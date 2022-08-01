Missouri Primary Voter ID Rules and Beyond

Despite all the news of recent changes to Missouri voting laws, some things remain the same for the Aug. 2 primary.



Voters going to the polls this Tuesday still will be able to cast their ballots using the "old" voter ID rules. Missouri League of Women Voters President Marilyn McLeod wants to clear up any confusion.



"For the Aug. 2 election, the current rules apply," she said. "There is not strict photo voter ID; there is a range of possible IDs that you can use."



Current law permits the use of ID issued by the U.S. government, the State of Missouri or state agencies, as well as IDs from a university, college or technical school. Acceptable non-photo forms of ID include a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document that includes the voter's name and address.



Looking forward to the November election, Missourians will face much stricter voter ID requirements. The new rules will require an unexpired Missouri driver's license or other state-issued ID, or an unexpired photo ID issued by the federal government. That includes military IDs and passports. Backers of the changes have said they're being put into place to prevent voter fraud, but McLeod predicted they'll have unexpected consequences at the polls.



"We have serious concerns about this, because this could stop thousands of people from voting," she said. "For example, seniors who are no longer driving - who have a driver's license, but it has expired - they would not be able to use it to vote."



The new voter ID rules will be in effect for the General Election in November. More details are on the Secretary of State's website.





Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.



Disclosure: League of Women Voters contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

Young people often see registering to vote as a rite of passage, but voting advocates discovered one Indiana county has created new obstacles for them.



The League of Women Voters has a long-established practice of conducting voter-registration drives among high school seniors.



Ken Jones, voter services committee chair for the League of Women Voters of Greater Lafayette, said it yields several hundred new voter registrations each year.



"A number of those are going to be done on the federal voter registration form," Jones explained. "The kids fill it out, and they commonly provide the last four digits of their Social Security numbers as their form of ID, which is all perfectly fine under federal and state law."



Jones noted they deliver the applications in bulk to county election officials. Last fall, the league discovered some applications were being subjected to a stricter "mail-in" registration standard, which requires additional proof of address through a utility bill or similar document, which high school students do not typically have.



In attempting to require these high school voter applicants to prove their addresses, the voting advocate groups believe Tippecanoe County officials were demanding more proof than is required under law, and Jones sees it as a problem.



"A county doesn't get to decide that there's an additional requirement that voters must meet in order to vote," Jones asserted.



In a March 10 email, officials with the Indiana Election Division advised the county it does not have the authority to establish voter-registration requirements not codified in federal and state law, but Tippecanoe County election officials continue to interpret the statute as allowing them to regard hand-delivered voter registrations brought in by a third party as being mailed in.



With the impasse, the local League of Women Voters chapter and Common Cause filed a formal administrative complaint on July 21. Jones is hopeful the approach will resolve the issue without going to court.



"We're starting with an administrative complaint; this is not a judicial complaint," Jones acknowledged. "We felt that a step before that would be to go through the election officials in Indianapolis, have them really work it out hopefully with the election officials in the county."



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



