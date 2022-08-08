Annual Child Well-Being Report Ranks Missouri 27th Among States

Children in Missouri are facing unprecedented levels of anxiety and depression - that's according to the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, released today by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.



The report finds mental health is a concern across the country, as kids felt the pressures from COVID-19. Nationally, nearly 12% of children had anxiety or depression, while in Missouri it was about 11%.



Tracy Greever-Rice is with Missouri Family and Community Trust, part of the Kids Count network. She said it's crucial that kids have access to mental-health care.



"In metropolitan areas we have clusters of mental and behavioral health professionals," said Greever-Rice. "But in more rural areas access becomes more of a challenge and becomes impacted by non-clinical things like transportation."



She added that affordable health-coverage options, either through private insurance or Medicaid, also is key to ensuring access to care. About 6% of Missouri kids lack health insurance, according to the report.



Missouri showed improvement in all of the report's economic indicators, including a lower child poverty rate than the national average.



Leslie Boissiere - vice president for external affairs with the Casey Foundation - said the federal government has offered supports, such as additional food assistance during the pandemic, but notes that help is likely to expire soon.



"It's incredibly important that decisionmakers seize the opportunity and the lessons learned during the COVID-19 period," said Boissiere, "when more resources were provided to families. So that we can make sure that every child has their basic needs met and that the overall well-being of children increases."



Sore spots for Missouri in the Kids Count data include fourth-grade reading proficiency and eighth-grade math proficiency, as well as the percentage of low-birth weight babies, and youths who are overweight or obese.



Greever-Rice said these are areas where good short-term and long-term policies can make a big difference in kids' lives as they mature into adulthood.



"Attentiveness to these issues will make a big difference and prevention is not just good for individuals," said Greever-Rice, "but also more efficient and a less expensive of a way to do public policy. "



Missouri ranks 27th overall for child well-being.







Disclosure: Annie E Casey Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education, Education, Juvenile Justice, Welfare Reform. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Kids Count Databook Annie E. Casey Foundation 08/08/2022



get more stories like this via email



Despite numerous challenges, eastern Kentucky schools and advocacy groups are working to make the upcoming school year as normal as possible and get kids back into the classroom.



Alissa Taylor, Kentucky state director for Save the Children, said school districts in the region have delayed the start of the academic year, and are working to approve a new start date. She explained schools are the focal point of many counties in eastern Kentucky, and with some buildings destroyed, community hubs have disappeared, too.



She pointed out her staff is working to ensure teachers have supplies.



"And not only the structural rebuilds of schools and classrooms," Taylor stressed. "But all of the materials that have accumulated over the years and teachers have poured their hard-earned money into to make a fun and engaging environment for kids."



The flooding has killed at least 37 people. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are expected to visit communities in the region today, along with Gov. Andy Beshear.



Greta Wetzel, team leader of the Eastern Kentucky flood response for Save the Children, noted disasters can erode children's sense of security, and negatively affect their behavioral health and ability to learn.



"We know that this is going to have an emotional impact on children," Wetzel emphasized. "We want to ensure that we are there to help support them. With all of their mental-health needs, as they are rebuilding and returning to learning."



Taylor added given the lack of basic infrastructure in some regions, local school districts will coordinate to place children in nearby schools.



"The water infrastructure and power grid, those are going to take a very long time to repair," Taylor acknowledged. "We're looking at families going months possibly without a water source at their home, roads being rebuilt, it's just going to take a very long time to get these communities back on track. "



Save the Children has set up the Eastern Kentucky Flood Crisis Fund for donations to help deliver water, hygiene kits, diapers and other essential supplies to residents.



Disclosure: Save the Children contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Early Childhood Education, Education, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Crisis fund Save the Children 2022



get more stories like this via email

