Continuous CHIP Eligibility Could Keep More KY Kids Covered

The federal health insurance program for children helps keep more than 620,000 Kentucky kids insured.



A new report finds that CHIP, which marks its 25th anniversary this week, is a lifeline for families who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid but don't have access to employer-sponsored coverage.



Emily Beauregard, executive director of Kentucky Voices for Health, said an emergency provision enacted during the pandemic has meant kids relying on CHIP had quality health care, no matter what their parents' changes in jobs or income.



"When your income changes from month to month, or if it's seasonal because you're perhaps a farmer," she said, "then you're more likely to have times when your income goes just above the limit - and then other times when you're below the limit."



Beauregard said the Public Health Emergency declaration is set to expire in October. The federal government has said it will give states at least 60 days notice of a final deadline, so agencies can began reaching out to families to ensure kids don't fall through the coverage gap.



Beauregard added that the state could make continuous eligibility permanent, which she believes would reduce costs down the road.



"It leads to healthier kids, but it's also less costly administratively," she said. "And over time, kids are healthier because they have coverage constantly."



Beauregard pointed out that CHIP covers more than half the nation's Black and Hispanic children, and said increasing awareness about upcoming changes and re-enrollment in these populations is critical, as well as ensuring lasting federal funding for the program.



"All of these are ways that we can make sure that kids are their healthiest," she said.



Research shows that kids who have CHIP coverage see their doctor and dentist regularly, and are less likely to visit an emergency room.



Congress is considering a major legislative package that could affect not only investments in climate change but also the affordability of health care. Health-care advocates say it comes not a moment too soon.



One study found that from 1970 to 2020, the average American's health-care costs rose from $1,875 a year to more than $12,500.



Jim Manley, a board member of Consumers for Quality Care, said the main concern is that out-of-pocket costs are too high, according to the group's new poll. He says Arizonans agree they're getting squeezed by health-care costs.



"High deductibles, rising out-of-pocket costs and unpaid medical bills are plaguing American health-care consumers," he said, "with 75% of Arizona voters agreeing that the costs of health care are going up more than other things that they need."



The poll, by Impact Research and Lake Research Partners, found that three out of four American voters believe insurance companies are "nickel-and-diming" their household budgets with out-of-pocket costs.



The U.S. Senate could vote on the package, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, by the end of the week.



Last week, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., agreed on a bill that allows Medicare to negotiate some drug prices and caps out-of-pocket prescription-drug costs.



Tammy Caputi, a City Council member in Scottsdale, said medical debt is forcing many Arizonans, including her constituents, to cut spending on food and other essentials. She said some even lose their homes or are driven into bankruptcy.



"The general consensus," she said, "is that Congress should cap insurance deductibles, the prescription drug copays and all those other out-of-pocket maximums, to a point that people don't need to skip their care and go into medical debt."



Since no Republicans plan to vote for the bill, Senate Democrats say they'll pass it under the budget reconciliation process but must have all 50 members of their caucus and the vice president vote yes to do so. Passage could hinge on Sen. Kirsten Sinema, D-Ariz., who has yet to reveal how she plans to vote.





Congress is considering a major package of bills that could affect not only investments in fighting climate change, but also the affordability of health care.



Jim Manley, a board member of the organization Consumers for Quality Care, said Americans' main concern is that out-of-pocket costs are too high, according to recent polling. Manley said this is putting the squeeze on people in Nevada.



"Nearly three-fourths of Nevadans agree that the cost of health care is going up more than other things they need," he said, "and 61% of voters say they have skipped or delayed getting a health care they need because they're concerned about they'll need to pay out of pocket."



Consumers for Quality Care commissioned the poll, from Impact Research and The Mellman Group. Three-quarters of respondents to the survey also said they feel insurers are unfairly charging them small amounts, over and over again, for minor services.



Manley said he appreciates that Congress is discussing health care right now, but believes there's a need to ensure certain provisions, such as caps on what people have to pay for insulin. He saod that was in an earlier version of the bill the Senate is currently considering. Over the years, Manley said, insurance companies have shifted costs onto patients through higher deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs.



"We are urging Congress, as this reconciliation bill finishes up, to cap insurance deductibles, prescription drug copays and other out-of-pocket maximums at a level that's low that people don't need to skip care and/or go into medical debt," he said.



Negotiations over a reconciliation package in the Senate, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, are ongoing. Most recently, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., agreed on a bill that would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices and cap out-of-pocket prescription drug costs at $2,000 per year.



