all work together to support the families during this time."



Diaz pointed out inflation and high transportation costs are putting pressure on local families. Her organization provides food access which is culturally relevant for the region, with its high percentage of residents of Latin heritage. She added they have to cancel their event this week because of a heat advisory.



Carmen Mendez, food access network director for Northwest Harvest, said they have been asked to support families in the Yakima Valley and are trying to find ways to help, even as they deal with their own supply-chain issues. She noted there is a sad irony to this situation in the region.



"They're surrounded by apple orchards as far as the eyes can see, and hops and everything else," Mendez observed. "Yet they don't get to experience or enjoy any of that bounty of the valley."



Mendez emphasized a new Northwest Harvest distribution site in the Yakima Valley should be set up by December, when the group hopes to partner with local farmers to provide food access.



Diaz added families are in a difficult situation, but are thankful for the support they're receiving.



"It's always nice to see people come up and be very surprised and express their gratitude for just having community rally around them," Diaz concluded.



About one in six Washington children lives in a household facing challenges to putting enough food on the table, according to Northwest Harvest.



Disclosure: Northwest Harvest contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Poverty Issues, and Sustainable Agriculture. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Child hunger data Northwest Harvest 2022



get more stories like this via email



Households receiving benefits from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children could be able to start shopping for baby formula online, perhaps within months.



The federal government said states can apply for grants to improve their programs for people with WIC benefits. WIC participants purchase nearly half the nation's baby formula, but until now have not been able to use their benefits to get it from online retailers.



Geri Henchy, director of nutrition policy and early childhood programs at the Food Research and Action Center, said the government began testing online programs for WIC recipients last year.



"And this year, just now, they're saying that they're going to fund states to move forward with online ordering," Henchy noted. "They're inviting them to apply for this funding, and it's part of a larger effort to improve the shopping options for WIC clients."



With the ongoing formula shortage, she argued better access is especially important for new parents in rural areas. WIC monthly benefits go to people who are low-income and pregnant, postpartum, breastfeeding or have children up to age five, to help ensure these families have access to nutritious foods.



More than 100,000 Kentucky households receive WIC benefits.



Henchy explained before the nationwide shortage, WIC participants could purchase only one brand of formula. But the U.S. Department of Agriculture has lifted purchasing restrictions, and Henchy pointed out the change will remain in effect.



"Now, all the states in the Southeast have expanded the types of formulas that WIC parents can purchase, in essence, with their benefits," Henchy observed.



Henchy added WIC has been a lifeline for families during a time of unprecedented food inflation.



"Families have a guarantee of the amount of formula, they have a guarantee of the amount of cereal and juice and eggs," Henchy stressed. "They're guaranteed to get that as part of their benefits. And I think that's really important, and people are relying on it."



The Biden administration also said it will work with states to implement disaster plans to ensure households have access to formula, and improve distribution of specialty formula for infants with health conditions, in the event of a future supply-chain disruption or emergency declaration.



References: Online shopping U.S. Dept. of Agriculture 06/30/2022

WIC participation U.S. Dept. of Agriculture 07/08/2022

Formula purchasing White House 05/12/2022



get more stories like this via email



A farmworker group in Watsonville is speaking out after a local church terminated the lease on land used for a community garden.



The group, called Tierras Milperas, has grown food for local families for 12 years on property which belongs to the All Saints/Cristo Rey Episcopal Church.



After a community outcry, Bishop Lucinda Ashby recently granted a 90-day extension on the lease.



Hugo Sanchez-Nava, community coordinator for Tierras Milperas, wants a meeting with the bishop to clear the air.



"Rescinding the lease termination and speaking with our members directly will demonstrate her commitment to making sure the church welcomes all the people in the community no matter their race or background or history or culture," Sanchez-Nava asserted.



In the termination letter, the church said the church property has recently become unsafe, after a church employee was found dead in his car. Police are also investigating an alleged rape and reports someone left drug paraphernalia in the area. The church pastor did not respond to multiple requests for an interview.



Carmen Cortez, member of the Council of Gardeners for Tierras Milperas, said the threat of eviction is unfair to the 46 families who use the community garden, and said they should not be blamed for the incidents.



"These concerns that they're raising are very serious," Cortez acknowledged. "And we would have expected them to come to us when they actually happened, if they did happen. However, we are very certain that on our side of the fence where we manage our garden, they have not happened. And so we would like to have that conversation with the bishop."



The bishop's office said it will allow the families to harvest the current crop if it receives a contact list of Tierras Milperas' membership. The office added it will consider a new lease, pending further negotiations.



References: Statement All Saint/Cristo rey Episcopal Church 07/14/2022



get more stories like this via email

