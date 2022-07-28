Big Oil Keeping Prices High as Crude Prices Drop

A new analysis shows big oil companies are much more reluctant to lower gasoline prices when crude prices drop than they are to raise prices when crude costs rise.
get more stories like this via email
In one example documented by the group Accountable.US, when crude prices dropped by just over 1% in April, oil companies raised gas prices by nearly 2%.
Jordan Schreiber, energy and environment director for the group, said Wyoming consumers might expect prices at the pump to go down as the cost of crude oil drops, but gas prices remain stubbornly high.
"We would hope that the American people who have been really having a tough time paying for gasoline over the last few months would see some price drops," Schreiber noted. "But unfortunately, this is just another example of big oil really gouging folks at the pump."
After crude prices dropped by nearly 2% in May, companies raised gas prices by nearly 4%. In June, after crude dropped by more than 7%, it took days for prices to drop by just 2%. Industry groups have deflected criticism linking pricing to record profits, and have called on the Biden administration to open up more public lands for drilling to help ease prices.
Schreiber countered oil and gas companies left parcels of public lands they had specifically requested on the table at a recent drilling auction, and noted the industry already is sitting on thousands of untapped leases.
Schreiber believes the primary cause of high prices can be found in company ledger books. Last year, the top 25 oil and gas companies saw a record $237 billion in profits.
"We're looking at Quarter Two earnings calls this week, and we anticipate those to be record-breaking for 2022 as well," Schreiber pointed out. "The oil and gas companies have little to no incentive to actually bring this down. And so they can point fingers all they want to, but the reality is they're just gouging American consumers."
Schreiber added she hopes the analysis will serve as a wake-up call for Congress to take action, and she called on voters to urge their representatives to pass a windfall tax to hold big oil accountable.
She contended it is not reasonable or sustainable for the American people to continue footing the bill for companies' record profits.
"Rather than turning those profits back around to boost production or invest in clean energy, they're just sending it all back to shareholders and stock buybacks," Schreiber stressed. "Truly record-setting amounts of money going back to shareholder and buybacks this year and last year."
Florida small businesses looking for financial help often have limited options, but there is a new opportunity for assistance.
get more stories like this via email
A group of community lenders created the Southern Opportunity and Resilience Fund (SOAR), to help small companies and nonprofits recover from the impacts of the pandemic. SOAR loans are available up to $100,000, with an interest rate fixed at 4%, much lower than traditional loans. They're available through lenders known as Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs).
Fabiana Estrada, Southeast region director of lending for Ascendus, explained the program's goal.
"Our mission as a CDFI is to provide capital for those small business owners that they are not bankable, that they are not ready to be having a conversation with a traditional lender," Estrada outlined.
Businesses must have fewer than 50 employees to qualify for a SOAR loan, and must also have been in operation prior to September 2019. The fund has $30 million available, and because demand is high, Estrada predicts the money will likely be used up by year's end.
David Stackhouse, owner of Positive Energy Battery Company in Jacksonville, which has benefited from a SOAR loan, said working with a Community Development Financial Institution has its advantages.
"They actually want to do business with me," Stackhouse emphasized. "I'm a small company and so, qualifying for financing and lending, even through my local, trusted banking partners, it wasn't going to happen."
SOAR loans can be used for a variety of purposes including marketing, supplies, and payment of property taxes, utilities and rent.
"With supply chain issues being what they were -- I sell all kinds of batteries all over the United States -- I could not experience a shortage in supply," Stackhouse stressed. "So, the first thing I used the funds for was to carry my own inventory."
Financing is available in 15 southern states, and 80% of past SOAR Fund loan recipients identify as women or persons of color.
A new website is helping Montanans answer tricky legal questions about debt.
The Montana Legal Services Association has launched MontanaDebtOptions.org to offer resources for those dealing with consumer debt.
Alex Clark, community legal education coordinator for the Association, said the website is designed for any Montanan with a debt question who is afraid of losing income or property due to debt collection.
"We created some custom answers based on people's individual experiences with debt collectors that are pretty common to give them an idea of what might be crossing the line and what is actually legal," Clark explained.
Nationwide, about 64 million Americans have debt in collections, according to the Urban Institute.
The Montana Legal Services Association helped more than 350 clients with consumer debt issues last year. The website also includes a garnishment calculator to verify if a debt collector is taking the right amount from a person's wages.
Clark pointed out many people struggle when they are served with a lawsuit. He noted to participate in a lawsuit, people have to file a written response to the court by the deadline outlined in the serving papers, but it can be hard to identify.
"As we all know, court papers are really scary," Clark stated. "They're hard to understand. It's not really clear-cut what to do, and if you can't afford an attorney, you don't know where to go. So we're trying to change that."
Debt lawsuits are among the most common civil court cases in the country. But less than 10% of people have legal representation in such cases, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts.
Many simply don't show up to court, with about 70% of cases ending in default in favor of the debt collector. The website emphasized it shouldn't take the place of advice from a lawyer.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: The Montana Legal Services Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Civil Rights, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Poverty Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
In the near future, Minnesota regulators will decide whether companies such as CenterPoint Energy can keep customer surcharges in place related to a 2021 winter storm. Watchdogs worry utilities are leaning too much on ratepayers for higher natural-gas prices.
get more stories like this via email
In February of 2021, Winter Storm Uri sent prices soaring, and utilities serving Minnesota incurred significant costs as a result. But the Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota contends CenterPoint still made more than $1 billion in profits last year.
CUB's Senior Regulatory Advocate Brian Edstrom noted that the company benefited financially from a merger involving one of its affiliates, creating a tale of two economies.
"CenterPoint's shareholders did well," said Edstrom. "And their ratepayers did not do well."
He said there's nothing to suggest price gouging is happening. But CUB says as some customers fall behind on payments, state regulators should force the utilities to pick up at least some of the tab.
The company argues it did not receive windfall profits from the affiliate deal. And two administrative law judges have sided with the utilities, ahead of a final decision on the bill surcharge question.
Karlee Weinmann - research and communications manager for the Energy and Policy Institute - said while these companies did encounter sizable price costs, state findings show they didn't do enough to prepare for the situation.
She said it's worth noting CenterPoint's CEO took home $38 million in compensation last year.
"What we're seeing," said Weinmann, "is a real mismatch in what the experience is for the utility and its executives, and the customers it's supposed to serve."
She said she feels the pending outcome of the regulatory review is something the public should be watching closely.
"Especially at a time when we're seeing a lot of struggles among households, among business owners," said Weinmann. "This is just a pivitol place to be placing our attention."
Customers also are encouraged to offer feedback to the Public Utilities Commission before it makes its decision.