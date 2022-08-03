Wednesday, August 3, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - August 3, 2022
Play

Arizonans say congress needs to do more to rein in health costs; NY droughts could advance with climate change; calls for infrastructure spending focus on rural Georgia.

2022 Talks - August 3, 2022
Play

A look at Tuesday s primary wins; the 'burn pits' bill heads to the president's desk; and; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi makes a historic visit to Taiwan.

The Yonder Report - July 28, 2022
Play

Climbing a Nebraska wind turbine tower toward a career, a new study explores barriers to healthcare for LGBTQ communities, and rural radio listeners still tune their dial to ag shows.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Montanans Look to Congress for Help on Health-Care Costs

Play

Wednesday, August 3, 2022   

Congress is considering a major package of bills that could affect not only investments in fighting climate change, but also the affordability of health care.

Jim Manley, a board member of the organization Consumers for Quality Care, said Americans' main concern is that out-of-pocket costs are too high, according to recent polling. He said Montanans agree that they're getting squeezed by health-care expenses.

"High deductibles, rising out-of-pocket costs and unpaid medical bills are plaguing American health-care consumers," he said, "with nearly 70% of the folks in Montana agreeing that the costs of health care are going up more than other things they need."

Consumers for Quality Care commissioned the poll, from Impact Research and Lake Research Partners. It also found 61% of folks in the state say they have skipped or delayed getting the health care they need because they're concerned about how much they'd have to pay out of pocket.

Manley said he appreciates that Congress is discussing health care right now, but believes there's a need to ensure certain provisions such as caps on what people have to pay for insulin. He said that was in an earlier version of the bill the Senate is currently considering. Over the years, Manley said, insurance companies have shifted costs onto patients through higher deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs.

"We are urging Congress, as this reconciliation bill finishes up, to cap insurance deductibles, prescription drug copays and other out-of-pocket maximums at a level that's low enough that people don't need to skip care and/or go into medical debt," he said.

Negotiations over a reconciliation package in the Senate, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, are ongoing. Most recently, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., agreed on a bill that would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices and cap out-of-pocket prescription drug costs at $2,000 per year.


get more stories like this via email
In four of the last five years, New York state has seen severe drought conditions, which experts say could worsen as the effects of climate change become more pronounced. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

NY Droughts Could Advance with Climate Change

Twenty-one counties in New York are under a drought watch, which could become the norm as climate change heats up the planet. According to the New …

Environment

Report: IA Needs to Bolster Water-Quality Monitoring

If Iowa wants to ensure its Nutrient Reduction Strategy is working to curb farm runoff, a new report from an environmental group says it needs to do …

Health and Wellness

New MN Law Enhances Confidentiality Program for Abuse Victims

A new Minnesota law has gone into effect this week involving a program that keeps address information confidential for victims of domestic abuse…

A spike in natural-gas prices is expected to double the cost of electricity in New Hampshire. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Granite Staters Face Energy-Cost Woes: Help Is Out There

As New Hampshire faces another week of hot, humid temperatures, its residents also are bracing for a dramatic spike in energy bills. As a result of …

Environment

Calls for Infrastructure Spending to Focus on Rural Georgia

As the climate crisis continues to bring record-setting heat and disproportionate air quality effects to Georgia, one local advocate is calling on …

According to research from Consumers for Quality Care, 60% of Americans say they've skipped or delayed care at some point in their lives out of concerns over out-of-pocket costs. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Lawmakers Mull Drug-Pricing Reforms as Costs Become Top Issue for Voters

Democrats say they have reached an agreement on the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes measures aimed at lowering prescription-drug prices…

Social Issues

Study Calls for Ending Financial-Fraud Victim Blaming

A new report suggested changing how we talk about victims of financial fraud could lead to a shift in how Wyoming and the nation respond to this growi…

Environment

Conservation Groups, Nez Perce Not Sold on ID Gold Mine

Idaho has issued its first major permit for a gold mine east of McCall. Conservation groups and the Nez Perce tribes say the project raises alarm …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021