Monday, August 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - August 1, 2022
Play

Emergency loans are made available to Kentucky small businesses as flooding deaths rise, outside spending in Michigan's primary sounds alarms, and NYC's public restrooms need better disability access.

2022Talks - August 1, 2022
Play

Death toll rises in eastern KY floods, Manchin defends support of Inflation Reduction Act, Pelosi heads to Asia, and report reveals Prince Charles' charity accepted money from Bin Laden family.

The Yonder Report - July 28, 2022
Play

Climbing a Nebraska wind turbine tower toward a career, a new study explores barriers to healthcare for LGBTQ communities, and rural radio listeners still tune their dial to ag shows.

Social Issues  |  Community Issues and Volunteering    News
Emergency Loans Available to Eastern KY Small Businesses

Play

Monday, August 1, 2022   

Quick-turnaround loans of up to $5,000 are available to small businesses in eastern Kentucky affected by the devastating flooding that has left at least 28 people dead across more than a dozen counties.

Many of the region's local businesses were just starting to make a comeback from the pandemic, said Robert Allen, lending director at the Mountain Association, and now they'll need help rebuilding. He said residents and rescue crews who are beginning the cleanup process are counting on shops and stores to provide necessities.

"There are grocery stores that are there that are a vital part of the community, where the food source is," he said. "There are businesses that are going to have a really hard time building back, and the economic impact is real."

Allen said loan information may not be available online yet, but wants residents to know they should keep checking mtassociation.org for updates. President Joe Biden has declared the flooding a federal emergency, which opens the door for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance and federal aid for recovery efforts. The loans are aimed at helping business owners with immediate needs, and have a six-month interest-only payback period.

Allen said the goal is to get local businesses "back on their feet" as quickly as possible "to cover expenses that are going to come from critical equipment they may need - loss of revenue, need more capital, cleanups - whatever the case may be."

Applications for FEMA assistance are online at disasterassistance.gov. If specific county information isn't available yet, residents can pre-apply and the application will go through once the county has been included in the federal declaration. Home Crisis Cleanup help is also available at crisiscleanup.org.

Disclosure: Mountain Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Consumer Issues, Environment, Rural/Farming.


