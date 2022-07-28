Big Oil Keeping Prices High as Crude Prices Drop

A new analysis shows big oil companies are much more reluctant to lower gasoline prices when crude prices drop than they are to raise prices when crude costs rise.



In one example documented by the group Accountable.US, when crude prices dropped by just over 1% in April, oil companies raised gas prices by nearly 2%.



Jordan Schreiber, energy and environment director for the group, said Wyoming consumers might expect prices at the pump to go down as the cost of crude oil drops, but gas prices remain stubbornly high.



"We would hope that the American people who have been really having a tough time paying for gasoline over the last few months would see some price drops," Schreiber noted. "But unfortunately, this is just another example of big oil really gouging folks at the pump."



After crude prices dropped by nearly 2% in May, companies raised gas prices by nearly 4%. In June, after crude dropped by more than 7%, it took days for prices to drop by just 2%. Industry groups have deflected criticism linking pricing to record profits, and have called on the Biden administration to open up more public lands for drilling to help ease prices.



Schreiber countered oil and gas companies left parcels of public lands they had specifically requested on the table at a recent drilling auction, and noted the industry already is sitting on thousands of untapped leases.



Schreiber believes the primary cause of high prices can be found in company ledger books. Last year, the top 25 oil and gas companies saw a record $237 billion in profits.



"We're looking at Quarter Two earnings calls this week, and we anticipate those to be record-breaking for 2022 as well," Schreiber pointed out. "The oil and gas companies have little to no incentive to actually bring this down. And so they can point fingers all they want to, but the reality is they're just gouging American consumers."



Schreiber added she hopes the analysis will serve as a wake-up call for Congress to take action, and she called on voters to urge their representatives to pass a windfall tax to hold big oil accountable.



She contended it is not reasonable or sustainable for the American people to continue footing the bill for companies' record profits.



"Rather than turning those profits back around to boost production or invest in clean energy, they're just sending it all back to shareholders and stock buybacks," Schreiber stressed. "Truly record-setting amounts of money going back to shareholder and buybacks this year and last year."



References: Analysis Accountable.US 07/14/2022



Florida small businesses looking for financial help often have limited options, but there is a new opportunity for assistance.



A group of community lenders created the Southern Opportunity and Resilience Fund (SOAR), to help small companies and nonprofits recover from the impacts of the pandemic. SOAR loans are available up to $100,000, with an interest rate fixed at 4%, much lower than traditional loans. They're available through lenders known as Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs).



Fabiana Estrada, Southeast region director of lending for Ascendus, explained the program's goal.



"Our mission as a CDFI is to provide capital for those small business owners that they are not bankable, that they are not ready to be having a conversation with a traditional lender," Estrada outlined.



Businesses must have fewer than 50 employees to qualify for a SOAR loan, and must also have been in operation prior to September 2019. The fund has $30 million available, and because demand is high, Estrada predicts the money will likely be used up by year's end.



David Stackhouse, owner of Positive Energy Battery Company in Jacksonville, which has benefited from a SOAR loan, said working with a Community Development Financial Institution has its advantages.



"They actually want to do business with me," Stackhouse emphasized. "I'm a small company and so, qualifying for financing and lending, even through my local, trusted banking partners, it wasn't going to happen."



SOAR loans can be used for a variety of purposes including marketing, supplies, and payment of property taxes, utilities and rent.



"With supply chain issues being what they were -- I sell all kinds of batteries all over the United States -- I could not experience a shortage in supply," Stackhouse stressed. "So, the first thing I used the funds for was to carry my own inventory."



Financing is available in 15 southern states, and 80% of past SOAR Fund loan recipients identify as women or persons of color.



References: SOAR Fund 2022



