Monday, August 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - August 1, 2022
Emergency loans are made available to Kentucky small businesses as flooding deaths rise, outside spending in Michigan's primary sounds alarms, and NYC's public restrooms need better disability access.

2022Talks - August 1, 2022
Death toll rises in eastern KY floods, Manchin defends support of Inflation Reduction Act, Pelosi heads to Asia, and report reveals Prince Charles' charity accepted money from Bin Laden family.

The Yonder Report - July 28, 2022
Climbing a Nebraska wind turbine tower toward a career, a new study explores barriers to healthcare for LGBTQ communities, and rural radio listeners still tune their dial to ag shows.

Missouri Primary Voter ID Rules and Beyond

Monday, August 1, 2022   

Despite all the news of recent changes to Missouri voting laws, some things remain the same for the Aug. 2 primary.

Voters going to the polls this Tuesday still will be able to cast their ballots using the "old" voter ID rules. Missouri League of Women Voters President Marilyn McLeod wants to clear up any confusion.

"For the Aug. 2 election, the current rules apply," she said. "There is not strict photo voter ID; there is a range of possible IDs that you can use."

Current law permits the use of ID issued by the U.S. government, the State of Missouri or state agencies, as well as IDs from a university, college or technical school. Acceptable non-photo forms of ID include a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document that includes the voter's name and address.

Looking forward to the November election, Missourians will face much stricter voter ID requirements. The new rules will require an unexpired Missouri driver's license or other state-issued ID, or an unexpired photo ID issued by the federal government. That includes military IDs and passports. Backers of the changes have said they're being put into place to prevent voter fraud, but McLeod predicted they'll have unexpected consequences at the polls.

"We have serious concerns about this, because this could stop thousands of people from voting," she said. "For example, seniors who are no longer driving - who have a driver's license, but it has expired - they would not be able to use it to vote."

The new voter ID rules will be in effect for the General Election in November. More details are on the Secretary of State's website.


Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

Disclosure: League of Women Voters contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


State officials say more than 1,000 eastern Kentucky residents were rescued from their homes after catastrophic flooding last Wednesday. (Office of Gov. Andy Beshear)

Social Issues

Emergency Loans Available to Eastern KY Small Businesses

Quick-turnaround loans of up to $5,000 are available to small businesses in eastern Kentucky affected by the devastating flooding that has left at lea…

Environment

Habitat Loss, Climate Change Threaten Iconic Monarch Butterfly

An insect species which can evoke childhood memories is in trouble, and has just been added to the Red List of Threatened Species compiled by the …

Health and Wellness

Coloradans Call Dental Health Important, But Cite Barriers

Oral health has been called the window into your overall health. Problems in the mouth can alert providers to underlying medical conditions, and …

A public meeting on redistricting is scheduled for Aug. 25 at Salish Kootenai College. (Salish Kootenai College/U.S. Department of Education)

Social Issues

MT Redistricting Has Impacts for Native Communities

With new voting maps for Montana's Legislature to be revealed soon, Native American communities are being encouraged to watch the process closely…

Health and Wellness

NYC Public Restrooms Need Better Disability Access

The New York City Council is considering asking the Department of Transportation and the Department of Parks and Recreation to develop a report outlin…

Federal statistics show that Latinos are expected to comprise a majority of net new workers this decade. (Kablonk Micro/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: Too Many Latinos Stuck in Low-Wage Jobs

Too many Latinos are stuck in low-wage occupations, according to a new report, and some with darker skin face discrimination and an even steeper …

Health and Wellness

Florida Nonprofit Helps Children Cope with Prolonged Grief

Losing a loved one can be traumatic, but when it happens to children, it can leave them at risk of anxiety, depression and even post-traumatic stress …

Social Issues

Guaranteed Income Helps Parents Boost Kids’ Education

By Katie Fleischer for Ms. MagazineBroadcast version by Suzanne Potter for California News Service/Public News Service After another school year …

 

