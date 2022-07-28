Thursday, July 28, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - July 28, 2022
Play

Inaction on climate change is called an "unprecedented failure," Senators strike a deal to salvage parts of Build Back Better, and hunger advocates celebrate progress while vowing to continue the fight.

2022Talks - July 28, 2022
Play

Senators reach a deal to salvage parts of the Build Back Better Act, the Fed announces another interest rate hike to curb inflation, and protestors are urged to avoid the Congressional Baseball Game.

The Yonder Report - July 28, 2022
Play

Climbing a Nebraska wind turbine tower toward a career, a new study explores barriers to healthcare for LGBTQ communities, and rural radio listeners still tune their dial to ag shows.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Arkansas Teachers Spend Their Summer Asking for Pay Raises

Play

Thursday, July 28, 2022   

When the new school year starts mid-August, many Arkansas teachers will have spent the summer in a frustrating bid to convince legislators they deserve a raise.

The state has a budget surplus of $1.6 billion, and in early June, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said a pay increase for educators would be on the agenda for the special legislative session.

Carol Fleming, president of the Arkansas Education Association, said it would have raised the starting pay from $36,000 a year to $46,000. But she acknowledged it is off the table now, as the governor said he does not have enough legislative support to move it forward.

"So, what we have been doing is reaching out to our legislators, trying to garner support for a pay increase for our educators," Fleming explained. "Not just for certified teachers, but for all educators."

Fleming added they will continue to rally and protest, with the next event on August 7 at 4 p.m. in front of the State Capitol. The special session is set to start the week of August 8.

A National Education Association survey said the average teacher pay in Arkansas is almost $52,000 a year, but compared to other states, Arkansas ranks 46th, and the low starting pay makes it hard to recruit new teachers.

Fleming emphasized increasing it is a practical matter, which will also allow school districts to retain their best educators.

"Right now, we are seeing educators leaving the profession," Fleming observed. "We are at a critical shortage for our educators, and that's not just certified, but all educators."

She added it has been discouraging seeing people leave the field of teaching or move to surrounding states for higher pay. The survey, based on last year's salaries, also found teachers are making less than they did a decade ago, taking inflation into account.


get more stories like this via email
A survey found 70% of voters who are concerned about climate change support a national climate emergency declaration. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Inaction on Climate Change Called an 'Unprecedented Failure'

Calling it a "clear and present danger," President Joe Biden announced new measures last week to make communities more resilient against climate chang…

Social Issues

Hunger Advocates Celebrate Progress; Vow to Continue Fight

California's new budget expands CalFresh benefits to low-income undocumented people age 55 and older, and now advocates are looking to build on their …

Environment

CO Clean-Air Advocates Push for Better Ozone Protections

Kate Merlin's two children could not play outside for nearly half of last summer at camp because ground-level ozone reached levels considered dangerou…

Only 20% of Latinos with mental-health issues talk with a primary-care physician, according to a U.S. Surgeon General's report. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

NC Health Center Aims to Reduce Mental-Health Stigma Among Latinos

Stigma around mental health and a lack of resources available in Spanish means many individuals in North Carolina's Latino community are going without…

Social Issues

Big Oil Keeping Prices High as Crude Prices Drop

A new analysis shows big oil companies are much more reluctant to lower gasoline prices when crude prices drop than they are to raise prices when crud…

The national Girls on the Run Program has been available in South Dakota since 2006. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

'Girls on the Run' Looks to Build Life Skills for SD Youths

In early August, fall registration opens at several South Dakota locations offering a national program geared for grade-school-age girls. It combines …

Social Issues

MI Voting Rights Group: Make a Plan to Vote Next Week

Next Tuesday is the primary election in Michigan, and groups such as the Voting Access for All Coalition are encouraging people to make a plan to …

Environment

MO Conservation Dept. Updates Plan to Combat Fatal Disease in Deer

The Missouri Department of Conservation wants public input on changes to its plan to manage Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), among white-tailed deer…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021