Tuesday, August 2, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - August 2, 2022
Older women voters could decide the balance of power in November, the U.S. kills Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike, and conservation groups are not sold on a proposed Idaho gold mine.

2022Talks - August 2, 2022
It's Primary Election Day in six states, the U.S. kills Al-Qaeda's leader, the head of the U.N. says nuclear disaster is an imminent threat, and Senator Chuck Schumer defends his climate and energy package.

The Yonder Report - July 28, 2022
Climbing a Nebraska wind turbine tower toward a career, a new study explores barriers to healthcare for LGBTQ communities, and rural radio listeners still tune their dial to ag shows.

Older Women Voters Projected to Decide Balance of Power

Tuesday, August 2, 2022   

Women voters age 50 and older have not decided which candidates to support in November's midterm elections, and the direction they choose could determine the balance of power in Congress and statehouses around the country, according to recent polls.

Margie Omero, principal at the GBAO polling firm and a member of a bipartisan team commissioned by AARP to study the electorate, said women across the political spectrum are very concerned about deepening political polarization getting in the way of solving problems.

"And it's something honestly we hear from Democrats and Republicans and independents," Omero reported. "It's almost the thing that unites us as a country, this worry that we're divided."

Surveyors found the top issues for women voters age 50 and older include the day-to-day experience of rising prices. But by more than a two-to-one margin, women surveyed said they would vote for a candidate who is willing to work together to get things done, even if the result is an occasional compromise.

Significant majorities give elected officials D and F grades on issues including prices rising faster than income, the cost of health care and prescription drugs, and the wage gap between rich and poor. Omero pointed out women also report experiencing lingering impacts of the global pandemic.

"Large numbers of women, about a third, said that they had been experiencing depression, grief, worries about family members getting ill, caregiving pressures, mental-health challenges during the pandemic," Omero outlined.

The AARP survey was completed before Roe v Wade was overturned. Separate polling analysis by Tufts University suggests the Supreme Court decision will bring younger women to the polls in November in greater numbers.

Omero noted women always have played an important role in election outcomes, and expects this election to be no different.

"Older voters, in general, are reliable voters," Omero explained. "This is a group that's important to pay attention to, because they vote, and they haven't decided yet."


According to research from Consumers for Quality Care, 60% of Americans say they've skipped or delayed care at some point in their lives out of concerns over out-of-pocket costs. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Lawmakers Mull Drug-Pricing Reforms as Costs Become Top Issue for Voters

Democrats say they have reached an agreement on the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes measures aimed at lowering prescription-drug prices…

Environment

Conservation Groups, Nez Perce Not Sold on ID Gold Mine

Idaho has issued its first major permit for a gold mine east of McCall. Conservation groups and the Nez Perce tribes say the project raises alarm …

Social Issues

Economic Success Ladder a Harder Climb for U.S. Latinos

Hispanic and Latino workers have high employment rates in the U.S. but continue to experience a shortage of jobs paying enough to lift them into the …

State officials say more than 1,000 eastern Kentucky residents were rescued from their homes after catastrophic flooding last Wednesday. (Office of Gov. Andy Beshear)

Social Issues

Emergency Loans Available to Eastern KY Small Businesses

Quick-turnaround loans of up to $5,000 are available to small businesses in eastern Kentucky affected by the devastating flooding that has left at lea…

Environment

Habitat Loss, Climate Change Threaten Iconic Monarch Butterfly

An insect species which can evoke childhood memories is in trouble, and has just been added to the Red List of Threatened Species compiled by the …

A new survey found that 98% of Coloradans know that dental care is very important, or important, and want to prioritize it. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Coloradans Call Dental Health Important, But Cite Barriers

Oral health has been called the window into your overall health. Problems in the mouth can alert providers to underlying medical conditions, and …

Social Issues

MT Redistricting Has Impacts for Native Communities

With new voting maps for Montana's Legislature to be revealed soon, Native American communities are being encouraged to watch the process closely…

Health and Wellness

NYC Public Restrooms Need Better Disability Access

The New York City Council is considering asking the Department of Transportation and the Department of Parks and Recreation to develop a report outlin…

 

